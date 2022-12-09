Grandma's Pizza 1001 Harrisburg Pike
1001 Harrisburg Pike
Columbus, OH 43223
Appetizers
1/2 Pound Fries
Pound Fries
1/2 Pound Cheese Fries
Pound Cheese Fries
1/2 Pound Chili ' N Cheese Fries
Pound Chili ' N Cheese Fries
1/2 Pound Bacon & Cheese Fries
Pound Bacon & Cheese Fries
NEW! Bosco Sticks (3)
3 bread sticks filled with cheese, smothered with garlic butter.
Cheese Sticks
Chicken Strips
Fried Mushrooms
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread With Cheese
Fresh provolone & our special recipe garlic butter melted onto a super 12 " sub bun! add a pan of pizza sauce for an additional price.
Jalapeño Poppers
Mini Corn Dogs
Onion Rings
6 Gourmet Wings
12 Gourmet Wings
9 Boneless Wings
20 Boneless Wings
Entrées
Spaghetti Only
Grandma's Deluxe Spaghetti Dinner
Served with garlic bread & a side garden salad. Add meatball for an additional price.
Lasagna Only
Home - Style Lasagna Dinner
Cheeseburger Platter
1/3 lb. Ground beef patty with American cheese on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and onion and your choice of our delicious french fries or onion rings.
Cheeseburger Only
Oven-Baked Subs
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken chicken strips covered with tomato sauce, topped with melted provolone cheese & sprinkled with romano cheese.
Classic Italian
Salami, ham, fresh provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, hot peppers & Italian dressing.
Grandpa's Italian Sub With Sausage
Piled high with our original - recipe, sausage, salami, ham, fresh provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, hot peppers & Italian dressing.
Gyro
Gyro meat slices, cucumber sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onions on pita bread.
Ham N' Cheese
Ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & Italian dressing.
Meatball
Grandma's meatballs topped with tomato sauce, melted provolone cheese & sprinkled with Romano cheese.
Pizza Sub Full 12in'
Pizza (Half - 6")
An open - faced bun topped with pizza sauce, provolone cheese & pepperoni.
Steak (Hoagie)
Steak patty topped with fresh provolone cheese, onions, lettuce & tomatoes.