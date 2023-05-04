Sushi Nigiri | All In Box

$65.00

18 Pieces Assorted: Ready to go "All In" on your sushi cravings? Our "All In Box" has got you covered with 18 pieces of assorted sushi, carefully crafted to make sure you get the perfect bite every time. With a mix of classic favorites and exciting new creations, this box is sure to have you saying "oishii" with every bite. So why settle for just one type of sushi when you can have it all? Come get your "All In Box" and taste the rainbow of flavors today!