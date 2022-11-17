Modern Methods Brewing Company

Panthertown Pilsner

$14.00 +

4.5% ABV A traditional Bavarian Pilsner featuring all German malts, noble hops, and lager yeast. A light, crackery malt base gives way to a crisp, floral noble hop character. Our careful attention to water treatment allows for a wonderful continental European malt flavor to come through. This beer is ridiculously refreshing. We brewed Panthertown for the East Siders of Warren that patronize Modern Methods. We hear stories from across the bar of the old days when Warren had two high schools, each with their own storied sports legacies. The Black Panther was the mascot for Warren G. Harding High School from 1957 to 1990. It was a much loved symbol of those who played and studied under its banner. The Panther lives in our hearts and in this beer!