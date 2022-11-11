Restaurant header imageView gallery

Guns 'N Hoses Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

23 W Broad St

Newton Falls, OH 44444

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Oven Baked Meatloaf
Firehouse Loader
Italian Sausage Sandwich

Milkshakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.00

Peach Milkshake

$6.00

Raspberry Milkshake

$6.00

Blueberry Milkshake

$6.00

Banana Milkshake

$6.00

Mint Chocolate Chip Milkshake

$6.00

Maple Milkshake

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie Milkshake

$6.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter and Jelly Shake

$6.00

Cupcake Milkshake

$6.00

Salted Caramel Milkshake

$6.00

Butter Rum Shake

$6.00

Cheesecake Shake

$6.00

Peanut Butter Milkshake

$6.00

Cherry Milkshake

$6.00

Twix Milkshake

$6.00

Peppermint Milkshake

$6.00

Italian Eggnog Milkshake

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake

$6.00

French Toast Shake

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Shake

$6.00

Tiramisu Shake

$6.00

Butter Pecan Shake

$6.00

Apple Butter Shake

$6.00

Canned Soda

Pepsi

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Baja Blast

$1.00Out of stock

Squirt

$1.00

A&W Root Beer

$1.00Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Blackberry Ginger Ale

$1.00

Cranberry Ginger Ale

$1.00

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$1.00

Cherry Kool Aid Pouch

$1.00

Grape Kool Aid Pouch

$1.00

Tropical Punch Kool Aid Pouch

$1.00

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bottled Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00

Bottled Lemonade

$2.00

IBC Bottled Rootbeer

$2.00

Floats

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.00Out of stock

Homemade Chicken Salad with Celery, Mayonnaise and Onion!

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

Just like the fair! Served smothered in sauteed green peppers and onions. Splash of Sunday Sauce and a side of your choice.

Pulled Pork Hoagie

$10.00Out of stock

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork in our BBQ Sauce served on a toasted hoagie bun and some extra BBQ on top. Served with a side of your choice.

Italian Sausage Splash

$11.00

Sweet Italian Sausage Patty grilled and smothered in Sunday sauce, peppers, onions and cheese. This one you eat with a fork.. Served with a side of your choice.

Angus Beef 1/4 LB Chili Cheese Hot Dog

$9.00

All beef Hot Dog grilled and topped with Cheese sauce and Chili, served with side of choice.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Texas Toast grilled to perfection with creamy American Cheese served with a side of choice.

BLT

$9.00

Just like it sounds. Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Texas Toast served with a side

Chicken Philly

$10.00

Marinated Chicken grilled and topped with Cheese, Sauteed onions, peppers and our Garlic Aioli. Served with a side of your choice.

Thick Peanut Butter and Jelly

$7.00

Creamy Peanut butter and Strawberry Jelly in between thick texas toast. Served with your side of choice.

Grilled Peanut Butter and Jelly with Bacon

$8.00

One of our favorites! A nice blend of sweet and salty. Served with a side of choice.

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Grilled Hand Pressed Burger topped with American Cheese. Served with your choice of side.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

Hand Pressed Cheeseburger topped with Crispy Bacon. Served with side of Choice.

Chili Cheeseburger

$11.00

Our Cheeseburger topped with Donny's Chili Sauce and Extra Creamy Cheese. Served with Choice of Side.

Grilled Italian Sandwich

$9.00

Honey Ham, Salami and italian cheeses grilled with Donny's famous sub sauce. Served with a side.

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Handrolled Homemade Meatballs smothered in our Homemade Sunday Sauce and served with a side of your choice!

Spicy Chicken Philly

$10.50

A Twist on our Chicken Philly with an addition of some SPICE!

Patty Melt On Rye With Swiss

$12.00

Soups

Red Chili Cup

$4.00

Red Chili Bowl

$6.00

Red Chili Quart

$15.00

Italian Wedding Soup

$4.00+

Traditional Italian Soup with mini meatballs and savory shreds of chicken.

Sides

Baked Bean Casserole

$4.00+

Our Famous Baked Bean Casserole! Not spicy.

Maple Garlic Bacon Greenbeans

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Nachos with Cheese

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Fried Apples

$4.00

Candied Yams

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potatoes

Pulled Pork Loader

$10.00

Plenty of Pulled Pork and Creamy Cheese Sauce loaded into our gigantic Baked Potatoes! These are a meal in their own.

Broccoli Cheese Loader

$10.00

Huge Baked Potato loaded with Creamy Cheese Sauce and Tender Broccoli.

Chili Cheese Loader

$10.00

Chili and Creamy Cheese loaded into a huge baked potato.

Firehouse Loader

$10.00

Butter, Sour Cream, Bacon, and LOTS of cheese!

Chicken Philly Loader

$10.00

Homestyle Dinners

Oven Baked Meatloaf

$13.00

Perfect blend of seasonings, baked and served with our Creamy Mashed potatoes and Maple Garlic Bacon Greenbeans.

Lasagna

$12.00

A blend of Italian meats and cheeses layered in our Sunday Sauce.

Pasta with Meatballs

$12.00

A healthy serving of pasta with our sunday sauce and topped with 2 Handrolled Meatballs

Pasta with Italian Sausage

$13.00

A healthy portion of our pasta topped with our Sunday Sauce, sauteed peppers and onions with our grilled Italian Sausage.

Salisbury Steak

$13.00

Sweet Keilbasa And Kraut With Mashed Potatoes

$12.00Out of stock

Stuffed Pepper With Mashed Potatoes

$13.00

Chicken Francaise With Penne Pasta

$15.00

Swedish Meatballs With Mashed Potatoes And Green Beans

$13.00

Desserts

Funnel Cake

$6.99

Pumpkin Pie

$5.00

Topped with Maple Vanilla Whipped Cream

Peach Cobbler

$4.00

As American as you can get! We can even warm it up for ya! Just ask!

Cherry Pie

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

AirFried Pizzas

Pepperoni Flatbread

$6.00

Flatbread Air Fried to perfection. Smothered in sauce, mozzarella cheese and crispy pepperoni! Cut into 4 pieces.

Cheese Flatbread

$5.00

Air Fried Flatbread with Sauce and Cheese.

Chicken Philly Flatbread

$9.00

Roasted Garlic Sauce topped with Marinated Chicken, sauteed peppers, onions and topped with Mozzarella Cheese

Grilled Italian Sausage Flatbread

$9.00

Grilled Italian Sausage cut into wedges with sauteed peppers, onions and topped with Parmesan Romano Cheese!

Pulled Pork FlatBread

$9.00Out of stock

BBQ Base topped with Smoked Pulled Pork and Cheese

Peanut Butter, Jelly and Bacon Flatbread

$7.00

Air Fried Flatbread topped with Peanut butter, Jelly and BACON for the perfect sweet and salty combination. Finished with a sprinkle of Powdered Sugar.

Loaded Nachos

Pulled Pork Loaded Nachos

$10.00Out of stock

White Corn Tortilla Chips piled high with layers of Creamy Cheese Sauce, Smoked Pulled Pork and topped with Sour Cream and Jalapenos.

Coffee

16 oz. Black Coffee

$3.00

16 oz. Coffee with Cream

$3.00

16 oz. Coffee with Sugar

$3.00

16 oz. Coffee with Splenda

$3.00

16 oz. Coffee with Cream and Sugar

$3.00

16 oz. Coffee with Cream and Splenda

$3.00

Flavored Coffee with Cream and Sugar

$4.50

Flavored Coffee with Cream and Splenda

$4.50

Flavored Coffee with Cream

$4.50

Flavored Coffee with Splenda

$4.50

Flavored Coffee with Sugar

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Here at Guns 'N Hoses Cafe, we are proud to stand by and support our Firefighters and Police! The name says it all! We are a Carry-out Cafe serving the best made from scratch comfort foods!

Location

23 W Broad St, Newton Falls, OH 44444

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Guns 'N Hoses Cafe and Catering LLC image

Similar restaurants in your area

Castaway Craig's Pub & Grub
orange star5.0 • 4
2114 Grandview Lake Milton, OH 44429
View restaurantnext
DILES MARKET AND CAFE - 55 South Leavitt Rd - Leavittsburg, Oh 44470 - (330)307-7864
orange starNo Reviews
55 South Leavitt Rd Leavittsburg, OH 44430
View restaurantnext
Cockeye BBQ
orange star4.8 • 1,018
1805 Parkman Road NW Warren, OH 44485
View restaurantnext
Cockeye Creamery
orange star4.9 • 167
1805 Parkman Rd NW Warren, OH 44485
View restaurantnext
Noodlefun
orange starNo Reviews
176 North Park Avenue Warren, OH 44481
View restaurantnext
Modern Methods Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
125 Dave Grohl Alley Warren, OH 44481
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Newton Falls
Warren
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Girard
review star
No reviews yet
Youngstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston