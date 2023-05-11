Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grassroots Ice Cream GR2 - New Milford

review star

No reviews yet

12 Bank Street

New Milford, CT 06776

Scoops

One Scoop

$4.19

One and Half Scoop

$5.36

Two Scoop

$6.29

Three Scoop

$7.22

Pre-Packed Pints

Black Choc Chip

$7.95

Blood Orange Choc Chip

$7.95

Butter Pecan

$7.95

Coconut

$7.95

Chocolate

$7.95

Choc.Chip

$7.95

Coffee

$7.95

Cookie Dough

$7.95

Double Oreo

$7.95

Goat Cheese Blackberry

$7.95

Honey Lav.

$7.95

Mint Choc. Chip

$7.95

Peanut Butter Oreo

$7.95

Pistachio

$7.95

Rose Choc.

$7.95

Salted Caramel

$7.95

Strawberry

$7.95

Vanilla

$7.95

Hand-Packed Pints

Pints

$10.20

Milkshakes

Shaken Cow

$8.15

Floats

Root Beer

$7.92

Birch Beer

$7.92

Black Cherry

$7.92

Cream Soda

$7.92

Black Raspberry

$7.92

Flavors

Apricot White chip

Bergamot

Birthday Cake

Black Chocolate Choc. Chip

Blood Orange Choc Chip

Butter Pecan

Cannoli

Cherry Choc. Chip

Chocolate

Cookie Dough

Double Oreo

Double Dark Black Coffee

Garden Berry Pie

Goat Cheese Blackberry

Honey Lavender

Honeycomb Toffee

Irish Cream Coffee

Lemon Bar

Lime Choc. Chip

Maple Walnut

Out of stock

Mint Choc Chip

Mint Oreo

Orange Blossom

Peanut Butter Oreo

Pistachio

Rocky Road

Root Beer Float

Rose Chocolate

Salted Caramel

Strawberry

Strawberry Cheescake

Strawberry Marsh. White Chip

Snapping Turtle

Sweet Cream

Toasted Coconut

Vanilla

Dairy Free Chocolate

Watermelon Lemonade

Soda

Root Beer

$3.26

Birch Beer

$3.26

Cream Soda

$3.26

Black Cherry

$3.26

Black Raspberry

$3.26

Grab n Go

Salad 1

Entrée 1

Wrap 1

Retail

T-Shirts

$23.29
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Where Wicked Good Creations meet Ice cream

12 Bank Street, New Milford, CT 06776

