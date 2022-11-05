Restaurant header imageView gallery

Good Strangers

review star

No reviews yet

$$

114 W 2nd St

Taylor, TX 76574

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Sinners Caprese
Falafel Pita
The Comeback Kid

Pastries + Breakfast

Breakfast Sando

$7.50

Lavender Lemon Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Olive Oil Cake

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Tortilla Slice

$5.00

Game Night Chips And Queso

$10.00Out of stock

Sandos

Falafel Pita

$12.00

The Comeback Kid

$12.00
Sinners Caprese

Sinners Caprese

$12.00

Spicy Calabrese Salami, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil, on a Ciabatta

Mediterranean Muffaletta

$12.00

Persian Chicken Salad Sando

$12.00

Lahmacun (Served No Side)

$8.00Out of stock

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.00

Berber Chicken Salad

$10.00

Vegan Plate

$10.00

Mezze Plate

$10.00

Grab n Go

Cous Cous

$3.50Out of stock

Hummus

$3.50

Carrot Salad

$3.50

Tabouli

$3.50

Berber Cauliflower

$3.50

Persian Chicken Salad

$6.50

Falafel

$4.00

Pita

$0.75

Chips

$1.50

Dates

$0.50Out of stock

Ciabatta

$1.50

Sodas, etc.

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$3.00

Maine Root Root Beer

$3.00

Maine Cane Cola

$3.00

Yerba Mate Sparkling

$3.00

Yerba Mate Still

$3.50

Yerba Mate Bottle

$4.25

Richards Sparkling Water

$3.00

Richards Still Water (can)

$3.00

Honest Juice

$1.00Out of stock

Grocery

Mistra Greek EVOO Bottle

$20.00Out of stock

Srsly Chocolate Bar

$9.00

Tin Roof Coffee Co Pound

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Take-Out and To-Go Daily!

Location

114 W 2nd St, Taylor, TX 76574

Directions

Gallery
Good Strangers image
Good Strangers image

Similar restaurants in your area

Greenhouse Craft Foods - Taylor - 113 West 2nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
113 West 2nd Street Taylor, TX 76574
View restaurantnext
Correa's Chinese Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
221 W 4th Street Taylor, TX 76574
View restaurantnext
Xchange Nightclub
orange starNo Reviews
115 West 2nd Street Taylor, TX 76574
View restaurantnext
Taylor Seoul Food
orange starNo Reviews
407 w 9th Street, Suite B Taylor, TX 76567
View restaurantnext
Louie Miller Barbecue
orange starNo Reviews
206 W 2nd Street Taylor, TX 76574
View restaurantnext
Louisiana Longhorn Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
200 East Main Street Ave Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Taylor

Hola Aloha
orange star5.0 • 12
118 W 2nd Street Taylor, TX 76574
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Taylor
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
No reviews yet
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston