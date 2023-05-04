Gokudo
1000 Brickell Avenue
Suite 139
Miami, FL 33131
Boxes
GO Box
x 2 Salmon Sushi/ Nigiri x 2 Yellowtail Sushi x 2 Yellowfin Tuna Sushi / Nigiri x2 Bluefin Sushi / Nigiri x 4 Tuna Roll (Toro) x 4 Yellowtail Roll x 2 Mahi Mahi Sashimi Organic Edameme The "Go Box" has everything you need for a tasty meal on the go! With Salmon, Yellowtail, Tuna, and Bluefin Nigiri, along with Toro and Yellowtail Rolls, and Mahi Mahi Sashimi, and healthy organic Edamame, this box is packed with fresh, delicious sushi that's perfect for any occasion.
GOKU Box
x 1 Salmon Sushi / Nigiri x 1 Yellowtail Sushi /Nigiri x 2 Bluefin Sushi / Nigiri x 4 Salmon Roll x 4 Tuna Roll (Toro) x 2 Yellowtail Sashimi Organic Edameme Indulge in Gokudo's "Goku Box" - a feast fit for a samurai! With a variety of pieces each of Salmon Nigiri, Yellowtail Nigiri, Tuna Nigiri, Bluefin Nigiri, and Mahi Mahi Sashimi, as well as Toro, Yellowtail Roll, and Organic Edamame, you'll experience a flavor explosion in every bite. Perfect for sharing with your fellow warriors!
GOKUDO Box
x 2 Salmon Sushi / Nigiri x 2 Yellowtail Sushi Nigiri x 3 Yellowfin Sushi / Nigiri. x 3 Bluefin Sushi / Nigiri x 4 Tuna Roll (Toro) x 4 Yellowtail Roll x 3 Mahi Mahi Sashimi Organic Edameme Indulge in the perfect blend of sushi flavors with our signature "Gokudo Box"! This delectable box comes loaded with fresh and succulent seafood, including 2 pieces of Salmon and Yellowtail Nigiri, 3 pieces of Yellowfin and Bluefin Nigiri, 4 pieces of Tuna Roll (Toro) and Yellowtail Roll, and 3 pieces of Mahi Mahi Sashimi. And don't forget about the perfect side dish of Organic Edamame! Whether you're dining solo or with friends, our "Gokudo Box" will satisfy your sushi cravings in the most delightful way possible.
Homeakase 1
Introducing our Homakase 1, the perfect way to experience our signature 8 course chef's selection from the comfort of your own home. With a tantalizing mix of nigiri, sashimi, and hand-picked catches of the day, this box is sure to satisfy your cravings. Omakase at home anyone? Welcome to our Homokase experience.
Homaskase 2
Indulge in our Homakase 2, the ultimate way to savor our signature 16-course chef's selection from the comfort of your own home. Treat yourself to a mouth-watering medley of nigiri, sashimi, and carefully curated catches of the day. It's the perfect answer to your cravings. Omakase at home? Absolutely! Welcome to our Homokase experience.
Rolls | Cut
Avocado Roll
8 pieces: Indulge in the creamy goodness of our authentic Japanese avocado roll, made with fresh and flavorful Hass avocado. Choose your wrapping of our premium seaweed or Soy paper and topped off with our seasoned sushi rice, this roll is a satisfying and healthy choice for any sushi fan. Did we mention this is a Vegan's dream?
Tuna (Akami) | Bluefin Roll
8 pieces: Ready to dive into flavor? Our Bluefin tuna roll is a sushi adventure waiting to happen! Made with premium Bluefin tuna and wrapped in nori seaweed and seasoned sushi rice, this roll is a perfect choice for sushi lovers seeking a bold and adventurous taste. Try it today and let the flavor waves carry you away!
Cucumber Roll
8 pieces: Enjoy the refreshing taste of our authentic Japanese cucumber roll. Made with perfectly seasoned sushi rice and crisp cucumber, wrapped in a layer of nori seaweed or your choice of Soy paper. A healthy and delicious choice for any sushi lover. Try it today! Vegan's welcomed!
Salmon Roll
8 pieces: Experience the taste of Japan with our authentic salmon roll made with premium Bakkafrost salmon. Wrapped in nori seaweed or your choice of Soy paper and seasoned sushi rice, this roll is a classic choice for sushi enthusiasts. Fresh, delicious, and satisfying.
Spicy Tuna Roll
8 pieces: Get your taste buds dancing with our spicy tuna roll. Made with fresh, premium tuna and a spicy kick of sauce, wrapped in a layer of nori seaweed and seasoned sushi rice. A favorite choice for sushi fans seeking a little heat.
Yellowtail Roll
8 pieces: Dive into the sea of flavor with our Yellowtail tuna roll! Made with premium Yellowtail tuna and wrapped in a layer of nori seaweed or your choice of Soy paper and seasoned sushi rice, this roll is a perfect choice for sushi fans seeking a fun and adventurous taste experience. Are you Yellow?!
Rolls | Hand
Avocado Hand Roll
1 Hand Roll: Experience the creamy goodness of our avocado hand roll, made with fresh and delicious Hass avocado, and wrapped in your choice of seaweed or soy paper. This roll is a perfect vegan or vegetarian option and a great choice for sushi lovers seeking a lighter taste.
Cucumber Hand Roll
1 Hand Roll: Refresh your palate with our cucumber hand roll, made with fresh and crunchy cucumber and wrapped in your choice of seaweed or soy paper. This roll offers another light and healthy vegan option for sushi lovers seeking a flavorful taste experience. Vegan? We're Vegan friendly.
Tuna (Akami) | Yellowfin Hand Roll
1 Hand Roll: Get hooked on the bold flavors of our Yellowfin Tuna Hand Roll, made with the freshest fish and wrapped in your choice of seaweed or soy paper. This roll is a rockstar on our menu, bringing the perfect balance of texture and taste that will have you coming back for more. So roll with us and indulge in the goodness!
Yellowtail Hand Roll
1 Hand Roll: Take a trip to flavor town with our Yellowtail Tuna Hand Roll! Fresh, juicy tuna, wrapped in your choice of seaweed or soy paper, delivers a flavor explosion with every bite. Satisfy your cravings and get your sushi fix with this must-try hand roll.
Scallops Hand Roll
1 Hand Roll: Enjoy a delightful flavor explosion with our Scallops Hand Roll, made with tender, sweet scallops and wrapped in your choice of seaweed or soy paper. It's a perfect combination of soft and crispy textures, making it an excellent choice for seafood lovers looking for a tasty and satisfying option.
Crab Hand Roll
1 Hand Roll: Satisfy your cravings with our crab hand roll, made with premium crab meat and wrapped in your choice of seaweed or soy paper. This roll offers a delicious and convenient option for sushi lovers on-the-go. Don't miss out on this authentic Japanese taste experience.
Shrimp Hand Roll
1 Hand Roll: Delight in the delicate flavors of our Shrimp Hand Roll, expertly crafted with plump, juicy shrimps and your choice of seaweed or soy paper. Savor the fresh taste and satisfying texture of this classic sushi roll, perfect for seafood lovers looking for a tasty treat.
Lobster Hand Roll
1 Hand Roll: Savor the delectable taste of our authentic lobster hand roll, made with fresh, succulent lobster and wrapped in your choice of seaweed or soy paper. This hand roll is the perfect choice for seafood lovers seeking a unique and indulgent sushi experience.
Albacore Hand Roll
1 Hand Roll: Indulge in the deliciousness of our albacore hand roll, made with premium albacore and wrapped in your choice of seaweed or soy paper. This roll offers a fresh and tasty option for sushi lovers on-the-go. Don't miss out on this authentic Japanese taste experience. Try it today!
Tuna (Akami) | Bluefin Hand Roll
1 Hand Roll: Our Bluefin Tuna Hand Roll is made with the highest quality sushi-grade tuna, wrapped in your choice of seaweed or soy paper. The tender and flavorful tuna combined with the subtle crunch of the paper creates a mouthwatering experience that sushi enthusiasts will love.
Grilled Eel Hand Roll
1 Hand Roll: Experience a burst of flavor with every bite of our grilled eel hand roll, crafted with love and passion. Made with succulent grilled eel and wrapped in your choice of seaweed or soy paper, this hand roll is the perfect choice for sushi lovers seeking a decadent and satisfying taste experience. Still reading? C'mon! Just go for it!
Salmon Eggs (Ikura) Hand Roll
1 Hand Roll: Elevate your sushi game with our Lobster Hand Roll, made with succulent pieces of lobster and wrapped in your choice of seaweed or soy paper. This roll offers a luxurious and satisfying option for seafood lovers seeking a decadent taste experience. Try it today and experience sushi like never before!
Uni and Ikura Hand Roll
1 Hand Roll: Our Uni and Ikura Hand Roll is a flavor explosion in your mouth! The creamy and sweet Uni (sea urchin) and the burst of salty Ikura (salmon roe) create a perfect balance of flavors. Wrapped in your choice of seaweed or your choice of soy paper, this roll is a must-try for sushi enthusiasts.
Hand Rolls Bar | Set Menu
3 Hand Rolls Set
Get ready to spice up your life with our set of 3 hand rolls featuring spicy tuna, salmon, and crab meat. Each roll is expertly crafted with your choice of seaweed or soy paper, giving you the perfect balance of flavor and texture. These hand rolls are sure to hit the spot.
4 Hand Rolls Set
1 Hand Roll just won't cut it! You need our set of 4, packed with Yellowfin Tuna, Yellowtail, and Scallop goodness. Get ready for a flavor explosion expertly wrapped in your choice of seaweed or soy paper. With each bite, you'll experience the perfect balance of texture and taste. Don't settle for less, roll with the best!
5 Hand Rolls Set
Looking for a delicious and satisfying meal? Look no further than our set of 5 hand rolls! Made with top-quality ingredients like fresh Bakkafrost salmon, yellowtail, snapper, crab, and albacore. Each roll is crafted to perfection and served with your choice of seaweed or soy paper.
6 Hand Rolls Set
Roll your way to satisfaction with our set of 6 hand rolls! Our expertly crafted rolls feature the freshest ingredients, including crab, toro, lobster, salmon, scallop, and bluefin tuna, all wrapped in your choice of seaweed or soy paper. Each roll offers a unique flavor and texture profile that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you wanting more. So why settle for boring sushi when you can indulge in our hip and delicious hand rolls? Come roll with us and experience the ultimate sushi satisfaction today!
Impress Me
Feeling advantageous? Experience the ultimate in sushi indulgence with our "Impress Me" Hand Rolls set. Our master sushi chefs will personally curate a selection of hand rolls based on the freshest and most flavorful ingredients available. From the first bite to the last, you'll savor the taste of expertly crafted sushi that's sure to impress. Choose your preferred paper and get ready for an unforgettable culinary adventure.
Sushi | Nigiri
Albacore Nigiri
2 pieces: Our smooth and mild flavor of albacore tuna is a perfect match with the sweet yet tangy vinegar rice.
Bluefin Tuna Nigiri
2 pieces: Our Bluefin Tuna Nigiri is a delicately sliced piece of premium tuna placed atop a pillow of perfectly seasoned sushi rice. Served fresh and with impeccable presentation, this nigiri is a true taste of authentic Japanese cuisine.
Conch Nigiri
2 pieces: Fresh slices of conch on top of a small, hand-formed bed of seasoned rice, delivering a mild and delicate flavor with a slightly chewy texture. Perfectly paired with a dab of wasabi and soy sauce for a taste of the ocean in every bite.
Crab Nigiri
2 pieces: Crab Nigiri features fresh, succulent crab meat draped over perfectly seasoned sushi rice. The subtle sweetness of the crab pairs well with the slightly tangy rice for a delightful sushi experience.
Grilled Freshwater Eel Nigiri
2 pieces: Our Grilled Fresh Water Eel Nigiri is succulent and it slowly melts in your mouth. Grilled to perfection, resting atop a pillow of fluffy rice, topped with a touch of savory home-made sauce, this dish will blow you away.
Halibut Nigiri
2 pieces: Enjoy 2 pieces of fresh Halibut Nigiri, handcrafted with perfectly seasoned sushi rice and topped with a tender slice of Halibut. Simple yet elegant, a must-try for sushi purists.
Mackerel (Saba) Nigiri
2 pieces: Mackerel Nigiri, a traditional Japanese delicacy, features our fresh and tender mackerel that is skillfully sliced and placed on top of vinegared rice, giving you a perfect balance of textures and flavors in every bite.
Mahi Mahi Nigiri
2 pieces: Our Mahi Mahi Nigiri - A tropical twist on traditional Nigiri. The firm texture of Mahi Mahi adds a new dimension to the bite-sized sushi, while its sweet, mild flavor is perfectly complemented by a hint of tangy soy sauce.
Masago Sushi
2 pieces: Gokudo's Masago Nigiri is a flavor-packed delight. The bright orange fish eggs offer a satisfying burst of oceanic goodness, perfectly paired with the rice and fish for a satisfying bite.
Salmon Nigiri
2 pieces: Our Salmon Nigiri showcases the best of the sea. The tender, buttery salmon on a bed of fluffy rice is a classic sushi combo that will make your taste buds sing.
Sea Bream Nigiri
2 pieces: Our Sea Bream Nigiri offers a subtle, delicate flavor and a melt-in-your-mouth texture that seafood lovers can't resist. The fresh, tender slices of fish are perfectly complemented by the subtle tang of rice and a hint of wasabi.
Sea Urchin (Uni) Sushi
2 pieces: Sea Urchin (Uni) Sushi from Gokudo delivers a taste of the ocean with its buttery, melt-in-your-mouth texture and unique, delicate flavor. Its creamy richness is a must-try for sushi lovers.
Shrimp (Amaebi) Sushi
2 pieces: Bite into the tender and sweet Amaebi (shrimp) from Gokudo Sushi and let the subtle brininess of the ocean transport you to a seaside oasis. Perfectly paired with a bed of soft sushi rice.
Snapper Nigiri
2 pieces: The Snapper Nigiri is a perfect example of our high-quality fish, featuring its delicate and tender flesh that is expertly paired with seasoned and soft rice. The result is a refreshing taste that will leave you craving for more.
Squid (ika) Nigiri
2 pieces: Our Squid (Ika) Nigiri offers a bold and savory taste with its firm texture and ocean-fresh flavor. The perfect choice for those seeking a unique sushi experience.
Sweet Shrimp Nigiri
2 pieces: Delicately sweet, our Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) Nigiri is a delectable treat with a subtle crunch. The mild sweetness pairs perfectly with the slight saltiness of the rice, making for a mouth-watering experience.
Yellowfin Tuna Nigiri
2 pieces: Gokudo's Yellowfin Tuna Nigiri is a must-try! Each slice of buttery, tender tuna melts in your mouth, making it a true sushi-lover's dream.
Yellowtail Nigiri
2 pieces: Welcome to the ocean's sunny side with our Yellowtail Nigiri. This buttery, succulent fish is the perfect way to brighten up any meal. Each slice of Yellowtail is a burst of flavor that will leave you wanting more.
Sashimi
Albacore Sashimi
2 pieces: Thinly sliced and fresh, our Albacore Sashimi is a melt-in-your-mouth delicacy that highlights the natural flavor of the fish. Served with a side of soy sauce and wasabi, it's the perfect appetizer or addition to your sushi platter.
Bluefin Tuna Sashimi
2 pieces: Indulge in the buttery texture and exquisite taste of our Bluefin Tuna Sashimi. Sliced to perfection and served fresh for an authentic Japanese dining experience.
Conch Sashimi
2 pieces: Gokudo's Conch Sashimi offers a unique taste and texture with a hint of ocean flavor. Thinly sliced, it melts in your mouth and is perfect for those looking to try something different.
Grilled Freshwater Eel Sashimi
2 pieces: Our Grilled Fresh Water Eel is a sultry, smoky delight that's guaranteed to tantalize your taste buds. Perfectly charred on the outside and tender on the inside, this Sashimi is a must-try for those who crave bold, complex flavors.
Halibut Sashimi
2 pieces: Gokudo's Halibut Sashimi showcases the pure taste of fresh fish, with a firm texture and mild, sweet flavor that's simply unforgettable.
Salmon Eggs (Ikura) Sashimi
2 pieces: Gokudo's Ikura Sashimi. These bright, plump salmon eggs burst in your mouth with salty and savory flavor. Served on a bed of shredded daikon, it's a refreshing and satisfying seafood delicacy.
Mackeral (Saba) Sashimi
2 pieces: Our Saba Sashimi features fresh and delicate slices of mackerel, with a texture that melts in your mouth. The light flavor of the fish is accentuated by a subtle tanginess that's sure to delight your taste buds.
Mahi Mahi Sashimi
2 pieces: Gokudo's Mahi Mahi sashimi will have you hula dancing in your seat. Mahi Mahi sashimi that's fresher than the island breeze. With a texture as delicate as the sand between your toes, it'll transport you straight to the tropics.
Salmon Sashimi
2 pieces: Sourced from the pristine waters of the Faroe Islands, Gokudo's Bakkafrost salmon sashimi is a melt-in-your-mouth treat! The salmon's rich and buttery flavor is perfect for those seeking a luxurious dining experience. Dive into a taste of the Nordic seas today!
Sea Bream Sashimi
2 pieces Gokudo's fresh and delicate Sea Bream Sashimi will transport you straight to the ocean. The clean, slightly sweet flavor and tender texture make it a fan favorite.
Snapper Sashimi
2 pieces: Gokudo's Snapper Sashimi offers a fresh and delicate taste with a subtle sweetness. Sliced to perfection, it's perfect for those who enjoy clean and refreshing flavors.
Wahoo Sashimi
2 pieces: Gokudo's Wahoo Sashimi is the life of the party. With its firm texture and light sweetness, it's sure to get your taste buds grooving. You won't be able to resist another bite!
Yellowfin Tuna Sashimi
2 pieces: Our Yellowfin Tuna Sashimi is a melt-in-your-mouth masterpiece. Each bite offers a burst of flavor that's sure to make your taste buds dance. The buttery texture and delicate taste of this premium tuna will have you coming back for more.
Yellowtail Sashimi
2 pieces: The buttery and delicate texture of our Yellowtail sashimi is a treat for your mouth, while the zesty citrus flavors awaken your senses. Take your taste buds on a ride with a flavor explosion in your mouth that you won't forget!
All In Boxes
Sashimi | All In Box
20 Piece Assorted: Introducing the grand slam of sashimi, the Gokudo "All In Box"! With 20 pieces of the freshest sashimi you'll ever lay your chopsticks on, this box is a seafood lover's dream come true. We're talking melt-in-your-mouth salmon, buttery yellowtail, succulent tuna, and more. Are you ready to take your taste buds on a wild ride? Then come and get your "All In Box" today, only at Gokudo!
Cut Rolls | All In Box
6 Rolls Assorted: Are you ready to go "all in" on flavor and variety? Then our "All In Roll" is just what you need! This box includes six delicious and creative rolls, each with its unique combination of flavors and textures. From classic California rolls to more adventurous options like spicy tuna and eel avocado, this box has something for everyone. So, why settle for just one roll when you can go "all in" and try them all?
Sushi Nigiri | All In Box
18 Pieces Assorted: Ready to go "All In" on your sushi cravings? Our "All In Box" has got you covered with 18 pieces of assorted sushi, carefully crafted to make sure you get the perfect bite every time. With a mix of classic favorites and exciting new creations, this box is sure to have you saying "oishii" with every bite. So why settle for just one type of sushi when you can have it all? Come get your "All In Box" and taste the rainbow of flavors today!
Hand Rolls | All In Box
6 Pieces Assorted: Introducing our "Rolling with Gokudo" box, featuring a delicious variety of 6 handcrafted sushi rolls. From classic favorites like California and spicy tuna to unique creations like our crunchy tempura shrimp roll, this box is perfect for sushi lovers who want to try it all! Whether you're rolling solo or sharing with friends, our "All In Roll" box has got you covered. Get ready to roll with Gokudo!
Specialty Dishes
Black Cod with Miso
Get ready to fall hook, line, and sinker for Gokudo's Black Cod with Miso! Our secret miso marinade transforms this buttery, melt-in-your-mouth fish into a flavor explosion that will have you hooked from the first bite. So cast your taste buds out to sea and reel in this savory sensation!
Salmon Nachi with Pear
Fresh salmon and crisp nashi pear collide in a flavor explosion. Our Salmon Nashi dish is the perfect combination of sweet and savory, with a burst of refreshing juiciness that will keep you coming back for more.
Edamame Dumpling
Satisfy your cravings with our Edamame Dumplings. Each bite is packed with savory, melt-in-your-mouth goodness. These little pillows of joy are perfect for sharing (or not). Trust us, you won't be able to resist!
Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeño
Indulge in a fiery and fresh flavor explosion with Gokudo's Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeno. Thinly sliced yellowtail is perfectly paired with the zing of jalapeno peppers for a dish that's both tangy and tantalizing. It's a flavor combination that'll have your taste buds dancing with delight.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
