A map showing the location of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill 6540 Losee Road, Suite 110View gallery

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill 6540 Losee Road, Suite 110

review star

No reviews yet

6540 Losee Road, Suite 110

North Las Vegas, NV 89086

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Appetizers

MELITZANOSALATA APP

MELITZANOSALATA APP

$5.50

Roasted Eggplant - Olive Oil - Lemon Juice- Garlic - Pita Bread (2)

TZATZIKI APP

TZATZIKI APP

$5.50

Greek Yogurt - Labne - Cucumber - Garlic - Dill - Pita Bread (2)

HUMMUS APP

HUMMUS APP

$6.50

Garbanzo Beans _ Garlic - Tahini - Lemon Juice - Pita Bread (2)

TIROKAFTERI

TIROKAFTERI

$6.50

Cream Cheese - Feta - Roasted Peppers - Pita Bread (2)

FOUR DIP COMBO

FOUR DIP COMBO

$15.95

Tzatziki - Humus - Tirokafteri - Melitzanosalata

DOLMADES

DOLMADES

$8.95

Grape Leaves - Rice - Lemon Juice - Herbs

SPANAKOPITA

SPANAKOPITA

$5.50

Spinach - Feta - Puff Pastry

AVGOLEMONO SOUP

AVGOLEMONO SOUP

$5.50

Chicken - Lemon Juice - Rice - Pita Bread (2)

Gyros & more

GREAT GREEK GYRO

GREAT GREEK GYRO

$9.95

Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki - Feta

FALAFEL PITA

FALAFEL PITA

$8.95

Housemade Chickpea Fritters - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onion - Tzatziki - Hummus

ATHENIAN BURGER

ATHENIAN BURGER

$10.95

Certified Angus Beef* - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki - Feta

GREEK SALAD WRAP

GREEK SALAD WRAP

$8.95

Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions _ Garbanzo Beans - Cucumbers - Kalamata Olives - Feta - Hummus - Tzatziki - Flour Tortilla

Entrees

GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI

GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI

$15.95

Chicken Breast

STEAK TENDERLOIN SOUVLAKI

STEAK TENDERLOIN SOUVLAKI

$17.95

Choice Tenderloin

AUSTRAILIAN LAMB SOULVLAKI

AUSTRAILIAN LAMB SOULVLAKI

$17.95

Leg of Lamb

GARLIC SHRIMP SOUVLAKI

GARLIC SHRIMP SOUVLAKI

$16.95

Jumbo Shrimp

GYRO PLATE

GYRO PLATE

$15.95

Great Greek Gyro Meat

FALAFEL PLATE

FALAFEL PLATE

$13.95

Housemade Chickpea Fritters - Yogurt Mint Sauce

MEZZE PLATE

MEZZE PLATE

$13.95

Dolmades - Falafel - Spanakopita - Hummus

SOUVLAKI MIX

SOUVLAKI MIX

$17.95
SALMON PLATE

SALMON PLATE

$17.95

Sides

FETA FRIES

$4.50

RICE PILAF

$3.50

FRENCH FRIES

$3.50

SIDE SALAD

$4.50

LAMB SKEWER

$6.25

SHRIMP SKEWER

$6.25

CHICKEN SKEWER

$5.25

STEAK SKEWER

$6.25

GYRO MEAT

$5.25

SIDE SALMON

$8.25

SIDE FALAFEL

$4.25

PITA BREAD

$1.00

SIDE HUMMUS

$1.00

SIDE TZATZIKI

$1.00

SIDE MELITZANOSALATA

$1.00

SIDE TIROKAFTERI

$1.00

SIDE FETA

$1.00

KALAMATA OLIVES

$1.00

PEPPERONCINI

$1.00

LEMON POTATOES

$4.50

Kids

CHEESE PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$7.95

Pizza Sauce - Mozzarella Cheese

CHICKEN FINGERS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.95

Chicken Fingers - Fries - Tzatziki

KIDS GYRO PLATE

KIDS GYRO PLATE

$11.95

Chopped Salad - Tzatziki - Pita Bread

GRILLED CHEESE PITA

GRILLED CHEESE PITA

$7.95

American Cheese

KIDS SOUVLAKI PLATE

KIDS SOUVLAKI PLATE

$11.95

Chopped Salad - Tzatziki - Pita Bread

Desserts

BAKLAVA

BAKLAVA

$4.95

Fillo Dough - Walnuts - Honey Syrup

MOM'S RICE PUDDING

MOM'S RICE PUDDING

$4.95

Vanilla - Cinnamon

BAKLAVA ICE CREAM

BAKLAVA ICE CREAM

$4.95

Crumbled Baklava - Vanilla Bean Ice Cream - Honey

Beverage

SMALL FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.50

LARGE FOUNTAIN DRINK

$3.50

BOTTLED DRINK

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

BEER

$7.00

BOTTLE OF WINE

$26.00

GLASS OF WINE

$7.00

JUICE

$1.75

Dining

Utensils

No Utensils

Salads

SMALL CLASSIC GREEK SALAD

SMALL CLASSIC GREEK SALAD

$7.95

Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Cucumbers - Red onion - Feta - Kalamata Olives - Pita Bread - Housemade Greek Vinaigreete

LARGE CLASSIC GREEK SALAD

LARGE CLASSIC GREEK SALAD

$8.95

Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Cucumbers - Red onion - Feta - Kalamata Olives - Pita Bread - Housemade Greek Vinaigreete

GREAT GREEK RICE BOWL

GREAT GREEK RICE BOWL

$9.95

Rice Pilaf - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Cucumbers - Garbanzo Beans - Kalamata Olives - Feta

SMALL VILLAGE SALAD

$7.95

LARGE VILLAGE SALAD

$8.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6540 Losee Road, Suite 110, North Las Vegas, NV 89086

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

AntidoteLV - Las Vegas
orange starNo Reviews
6303 North Pacific Sky Street North Las Vegas, NV 89081
View restaurantnext
North star Bar and Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,387
5150 Camino Al Norte North Las Vegas, NV 89031
View restaurantnext
Old School Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
2040 E Craig Rd Suite 101 North Las Vegas, NV 89030
View restaurantnext
Waffles Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
6885 Aliante Parkway ste 103 NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV 89084
View restaurantnext
Surf City Bar & Grill - - Que Mas Mexican Cafe
orange star4.5 • 341
1435 W Craig Rd Suite D North Las Vegas, NV 89032
View restaurantnext
Teriyaki Boy - E. Cheyenne - 2315 E Cheyenne Ave #120
orange starNo Reviews
2315 E Cheyenne Ave #120 North Las Vegas, NV 89030
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Las Vegas

North star Bar and Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,387
5150 Camino Al Norte North Las Vegas, NV 89031
View restaurantnext
Surf City Bar & Grill - - Que Mas Mexican Cafe
orange star4.5 • 341
1435 W Craig Rd Suite D North Las Vegas, NV 89032
View restaurantnext
Miz Lola's - Craig
orange star4.0 • 80
1306 W Craig Rd North Las Vegas, NV 89032
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Las Vegas
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.4 (494 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (76 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston