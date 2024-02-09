- Home
Goodnight Johnny’s
154 Cambridge St.
Burlington, MA 01803
FAST BAR
- Sam Adams Cold Snap$9.00
- Coors Light, ABV 4.2%$6.00
- Bent Water Sluice Juice IPA, ABV 6.5%$8.00
- Bentwater Thunder Funk dbl IPA ABV 7.3%$9.00
- Bent Water Chill, ABV 4.2%$9.00
- Wormtown Be Hoppy$9.00
- Guinness Stout, ABV 4.2%$9.00
- GLS Benvolio Pinot Grigio$9.00
- GLS Carmel Road, Monterey, Pinot Noir$12.00Out of stock
- GLS Domain Justin Giradin Pinot Noir$17.00
Dinner Menu
Openers
- Pigs in a Blanket$15.00
Mini hot dogs wrapped in garlic butter brushed puff pastry, served with honey mustard dipping sauce
- Crab Cakes$20.00
Jumbo lump crab cake topped with lemon caper aioli/garlic aioli, and pickled onion, served over seasoned arugula
- Chicken Wings$15.00
Flavor options: lemon pepper, buffalo, smokey BBQ. Served with carrots and celery with a side of blue cheese or ranch
- Pulled Pork & Caramelized Onion Flatbread$12.00
- Garlic Roasted Tomato & Spinach Flatbread$12.00
- Loaded Fries Poutine Style$12.00
French fries topped with brown gravy, melted Cheddar cheese curd, and caramelized bacon. Garnished with scallions and horseradish aioli on the side
- Pulled Pork Nachos$15.00
House-made tortilla chips topped with a blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeño, BBQ pulled pork, and sour cream
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
Salads
- Kale Harvest Salad$15.00
Roasted sweet potato, apple, candied pecans, kale, goat cheese with brown sugar balsamic dressing
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine with shaved Parmesan croutons and Caesar dressing
- Wedge Salad$12.00
Iceberg lettuce wedge, crumbled bacon, blue cheese, shaved red onion, and blue cheese dressing
- House Salad$12.00
Soup and Chili
Sandwiches
- Blackened Salmon BLT$20.00
Grilled ciabatta bread, blackened seasoned Norwegian salmon (sliced) bacon, tomato, pesto aioli, lemon caper aioli, and shredded romaine lettuce. Served with fries or a side salad
- Bohemian Bacon Burger$18.00
Brioche bun, 6 oz Angus burger, sliced bacon, bourbon bacon jam, garlic aioli, Cheddar, lettuce, and red onion. Served with fries or a side salad
- Cheeseburger in Paradise$15.00
Brioche bun, 6 oz Angus burger, garlic aioli, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with fries or a side salad
- Sriracha Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Brioche bun, buttermilk fried chicken breast, hot honey, pickles, mayo. (Cheese optional)
- Veggie Burger$15.00
Brioche bun, (sub vegan bread for vegan) black bean burger, heirloom tomato, pickled red onion, arugula, and balsamic ketchup. Served with fries or a side salad
- Chicken Club$15.00
Sliced chicken on grilled ciabatta with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and garlic aioli
The Headliners
- The Johnny Dog$18.00
Wagyu hot dog, brioche bun, southwest slaw, relish, mustard, diced white onion, balsamic ketchup
- Short Rib with Mashed Potato$28.00
Braised beef short rib, mashed potato, roasted maple glazed carrots, and mushroom demi with microgreens for garnish
- Chicken Pot Pie$18.00
Chicken, celery, corn, peas, carrots, creamy chicken gravy with a phyllo dough top, brushed with herbed compound butter
- Fish and Chips$18.00
Beer battered haddock served with southwest slaw, french fries a side of lemon caper aioli, and tartar sauce. Grilled lemon for garnish
- NY Strip Frites$30.00
14 oz New York strip basted with herbed compound butter. Served with red pepper chimichurri and French fries
- Roasted Half Chicken$30.00
- Grilled Salmon$22.00
Grilled Norwegian salmon served over herbed orzo with grilled asparagus. Garnished with microgreens
- Meatloaf$18.00
Italian-style meatloaf (think meatball) with balsamic ketchup glaze on top. Served with mac and cheese and garlic-buttered green beans
Sides
Desserts
- Elaines Loukees$12.00
Fried donut holes dusted with powdered sugar with a side of cinnamon-infused honey
- Brownie Sundae$12.00
Topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, bourbon caramel, whipped cream, and a marancino cherry. Chopped walnuts are optional
- Sweet Home Apple Tart$12.00
Served with vanilla ice cream and bourbon maple syrup
- Strawberry Swirl Key Lime Pie$12.00
Pecan and graham cracker-crusted key lime pie with a strawberry swirl. Topped with whipped cream and a lime wedge
- Red White and Blue Cheesecake$12.00
3 mini cheesecakes topped with blueberry compote, sliced strawberry, and whipped cream
NA Drinks Menu
Cold Drinks
- Apple Juice$1.99
- Club Soda$1.99
- Club Soda Refill
- Coke$1.99
- Cranberry Juice$1.99
- Diet Coke$1.99
- Dr Pepper$1.99
- Ginger Ale$1.99
- Ginger Ale Refill
- Iced Coffee$4.99
- Lemonade$1.99
- Milk$1.99
- OJ$1.99
- Saratoga Sparkling Water$4.99
- Saratoga Water$4.99
- Shirley Temple$1.99
- Sprite$1.99
- Sweet Tea$1.99
- Tonic Water$1.99
- Tonic Water Refill
- Unsweetened Tea$1.99
Wine Menu
Wines by the Bottles - Sparkling
Red Wines BTG
White Wines BTG
Cocktail Menu
Johnny's Classic Tunes
Spirits Menu
Vodka
- Well Vodka$10.00
- Absolut$15.00
- Belvedere$15.00
- Grey Goose$16.00
- Grey Goose Citron$16.00
- Ketel One$15.00
- Absolut Citron$13.00
- New Amsterdam Vodka$10.00
- Three Olives Espresso$10.00
- Three Olives Vanilla$10.00
- Tito's$12.00
- Absolut Grapefruit$15.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$12.00
- Svedka$10.00
- Svedka Raspberry$10.00
- Stoli Vanilla$13.00
- Grey Goose Citron$15.00
- St George Green Chili$12.00
- Western Son Prickly Pear$12.00
- ISCO Ostreida$12.00
Gin
Rum
Cordials
- Aperol$11.00
- Bailey's Irish Cream$15.00
- Bin 27 Reserva Port$30.00
- Campari$11.00
- Carolan's Salted Caramel$11.00
- Chambord$15.00
- Courvoisier VSOP$12.00
- Disaronno$11.00
- Fernet$11.00
- Frangelico$15.00
- Grand Marnier$13.00
- Hennessey$11.00
- Jagermeister$10.00
- Kahlua$11.00
- Kahlua$11.00
- Lemoncello$12.00
- Licor 43$12.00
- Maletti Sambuca$10.00
- Mr Black Coffee$12.00
- Pama$11.00
- Punt E Mes$10.00
- Rumchata$12.00
- Sambuca$10.00
- St Germaine$12.00
- Taylor 10 Ruby Port$14.00
- Taylor 20 Tawny Port$25.00
Whiskey
- 1792 Bourbon$15.00
- Angels Envy$17.00
- Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14$18.00
- Balvenie Double Wood 12$16.00
- Balvenie Port Wood 21$24.00
- Basil Hayden$17.00
- Buffalo Trace$14.00
- Bulleit$14.00
- Bulliet Rye$14.00
- Bushmills$12.00
- Charlies Goodnight Bourbon$16.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- Dewars$12.00
- Elijah Craig$18.00
- Gentleman Jack$14.00
- Glenlivet 12$15.00
- Jack Daniels$12.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$12.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Jefferson's VS$16.00
- Jim Beam$11.00
- Knob Creek$14.00
- Larceny$14.00
- Macallan 12$16.00
- Makers 46$16.00
- Makers Mark$14.00
- Sazerac Rye$13.00
- Skrewball$12.00
- Tin Cup Rye$15.00
- Well Whiskey$10.00
- Whistlepig Piggyback$17.00
- Wild Turkey$13.00
- Woodford Reserve$16.00
Tequila
Scotch/Bourbon
NA Spirits
Bottles & Cans
Bottles
- Angry Orchard$7.00
- Bentwater Blast Off$9.00
- Blue Moon$8.00
- Bud$7.00
- Bud Light Bottle$7.00
- Corona Extra$7.00
- Corona Light$7.00
- Michelob Ultra$7.00
- Modelo Especial$7.00
- Sam Adams Boston Lager$8.00
- Sam Adams Just the Haze N/A$7.00
- Stella Artois$8.00
- White Claw Black Cherry$9.00
- White Claw Lime$9.00
- White Claw Mango$9.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
154 Cambridge St., Burlington, MA 01803