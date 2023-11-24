Goodfellas Grill and Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
630 US-378, Lexington, SC 29072
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Que Bueno Mexican Bar & Grill - Lexington - 407 N Lake Drive
No Reviews
407 N Lake Drive Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurant
Miyabi Jr Express - Lexington, SC
No Reviews
5570 SUNSET BLVD SUITE I LEXINGTON, SC 29072
View restaurant