Golden Stop

review star

No reviews yet

120 Park Boulevard

West Cape May, NJ 08204

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Mocha
Caprese Toast (Double Slice)

Breakfast

Bagel w/ butter or cream cheese

$5.00

Your choice of bagel, toasted or untoasted and smeared with butter or cream cheese

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Egg, cheese, and your choice of meat on a New York Bagel, brioche bun, or wrap

Chia Pudding

$4.75

Toast

$2.50

Toast

Avocado Toast (Single Slice)

$8.00

Organic sour dough toast topped with sliced avocado, salt and pepper

Avocado Toast (Double Slice)

$13.00

Organic sour dough toast topped with sliced avocado, salt and pepper. Choose from our list of add ons!

Peanut Butter Toast (Single Slice)

$9.00

Organic toast topped with peanut butter, coconut shavings, sliced banana and honey

Peanut Butter Toast (Double Slice)

$13.00

Organic toast topped with peanut butter, coconut shavings, sliced banana and honey

Nutella & Strawberry (Single Slice)

$8.50

Organic toast topped with nutella and strawberries

Nutella & Strawberry (Double Slice)

$13.00

Organic toast topped with nutella and strawberries

Caprese Toast (Single Slice)

$10.00

Organic toast topped with garlic spread, local tomatos, fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze

Caprese Toast (Double Slice)

$15.00

Organic toast topped with garlic spread, local tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze

Avocado Feta Toast (Single Slice)

$12.00

Organic sour dough toast topped with avocados, pickled onions, radishes, feta cheese and micro greens

Avocado Feta Toast (Double Slice)

$16.00

Organic sour dough toast topped with avocados, pickled onions, radishes, feta cheese and micro greens

Croissant

Classic Croissant

$3.00

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Stuffed Croissant

$4.50

Salads

Organic Berry Salad

$8.50

Organic House Salad

$7.50

Waffles

Classic Waffle

$6.00

Fresh house made waffle topped with powdered sugar

Banana's Foster Waffle

$9.00

Fresh house made waffle topped sliced bananas, homemade whipped cream and served with our signature warm foster's syrup on the side

Strawberry Shortcake Waffle

$9.00

House made waffle topped with fresh strawberries, homemade whipped cream and powdered sugar

Kids Menu

Momma's Cinnamon Sugar Toast (Single Slice)

$3.00

Fresh toast topped with melted butter, cinnamon and sugar

Honey Toast

$3.00

Fresh toast topped with melted butter and honey

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$6.00

Fresh bread topped with Nutty Novelties peanut butter and fresh grape jelly

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Baked Goods

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Brownie

$2.25

Croissant Bread Pudding

$4.50

Baked Oatmeal

$6.50

Gluten Free Baked Good

$3.50

Pumpkin Roll

$3.00

Jumbo Pumpkin Roll

$4.00

Bottled Drinks

Fiji Water (Sm)

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$1.75

Natalies Orange Juice

$2.25

Canned Water

$2.25

Natalie's Lemonade

$4.00

Avec

$3.50

Spindrift

$2.75

Juice Box

$1.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Fiji (Lg)

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Lunch

Porkroll and Cheese on Pretzel Bun

$8.00

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

BLT

$10.00

Snacks

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Granola Bar

$1.50

Yogurt Parfait

$5.25

Bowery Salad

$7.50

Chia Pudding

$4.95

Oat Bites

$1.50

Granola

$14.00

Thanksgiving Pre Order

Single Layer Carrot Cake

$45.00

To serve 10-16.. Pick up Tuesday 11/22

Double Layer Carrot Cake

$70.00

To serve 25-30.. Pick up Tuesday 11/22

Gluten Free Single Layer Carrot Cake

$50.00

To serve 10-16.. Pick up Tuesday 11/22

Gluten Free Double Layer Carrot Cake

$75.00

To serve 25-30.. Pick up Tuesday 11/22

Pumpkin Pie

$30.00

Pick up Tuesday 11/22

Apple Pie

$40.00

Pick up Tuesday 11/22

Pecan Pie

$40.00

Pick up Tuesday 11/22

Small Pumpkin Roll

$22.00

Pick up Tuesday 11/22

Large Pumpkin Roll

$35.00

Pick up Tuesday 11/22

One Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

$22.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Latte

$4.50

Espresso with steamed milk of your choice

Americano

$3.50

Espresso with hot water

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Bourbon Maple Latte

$5.50+

Brown Sugar Spice Latte

$5.50

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.50

Lavendar Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Dirty Golden

$5.50

House made golden turmeric latte with a twist!

Espresso

$2.75

Double Shot

Cortado

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

Drip coffee topped with your choice of steamed milk

Red Eye

$3.25

Drip coffee topped with a double shot of espresso

Bullet Proof Coffee

$6.00

Drip coffee blended with coconut oil, grassfed butter and cinnamon

Mocha

$4.75+

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Dirty Chai

$5.25+

The Sterling

$5.50+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Chagaccino

$5.25+

Affogato

$4.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

House made pumpkin syrup, espresso and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream and cinnamon

French Toast Latte

$5.00+

Tea

Matcha Latte

$4.75

Golden Latte

$5.00

House made golden turmeric latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.75

House made chai with your choice of milk

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Unsweetened Black Iced Tea

$3.25+

Unsweetened Green Tea

$3.25+

Southern Sweet Tea

$3.50

Iced Green Tea Lemonade

$4.25+

Smoothies and Juice

Classic Smoothie

$7.50

Strawberry, banana, and honey smoothie blended with your choice of milk

Berry Smoothie

$8.00

Strawberry, banana, blueberry, and raspberry smoothie blended with your choice of milk

Nutty Monkey

$8.00

Banana, peanut butter, cacao, and cinnamon blended with your choice of milk

Green Machine

$8.50

Spinach, pineapple, banana, spirulina and your choice of milk

Go Green

$10.00

apple, spinach, lemon, cucumber, pineapple

The Hulk

$10.00

cucumber, celery, spinach, ginger, lemon

Stay Golden

$10.00

apple, ginger, lemon

Just Beet It

$10.00

carrot, orange, beet, apple, lemon

Orange You Thirsty

$10.00

carrot, apple, lemon, ginger

Protein Shake

$10.00

16 oz juice

$12.00

Juice Special

$10.00

Shots

$3.50

Bottled Latte

$6.00

Juice Cleanse 1 Day

$55.00

Juice Cleanse 3 Day

$160.00

Weekly Juice Subscription

$60.00

7 juices. Pick up Tuesdays and Thursdays.. Juices selected at time of purchase

Merch

TShirt

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$45.00

Bag

$10.00

Tumbler

$30.00

Hats

$25.00

Sticker

$2.00

Glass

$12.00+

Ground Coffee Beans

$15.00

Coffee Beans Whole Bean

$15.00

Espresso Beans

$15.50
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
120 Park Boulevard, West Cape May, NJ 08204

