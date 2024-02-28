Matteo's Trattoria
1 RT 37 Bldg 1
Sherman, CT 06784
Main Menu
Specials
- Appetizer -Burrata Special$16.99
Creamy burrata with sautéed red and green peppers and olives.
- Fettucine Alla Fantino$26.99
Slow cooked beef, peas and mushrooms in a heavy cream sauce.
- Salmon Prosecco$29.99
Pan Seared Salmon in a prosecco cream sauce served with rice and mixed vegetables.
- Pork Chop Milanese$28.99
Breaded pork chop topped with arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion, carrots, shaved parmigiano cheese and a balsamic glaze
Appetizers
- Meatballs$10.99
Three meatballs nestled in a bed of rich marinara sauce and topped with a blanket of melted mozzarella cheese.
- Eggplant Rollatini$16.99
Sliced eggplant stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese, spinach and mozzrella then topped with homemade marinara sauce.
- Fried Calamari$15.99
Fresh fried calamari served with marinara sauce
- Sausage and Broccoli Rabe$17.99
Grilled sausage served over sauteed broccoli rabe with garlic and oil
- Fried Zucchini$10.99
Crispy Zucchini sticks served with marinara sauce
- Italian Charcuterie for 2$26.99
Salami, Prosciutto di Parma, Mortadella, Auricchio provolone and fresh Mozzerella
- Mussels Fra Diavolo$17.99
Mussels with garlic, oil and cherry tomatoes in a spicy marinara sauce
- Clams alla Tarantina$18.99
Fresh steamed Clams with garlic and oil in a white wine sauce served with crostini
- Bruchetta Alla Matteo's$16.99
Gorgonzola, Prosciutto di parma, Honey and fresh arugula on toasted crostini
Salads
- Beets Carpaccio Salad$15.99
Thinly sliced beets topped with arugula, cherry tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, truffle oil and balsamic glaze
- Fresh Arugula Salad$14.99
Topped with red onions, carrots, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and fresh seasonal fruit in balsamic dressing
- Spring Mix Salad$11.99
Mixed greens topped with gorgonzola, carrots, cherry tomatoes and red onions in house dressing
- Grilled Caesar Salad$13.99
Grilled Romaine lettuce served with shaved parmigiano cheese and caesar dressing
Pasta
- Angel Hair with Garlic and Oil$16.99
Angel hair tossed in garlic and oil.
- Matteo's Fettucine$26.99
Fettucine topped with shrimp and arugula in a light creamy pesto sauce
- Linguini A Vongole$23.99
Linguini with fresh clams and cherry tomatoes in garlic and oil
- Linguini Bella Donna Puttanesca$20.99
Fettucine served in a puttanesca sauce with garlic, oil, anchovies, olives, cherry tomatoes and capers.
- Fettucine Bolognese$20.99
Fettucini with slow cooked beef in a light pink sauce
- Bucatini Amatriciana$21.99
Spaghetti with guanciale and onions in a marinara sauce
- Penne Alla Vodka$18.99
Penne with Prosciutto di Parma in a vodka sauce
- Spaghetti Carbonara$19.99
Spaghetti coated in a creamy sauce made from eggs, parmigiana cheese, black pepper and guanciale.
- Rigatoni Siciliana$19.99
Rigatoni with bits of fried eggplant served with fresh mozzarella and basil in a marinara sauce
- Gnocchi Sorrentino$18.99
Gnocchi with fresh basil and melted mozzarella served in a marinara sauce
- Fettucini Alfredo$20.99
Fettucini tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce
Secondi
- Zuppa De Pesce w/linguine$29.99
Mussels, clams and calamari in a marinara served over linguini pasta
- Chicken Caprese$25.99
Oven baked chicken breast topped with eggplant, prosciutto, sliced tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella served with mixed vegetables and roasted potatoes
- Chicken Marsala$25.99
Lightly floured chicken breast with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce served with mixed vegetables and roasted potatoes
- Chicken Francese$23.99
Sauteed chicken breast prepared in a light lemon sauce served with mixed vegetables and roasted potatoes
- Chicken Milanese$22.99
Crispy chicken cutlet topped with arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion, carrots, shaved parmigiano cheese and a balsamic glaze
- Chicken Parmigiana$24.99
Crispy chicken cutlet topped with fresh mozzarella and marinara sauce served with a side of penne pasta
- Eggplant Parmigiana$22.99
Layers of crispy eggplant with fresh mozzarella and marinara sauce with a side of penne pasta
- Filet Mignon$32.99
Grilled filet mignon with mixed vegetables and mashed potatoes
- Pork Chop Pizzaola$26.99
Two pork chops with cherry peppers and cherry tomatoes cooked in a marinara sauce with mixed vegetables and roasted potatoes
- Salmon Alla Giovanni$28.99
Pan seared salmon in a white wine sauce with garlic, capers and cherry tomatoes served with mixed vegetables and roasted potatoes
- Grilled Branzino$27.99
Grilled sea bass with mixed vegetables and roasted potatoes
- Grilled Seafood Platter$30.99
Salmon, branzino, calamari and shrimp grilled and served with mixed vegetables and roasted potatoes
Kids Menu
- Kids Grilled Chicken with Broccoli$12.99
- Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries$10.99
- Kids Chicken Parmigiana$13.99
Served with Penne Pasta
- Kids Pasta with butter or marinara sauce$8.99
- Kids Pasta with meatballs$12.99
- Kids Penne Alla Vodka$12.99
with or with prosciutto
- Kids Caesar Salad$6.99
- Kids Fried Mozzerella Sticks$10.99
- Kids Mini Pizza$9.99
Regular cheese pizza
Sides
Desserts
Pizza
Small Pizza
- Cheese Pizza -Small$13.99
- White Pizza -Small$14.99
Ricotta, mozzarella and garlic
- Marinara Pizza - Small$12.99
Tomato sauce,fresh garlic, oregano, basil and olive oil (no cheese)
- Margherita Pizza- Small$14.99
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil and olive oil
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Small$16.99
Grilled chicken, Mozzarella, spicy buffalo sauce and ranch dressing
- Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza - Small$14.99
Fresh arugula, prosciutto di parma, cherry tomatoes shaved parmigiano and olive oil
- Pepperoni Pizza - Small$14.99
Cheese pizza with pepperoni
- Vegetable Pizza -Small$13.99
Cheese pizza with green peppers, onion, broccoli, artichokes and mushrooms
- Matteo's Pizza - Small$16.99
Cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh arugula, Prosciutto di Parma and shaved parmigiano cheese with a drizzle of balsamic glaze
- Quattro Stagioni Pizza-Small$15.99
Divided into four quarters: Artichoke, mushroom, pepperoni and ham. Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil on the whole pizza
- Mozzarella, Burrata, Basil & Pomodoro Pizza-Small$15.99
- Capricciosa Pizza - Small$14.99
Cherry tomatoes, prosciutto di parma, mushrooms, artichokes, olives and mozzarella cheese
- Lasagna Pizza-Small$15.99
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzerella, ricotta cheese, meatball and basil
Large Pizza
- Cheese Pizza -Large$16.99
- White Pizza -Large$20.99
Ricotta, mozzarella and garlic
- Marinara Pizza - Large$18.99
Tomato sauce,fresh garlic, oregano, basil and olive oil (no cheese)
- Margherita Pizza- Large$20.99
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil and olive oil
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Large$21.99
Grilled chicken, Mozzarella, spicy buffalo sauce and ranch dressing
- Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza - Large$20.99
Fresh arugula, prosciutto di parma, cherry tomatoes shaved parmigiano and olive oil
- Pepperoni Pizza - Large$19.99
Cheese pizza with pepperoni
- Vegetable Pizza -Large$20.99
Cheese pizza with green peppers, onion, broccoli, artichokes and mushrooms
- Matteo's Pizza - Large$21.99
Cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh arugula, Prosciutto di Parma and shaved parmigiano cheese with a drizzle of balsamic glaze
- Quattro Stagioni Pizza-Large$22.99
Divided into four quarters: Artichoke, mushroom, pepperoni and ham. Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil on the whole pizza
- Mozzarella, Burrata, Basil & Pomodoro Pizza-Large$21.99
- Capricciosa Pizza- Large$20.99
Cherry tomatoes, prosciutto di parma, mushrooms, artichokes, olives and mozzarella cheese
- Lasagna Pizza- Large$21.99
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzerella, ricotta cheese, meatball and basil
Beverages
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Seltzer$3.50
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Ice Tea- Sweetened$3.50Out of stock
- Ice Tea- Unsweetened$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice$3.50
- Apple Juice$3.50
- Sparkling Water$8.99
Bottle
- Coffee-Regular$3.00
- Coffee-Decaf$3.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Espresso$4.00
- Decaf Espresso$4.00
- Double espresso$5.00
- Tea$3.00
- Decaf Tea$3.00
- Herbal Tea$3.00
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Authentic Italian Cuisine
1 RT 37 Bldg 1, Sherman, CT 06784