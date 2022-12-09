Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grandma's Pizza 1001 Harrisburg Pike

review star

No reviews yet

1001 Harrisburg Pike

Columbus, OH 43223

Appetizers

1/2 Pound Fries

$4.99

Pound Fries

$6.99

1/2 Pound Cheese Fries

$5.99

Pound Cheese Fries

$8.49

1/2 Pound Chili ' N Cheese Fries

$5.99

Pound Chili ' N Cheese Fries

$8.49

1/2 Pound Bacon & Cheese Fries

$5.99

Pound Bacon & Cheese Fries

$8.49

NEW! Bosco Sticks (3)

$4.99

3 bread sticks filled with cheese, smothered with garlic butter.

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Chicken Strips

$5.99

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Garlic Bread With Cheese

$6.99

Fresh provolone & our special recipe garlic butter melted onto a super 12 " sub bun! add a pan of pizza sauce for an additional price.

Jalapeño Poppers

$5.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

6 Gourmet Wings

$6.99

12 Gourmet Wings

$10.99

9 Boneless Wings

$6.99

20 Boneless Wings

$11.99

Entrées

Spaghetti Only

$5.99

Grandma's Deluxe Spaghetti Dinner

$8.99

Served with garlic bread & a side garden salad. Add meatball for an additional price.

Lasagna Only

$6.99

Home - Style Lasagna Dinner

$9.99

Cheeseburger Platter

$10.99

1/3 lb. Ground beef patty with American cheese on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and onion and your choice of our delicious french fries or onion rings.

Cheeseburger Only

$8.49

Oven-Baked Subs

Chicken Parmesan

$5.99+

Chicken chicken strips covered with tomato sauce, topped with melted provolone cheese & sprinkled with romano cheese.

Classic Italian

$5.99+

Salami, ham, fresh provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, hot peppers & Italian dressing.

Grandpa's Italian Sub With Sausage

$6.99+

Piled high with our original - recipe, sausage, salami, ham, fresh provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, hot peppers & Italian dressing.

Gyro

$5.99

Gyro meat slices, cucumber sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onions on pita bread.

Ham N' Cheese

$5.99+

Ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & Italian dressing.

Meatball

$5.99+

Grandma's meatballs topped with tomato sauce, melted provolone cheese & sprinkled with Romano cheese.

Pizza Sub Full 12in'

$8.99

Pizza (Half - 6")

$5.99

An open - faced bun topped with pizza sauce, provolone cheese & pepperoni.

Steak (Hoagie)

$5.99+

Steak patty topped with fresh provolone cheese, onions, lettuce & tomatoes.

Turkey Bacon Club