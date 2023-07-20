- Home
Goombay's Beachside
306 Florida A1A
Satellite Beach, FL 32937
Food
Starters
Cajun Angels App
3 jumbo argentine red shrimp wrapped in bacon & dry rub cajun seasoning
Conch Fritters
caribbean style fritters served with spicy remoulade sauce
Seared Tuna App
fresh smoked fish dip
fried green tomatoes
topped with blue cheese crumbles & balsamic glaze
juan in a million nachos
fresh made tortilla chips piled high with black beans, tomatoes, jalapenos and melted cheese
seafood eggrolls
2 large housemade eggrolls made with seasoned cabbage slaw, claw crab meat & shrimp, fried in wonton wrap served with sweet thai & remoulade
1 lb Argentine Reds
1/2 lb Argentine Reds
Surfer Empanadas
2 house made beef empanadas served with spicy remoulade sauce
wisconsin cheese curds
served with marinara
Salads
Sandwiches
mahi sandwich
built to order
chicken sandwich
built to order
steak sub
built to order
pulled pork sandwich
served with bbq slaw
fried green tomato BLT
fried haddock sandwich
Shrimp Po Boy Sandwich
jumbo fried shrimp on a sub roll with spring mix, tomato and remoulade sauce
Mahi villon diablo sandwich
6 oz fresh maho on sub roll, with grilled onions, jalapenos, pepperjack cheese and siracha
BLT
Chicken Villon Diablo sandwich
Burgers
Tacos
Chicken Taco
served on flour tortilla with choice of salsa
Mahi Taco
served on flour tortilla with choice of salsa
Shrimp Taco
served on flour tortilla with choice of salsa
Steak Taco
served on flour tortilla with choice of salsa
Black Bean/Veggie Taco
served on flour tortilla with choice of salsa
Pork Taco
Skewer
Fresh bowls
Chicken bowl
served over caribbean rice, topped with black beans, pineapple mango salsa, plantains and choice of sauce
Mahi bowl
served over caribbean rice, topped with black beans, pineapple mango salsa, plantains and choice of sauce
Shrimp bowl
served over caribbean rice, topped with black beans, pineapple mango salsa, plantains and choice of sauce
seared tuna bowl
served over caribbean rice, topped with black beans, pineapple mango salsa, plantains and choice of sauce
Steak bowl
served over caribbean rice, topped with black beans, pineapple mango salsa, plantains and choice of sauce
Seasonal Veggie bowl
served over caribbean rice, topped with black beans, pineapple mango salsa, plantains and choice of sauce
Surf & Turf bowl
served over caribbean rice, topped with black beans, pineapple mango salsa, plantains and choice of sauce
mac & cheese bowl
pasta in a custom cheese blend topped with your choice of steak, chicken, pork or veggies
Pork bowl
Entrees
Al's Cajun Angels
two skewers of jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon, dry rubbed with cajun seasoning
Fresh Seared Tuna Dinner
6 oz premium sushi grade tuna, seasoned to order
seafood a la goombay
fresh filet of mahi & jumbo grilled shrimp
shrimp goombay
fried jumbo shrimp with choice of sauce
fish and chips
two atlantic cod filets beer battered and fried
hand breaded chicken tenders
pork tostones
pulled pork on top of two tostones topped with mango salsa and citrus teryaki
fried haddock dinner
8 oz fried haddock filet
Goomers
Sides
Priemium Sides
Sauces
Specials
Apps
Entrees
Desserts
Drinks
Drinks Menu
Drinks
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Ketel One
Absolut Watermelon
Cutwater Vodka
Stoli Vanilla
Huckleberry Vodka
New Amsterdam Pink
Tito's
Pinnacle Vodka
Well Gin
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
Well Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Meyers
Appleton
Barbancort
Cutwater Rum
Well Tequila
Don Julio
Patron Anejo
Patron Silver
Altos Blanco
21 Seed
Cutwater Tequila
Suerte Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos
Cincoro Reposado
Espolon
Herradura
Don Julio Anejo
Well Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Woodford Reserve
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
Tullamore Dew
Jameson
Jack Daniels Fire
Ol Forestor
Revel Stoke Pineapple
Sailor Jerry
Crown Royal
Sheep Dog PB
Dickel 8
Well Scotch
Dewars
Heavens Door
Woodford
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
E & J Brandy
Baily's
Hennessy
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa House
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Screwdriver
Tequila Sunrise
Vernay Mimosa
Goombay's Smash
Pain Killer
Irish Car Bomb
Corona Sunrise
Pineapple Upside Down
Bahama Mama
Bays Rita
Apple Cider Martini
Carib Old Fashioned
Carib Sunrise
Espresso Martini
Florida Navel
Green Tea Shot
Watermelon Martini
Rum Runner
Sangria
Sea Side Heaven
Senor Palmer
Southern Tea
Irish Coffee
Beer
Bud Light Draft
Mich Ultra Draft
Big Wave Draft
Dragon Point Draft
G-13 Draft
Mango Kart Draft
Mango Kush Draft
Hazy Icon IPA
IC South Lager Draft
Stella Draft
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Caribe
Clausthaler NA
Coors Lite
Corona
Dos Equis
Dos Equis Amber
Estrella
Fat Tire
Free Wave IPA NA
Guinness
Guinness NA
Heineken
Heineken NA
Land Shark
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negro
Red Stripe
Run Wild IPA NA
Shock Top
Stella
Yuengling
Corona Light
High Noon
Nutrl Seltzer
Bush Latte
Big Nose IPA
Hazy O IPA
Athletic Lite NA
Matua Seltzer
Onida Tequila Seltzer
Domestic Bucket
Import Bucket
Landshark Bucket
Bud Light Pitcher
Mich Ultra Pitcher
Big Wave Pitcher
Dragon Point Pitcher
G-13 Pitcher
Mango Kart Pitcher
Mango Kush Pitcher
Hazy Icon IPA Pitcher
IC South Lager Pitcher
Stella Pitcher
Wine
GLS Juggernaut
GLS House Cabernet Sav
GLS House Merlot
GLS House Pinot Noir
GLS House Moscato
BTL Juggernaut
GLS BoYa Sav Blanc
GLS Bex Riesling
GLS Matua Sav Blanc
GLS House Sav Blanc
GLS House Chardonnay
GLS House White Zin
GLS La Crema Chardonnay
GLS House Pinot Grigio
GLS House Moscato
GLS Raeburn Chardonnay
BTL BoYa Sav Blanc
BTL Bex Riesling
BTL Matua Sav Blanc
BTL La Crema Chardonnay
GLS House Wycliff
GLS Veuve Du Vernay
BTL Veuve Du Vernay
Lunetta Split
GLS Sterling Brut
BTL Sterling Brut
GLS Fleurs De Praire
BTL Fleurs De Praire
Desserts
Key Lime Pie
Cheese Cake
Fried Cheese Cake
Scoop of Ice Cream
Thirsty Thursday
Bottled Beer
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Caribe
Clausthaler NA
Coors Lite
Corona
Corona Light
Dos Equis
Dos Equis Amber
Estrella
Fat Tire
Free Wave IPA NA
Guinness
Guinness NA
Heineken
Heineken NA
Land Shark
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negro
Red Stripe
Run Wild IPA NA
Shock Top
Stella
Yuengling
Domestic Buckets
Draft Beer
House Wine
Seltzer
Well Drinks
Retail
Glassware
Tiger Fire Hot Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We offer the freshest ingredients of Caribbean-American fusions, and more! Family friendly, killer happy hour, and live music 4 nights a week.
306 Florida A1A, Satellite Beach, FL 32937