Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lift Bistropub

review star

No reviews yet

101 Dan Fox Drive

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Online Ordering Menu

Lift Wings

$14.00

Twice cooked wings with your choice Korean style buffa que sauce or Cajun Dry Rub

Street Corn Dip

$12.00

Creamy corn dip flavored with chili and lime. Served with tortilla chips

Pulled Pork Sliders

$16.00

A trio of sliders featuring bbq pulled pork with creamy coleslaw

Strawberry Fields Appetizer Salad

$6.00

Meat Lovers Flatbread

$14.00

Italian Sausage, Capicola and Genoa Salami

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$12.00

Steakhouse Burger

$17.00

8oz Burger Patty topped with Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Garlic Aioli. Served with Sidewinder Fries

Salmon

$24.00

Pan Seared Salmon served over yellow rice with mango-blueberry salsa

Grilled Chicken BLT

$18.00

With Pesto Aioli, on Rosemary Ciabatta Bread. Served with Sidewinder Fries

Strawberry Fields Entree Salad

$12.00

Steak Sandwich

$25.00

Grilled Hanger Steak, on local sourdough, with horseradish mayo and roasted red peppers. Served with sidewinder fries

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Bananas Foster Cheesecake

$10.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kid's Burger& Fries

$12.00

Lunch

Mountain Quiche

$9.00

Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Belgian Waffles

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Chili

$9.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.00

Charcuterie Plate

$12.00

Whipped Goat Cheese

$9.00

Icicles Wedge Salad

$12.00

Tossed Caesar Salad

$12.00

Kale & Celery Salad

$12.00

Mushroom Melt

$17.00

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$17.00

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Steak and Cheese Sandwich

$19.00

Grand Burger

$17.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Full service restaurant at Bousquet mountain offering new American favorites, great cocktails and a wide variety of local craft beers.

Location

101 Dan Fox Drive, Pittsfield, MA 01201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
The Lift Bistro Pub at Bousquet Mountain image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Kitchen at Bousquet Mountain
orange starNo Reviews
101 Dan Fox Drive Pittsfield, MA 01201
View restaurantnext
101 Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1 West Street Pittsfield, MA 01201
View restaurantnext
Patrick's Pub - 26 Bank Row
orange starNo Reviews
26 Bank Row Pittsfield, MA 01201
View restaurantnext
Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos - North Street
orange starNo Reviews
37 North Street Pittsfield, MA 01201
View restaurantnext
Dottie’s Coffee Lounge - 444 North St
orange star4.3 • 594
444 North St Pittsfield, MA 01201
View restaurantnext
House Of Seasoning
orange starNo Reviews
117 seymour st Pittsfield, MA 01201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pittsfield

Dottie’s Coffee Lounge - 444 North St
orange star4.3 • 594
444 North St Pittsfield, MA 01201
View restaurantnext
Zucco's Family Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 463
451 dalton ave Pittsfield, MA 01201
View restaurantnext
Trattoria Rustica
orange star4.1 • 331
75 North Street Pittsfield, MA 01201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsfield
New Lebanon
review star
No reviews yet
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Northampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Latham
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston