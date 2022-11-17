Modern Methods Brewing Company

- Home
125 Dave Grohl Alley
Warren, OH 44481
New Release
Ghost Light Porter
7.0% ABV A classic American Porter brewed in collaboration with our friends at the Kent Trumbull Theatre. Six different specialty malts create a complex flavor profile evoking chocolate, hints of nuts, and finishing with dark fruit. A moderate hop profile of Nugget and Cascade keeps Ghost Light eminently drinkable. Our goal was to brew a Porter worthy of enjoying at intermission for attendees and thespians alike. A portion of the proceeds of each Ghost Light go to supporting the Theatre. Label artwork by Elijah DuPonty of Youngstown, OH
Kexmas Ale Christmas Ale
7.8% ABV Kexmas Ale is a Keck family recipe perfected years ago in our home brew garage in North Jackson. We start with a supremely drinkable amber ale balanced out with Czech noble hops, then add a festive holiday blend of nutmeg, allspice, fresh grated ginger, and a ton of cinnamon sticks. A lingering holiday cookie sweetness will warm your soul and have you kissing Santa (or Mrs.) Claus!
Cans
Dub City IPA
7.2% ABV West coast-style IPA brewed with Midwestern charm!
Scrappy German Hefeweizen
5.3% ABV Our version of the traditional Bavarian breakfast beer. Bright and refreshing, enjoy flavors of citrus, banana, and a hint of clove all from the unique yeast.
Panthertown Pilsner
4.5% ABV A traditional Bavarian Pilsner featuring all German malts, noble hops, and lager yeast. A light, crackery malt base gives way to a crisp, floral noble hop character. Our careful attention to water treatment allows for a wonderful continental European malt flavor to come through. This beer is ridiculously refreshing. We brewed Panthertown for the East Siders of Warren that patronize Modern Methods. We hear stories from across the bar of the old days when Warren had two high schools, each with their own storied sports legacies. The Black Panther was the mascot for Warren G. Harding High School from 1957 to 1990. It was a much loved symbol of those who played and studied under its banner. The Panther lives in our hearts and in this beer!
Casual Sunburn Thiol-Enhanced Session Ale
5.6% ABV Mash hopped with whole Cascade cones, whirlpool hopped with Enigma, and fermented with Omega Labs’ Cosmic Punch yeast to enhance thiol-derived tropical flavor and aroma notes. Brewed as a collaboration with our friends at Point Ybel Brewing in Fort Myers, FL. Label artwork by Sadie Louise of Port Charlotte, FL
Nina Amber Cerveza
5.3% ABV Named for one of our favorite performance artists, she's a little dark, mysterious, and absolutely irresistible. Nina is a supremely drinkable lager brewed with Vienna malt, flaked maize, and a heavy dose of New Zealand Motueka hops for their Saaz-like noble and prominent lime character. Label artwork by Rachel Clifford of Youngstown, OH.
Rodina Czech Amber Lager
5.7% ABV A traditional Czech Amber Lager (polotmavé pivo) showcasing spicy Czech Saaz noble hops and Bohemian Pilsen and Caramel malt. She glows in the glass with a vibrant amber color and features flowery hop aroma on the nose. Herbal, flowery hop flavor comes first, then hints of bread and then raisin from the Bohemian Caramel malt. Rodina does a delicate dance to balance these flavors and urge you to take another sip. The Mahoning Valley has a proud ethnic heritage. Simply Slavic showcases the rich traditions of Slavic culture by celebrating the food, music, dance and customs of the various Slavic ethnicities which are represented in our metropolitan area. Rodina is a delicious amber lager crafted especially for Simply Slavic. A portion of the proceeds from each sale goes directly to Simply Slavic’s scholarship fund. Na zdraví!
Jeanette Cream Ale
6.2% Sparkling. Flavorful. Crushable. Our golden Cream Ale is traditionally brewed with 6-row barley, flaked corn, and a kiss of American Sterling hops. True to the style's working class roots, we named Jeanette after Youngstown's last blast furnace. And yes, you can call her Sweet Jenny.
Swimmin' Trunks Fruited Gose
5.8%ABV Gose is delicious on its own...a little salty, tart, bright, refreshing. Throw in key lime and juicy orange, and you’ve got Swimmin’ Trunks, our Fruited Gose that’s bursting at the seams with fresh margarita flavor. Label artwork by Dominic Perrone of Warren, OH.
That 90s Feeling Pale Ale
6% ABV We brewed this American Pale Ale as a tribute to our favorite Pale Ales of yore, with a little caramel malt sweetness and a heaping helping of Cascade hops. Label art by Corey Johnson of Lake Milton, OH
Bijou Belgian Witbier with Peach
5.2% ABV Bijou is a petite and delicate Belgian Wit. It features a subtle blend of dried orange peel, chamomile, and coriander dancing furtively over the mysterious essence of traditional Belgian Wit yeast. Raw wheat provides a hint of sweetness to complement a light, crackery Pilsner malt base. We fermented this batch on peach puree to capture the essence of summer's juiciest fruit! Bijou is an ode to the home where our Head Brewer, Jeff Constantine, perfected the craft and passion for brewing: “The Bijou” on Brockley Avenue in Lakewood, Ohio. Artwork by Alex Savakis of San Francisco, CA.
Bijou Belgian Witbier with Tangerine
5.2% ABV Bijou is a petite and delicate Belgian Wit. It features a subtle blend of dried orange peel, chamomile, and coriander dancing furtively over the mysterious essence of traditional Belgian Wit yeast. Raw wheat provides a hint of sweetness to complement a light, crackery Pilsner malt base. We fermented this batch on Tangerine puree to heighten the experience! Bijou is an ode to the home where our Head Brewer, Jeff Constantine, perfected the craft and passion for brewing: “The Bijou” on Brockley Avenue in Lakewood, Ohio. Artwork by Alex Savakis of San Francisco, CA.
#hopfart New England IPA
7.7% ABV Flaked wheat and oats in the mash make for a round, smooth mouthfeel, while late kettle Citra and Mandarina Bavaria hops give an aromatic and flavorful tropical foundation. Finally, a double dry hop with Citra, Mosaic, and Mandarina Bavaria leave #hopfart bursting with juicy, tropical, and citrus flavors that practically jump out of the glass! Label artwork by Craig Latchaw of Youngstown, OH
Giuseppe's Scooter Italian Pilsner
5.3% ABV Buonasera! My name is Giuseppe! Wonderful day, yes? This is my scooter and this is my Pilsner. It’s my little take on a classic German Pilsner. I’ve made some modifications to my scooter, you see, and I’ve added many more hops. Saphir and Hallertauer...fine German hops. Hops in the boil, hops during fermentation, many dry hops. Do you understand? Bravo! Come take a ride with me, Giuseppe. Buon appetito! Artwork by Laura Garvin of Pittsburgh, PA
Oktoberfest Märzen Style Lager
5.7% ABV A classic German lager with a malt-forward profile that showcases the slightly sweet, full, biscuity flavors of Vienna and Munich malts. Noble hops add a touch of floral flavor and aroma to round out this amber beauty. Prost!
Lawn Artist Kölsch
5.5% ABV Slightly sweet from traditional German ale yeast and balanced by a good dose of noble hops, this is the perfect lawn mower beer. It’ll make you want to rev up your engine and dump those grass clippings in your neighbor’s trash can! Label Artwork by Royce Umberger of Youngstown, OH
7 Frogs Wet Hopped Local Pale Ale
6.7% ABV Wet hopped with Ohio-grown Columbus, Cascade, Chinook, and Comet from 7 Frogs Hop Farm in Mecca and Heintzelman Hop Farm in Salem. Brewed with malt from West Branch Malts in Brunswick. 7 Frogs is a little bit different each year. We love its piney, earthy, and citrusy flavor and aroma. It's a one of a kind beer celebrating our local bounty!
New Techniques Fruited Hefeweisen with Blood Orange
5.3% ABV Are you ready for New Techniques? Are you searching for the next level of German wheat beer? Take my hand! This modern approach to fermentation starts as our flagship Scrappy German Hef and elevates the experience with a hyper dose of blood orange puree. You too can feel the wonder and the awe in your own life (and your mouth) with New Techniques. Act now! Label artwork by Sarah Bokone (aka Boko Photo) of Warren, OH
Aunt Lizzie Pumpkin Ale
6.5% ABV On some October nights in downtown Warren, you can hear Aunt Lizzie's scream piercing the crisp, autumn air. Her tortured wail is a reminder of the ghosts that haunt our beloved downtown from generations passed. Aunt Lizzie Pumpkin Ale is pale, well-rounded, and full of cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice flavors. To learn more about Aunt Lizzie and Warren's haunted history, check out the Ghost Walk brought to you each October by the Trumbull County Fine Arts Council and Trumbull County Historical Society. Artwork by Bob Veon of East Palestine, OH
Pipette Belgian Tripel
10% ABV A traditional Tripel showcasing Belgian yeast’s characteristic stone fruit and bubble gum flavors. A teensy addition of Aromatic Malt in the grist gives Pipette a bit of backbone. We add German Noble hops at the finish for a little hoppy expression in your tulip glass. Artwork by Christie Galazia Hayes of Youngstown, OH
West Side Heat Smoked Chipotle Imperial Stout
10% ABV A collab with our friends at Cockeye BBQ, this Russian Imperial Stout features malted barley smoked in Cockeye's smokers over 12 hours for an off-the-bone hickory flavor. We infuse this big, bold, smoky beer with chipotle peppers to craft a complex stout with a fleeting late heat that we call West Side Heat. Note: Cockeye does not include meat in their smokers when smoking our malt!
West Side Sweet Smoked Imperial Stout with Blackberries and Cocoa Nibs
10% ABV A collab with our friends at Cockeye BBQ AND Cockeye Creamery! We start with malted barley hickory smoked over 12 hours by Cockeye himself. We then infuse this big, bold beer with blackberry and cocoa nibs to craft a complex stout with a rich sweetness for those days you're feeling a little more sweet than spicy. Note: Cockeye does not include meat in their smokers when smoking our malt!
West Side Complete 4-pack
10% ABV Two cans each of West Side Heat and West Side Sweet, for when you can't decide between spicy and sweet!
Bottles
RaBat Wild Apple Lager
6.3% ABV A spontaneous collaboration with Rebel Rescue Ranch, RaBat is a blend of actively fermenting pilsner and cider with a healthy pitch of Noble Creature (Youngstown, OH) house culture for good measure. The result is a playful hybrid of our favorite aspects of crisp, hoppy lager and subtly sweet, quenchingly tart, apple cider. RaBat will benefit from aging to allow our favorite Creatures’ creature blend to condition the beer. Label artwork is by Amy Rigby of Berlin Center, OH.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Craft brewery and tasting room in downtown Warren, OH, located on David Grohl Alley
125 Dave Grohl Alley, Warren, OH 44481