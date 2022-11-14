Greek Gyro - Attleboro

Restaurant info

OUR STORY BEGINS IN GREECE... We are Dorotheos & Alexandros, two brothers born and raised in Greece! Growing up we were always fascinated by our grandfather’s love and devotion to his farm, located in Xanthi, a small town in Northern Greece. We can’t even begin to count the unforgettable core memories we had helping with our family’s farm and learning all the basics of sustainable and ethical farming. "That’s where our love for authentic Greek food, made with the best local and freshest ingredients began to grow" And that’s exactly why we are here! Our Project is 100% Online! We decided that in order to offer Top-Quality Food at the lowest cost possible, we'd have to minimize all of our costs and focus on the service quality of our small kitchens! Kali Orexi | Καλή όρεξη (That's Greek for “Enjoy Your Meal!”)

Website