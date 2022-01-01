Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Gypsy Nickel Lounge 228 Baldwin St

87 Reviews

$$

228 Baldwin St

Big Rapids, MI 49307

Popular Items

CHICKEN WRAP
RANGOON ROLLS
COBB SALAD

APPETIZERS

BONELESS WINGS

$8.49

Breaded boneless wings served with your choice of sauce: Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan, Citrus Chipotle, Sweet Teriyaki, BBQ, Buffalo, or Asian Ginger

BONELESS WINGS BASKET

$10.49

Breaded boneless wings served with your choice of sauce: Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan, Citrus Chipotle, Sweet Teriyaki, BBQ, Buffalo, or Asian Ginger

CHICKEN WINGS BASKET

$12.75

CHICKEN WINGS

$10.75

CHIPS & SALSA

$3.75

Corn chips served with our house made salsa. (Limit 1 Free Refill)

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP

$10.99

Hand fried shrimp tossed in a creamy sriracha sauce.

FRENCH FRIES

$2.75

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.99

ONION PETALS

$4.00

RANGOON ROLLS

$7.49

SALSA 16OZ

$4.50

SALSA 8OZ

$2.25

SOFT PRETZEL

$4.75

Golden, Fried, Soft Pretzel served with your choice of cheese sauce, brown mustard, or honey mustard.

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$9.99

Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, & cream cheese. Served with corn chips.

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.75

Served with garlic aioli

VEGAN BUFFALO BONELESS WINGS

$7.49

VEGAN BUFFALO BONELESS WINGS BASKET

$9.49

SOUP & SALAD

BOWL FAT NOODLE

$6.99

Ginger Broth, Carrots, Scallions, Grilled Chicken, & Fat Udon Noodles

CAESAR SALAD

$4.99

Mixed greens, shredded parmesan cheese, & garlic croutons. Served with caesar dressing.

COBB SALAD

$12.49

Mixed greens topped with grilled or fried chicken, red onion, shredded cheese, diced tomato, egg, & bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.

SOUP SALAD COMBO

$9.49

CUP FAT NOODLE

$3.99

Ginger Broth, Carrots, Scallions, Grilled Chicken, & Fat Udon Noodles

HOUSE SALAD

$7.49

Mixed Greens, topped with chick peas, feta cheese, cucumbers, mushrooms, red onions, & garlic croutons served with your choice of dressing.

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$3.49

Mixed greens, shredded parmesan cheese, & garlic croutons. Served with caesar dressing.

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.49

Mixed Greens, topped with chick peas, feta cheese, cucumbers, mushrooms, red onions, & garlic croutons served with your choice of dressing.

SUMMER SALAD

$11.75

Mixed green topped with grilled or fried chicken, dried cranberries, feta cheese, & walnuts. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette.

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$9.50

BLEU BURGER

$12.99

BOURBON BURGER

$11.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.50

CHICKEN WRAP

$9.90

Grilled or Fried Chicken, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a flour tortilla.

CLASSIC BURGER

$10.99

1/3lb Beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, & mayo. Served on a white bun.

CRAN TURKEY WRAP

$11.25

Sliced turkey, dried cranberries, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, & raspberry vinaigrette on a flour tortilla

FRENCH PHILLY

$12.49

Shredded beef, sautéed peppers, sautéed onions, & pepper jack cheese. Served on a hoagie bun.

GYRO

$11.99

JACKED BURGER

$11.99

1/3 Beef patty with pepper jack cheese, bacon, & house made bbq sauce. Served on a Pretzel Bun.

MUSHROOM CHEESE BURGER

$11.99

OLIVE BURGER

$11.99

Two Beef Patties with olives, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo. Served on a white bun.

VEGGIE BURGER

$11.25

A sweet potato & quinoa veggie burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese, & garlic aioli. Served on a pretzel bun.

VEGGIE WRAP

$10.99

Feta cheese, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, & Italian dressing. Served on a Spinach Herb Tortilla

ENTREES

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$12.99

Fettuccine Noodles Tossed in our House Made Alfredo and Topped with Grilled Chicken. Served with a Garlic Breadstick

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.49

CHICKEN TENDERS BASKET

$10.49

FISH TACOS

$12.99

Hand Battered Perch, served with House Made Pico & Chili Mayo on Flour Tortillas with Chips & Salsa

FRIED PERCH

$17.49

Six Pieces of Hand Fried Lake Perch, Served with French Fries, Tarter Sauce, & a Lemon Wedge

MAC & CHEESE

$9.25Out of stock

Spiral Noodles & House Made Cheese Sauce, Topped with Crispy Bacon

3 Taco Meal

$7.00

DESSERTS

APPLE PIE

$4.49

CARM APPLE PIE

$4.49

CHEESECAKE

$4.49

Creamy regular or sugar free cheese cake with your choice of Strawberry, Chocolate, or Caramel Sauce.

PUMPKIN PIE

$4.49

PB PIE

$4.49

Peanut butter cream pie with a chocolate crust & Whipped Cream.

PECAN PIE

$4.49

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$2.00

SAUCE CUPS

ASIAN GINGER

$0.75

Au Jus

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ceaser

$0.50

CHEESE SAUCE

$0.50Out of stock

CHILI Mayo

$0.50

CITRUS CHIPOTLE

$0.50

FRANKS

$0.50

French

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

GARLIC PARM

$0.50

HBBQ

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Itailian

$0.50

Ketchup

MANGO HAB

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

RASP Vinaigrette

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

SWEET TERIYAKI

$0.50

TARTER

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$5.50

1/4lb Beef Patty with American Cheese on a White Bun Served with French Fries.

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE ON WHITE BUN

$4.00

KIDS ICE CREAM

$2.00

1 Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream with Chocolate Syrup

KIDS MAC

$3.50Out of stock

Spiral noodles Smothered in House Made Cheese Sauce

KIDS TENDER

$3.75

2 Fried Chicken Tenders Served with French Fries

MONDAY

CORONA SP

$2.50

MARGARITA SP

$3.50

TUESDAY

BACARDI BAHAMA MAMA SP

$3.75

HIGH NOON GUAVA SP

$3.75

HIGH NOON KIWI SP

$3.75

HIGH NOON LIME SP

$3.75

HIGH NOON PASSIONFRUIT SP

$3.75

HIGH NOON PEACH SP

$3.75

JAMAICAN ME HAPPY SP

$3.75

LONG DRINK CRANBERRY SP

$3.75

MOM WATER LEMON BLUEBERRY 12OZ CAN

$3.75Out of stock

MONACO BLACK RASPBERRY SP

$3.75

MONACO MOSCOW MULE SP

$3.75

SANGRIA PITCHER SP

$14.00

TWISTED TEA SP

$3.75

WHITE CLAW BLACK CHERRY SP

$3.75

WHITE CLAW GRAPEFRUIT SP

$3.75

WHITE CLAW LIME SP

$3.75

WHITE CLAW MANGO SP

$3.75

WEDNESDAY

$2.50 WELL GIN

$2.50

$2.50 WELL RUM

$2.50

$2.50 WELL TEQUILA

$2.50

$2.50 WELL VODKA

$2.50

$2.50 WELL WHISKEY

$2.50

$2.50 PBR

$2.50

SELECT POPULAR SHOTS

$2.50

$0.50 WINGS

$0.50

THURSDAY

MARTINI SP

$3.50

SHOT WHEEL

$3.00

FRIDAY

$4 TITOS

$4.00

$4 ABSOLUT

$4.00

$4 CAPTAIN MORGAN

$4.00

$4 MALIBU

$4.00

$4 TANQUERAY

$4.00

$4 BOMBAY

$4.00

$4 JACK DANIELS

$4.00

$4 CROWN ROYAL

$4.00

$4 CUERVO

$4.00

$4 HORNITOS

$4.00

SATURDAY

$4 PATRON

$4.00

$3.50 TITOS

$3.50

$3.50 DAQUIRI

$3.50

$3.50 LONG ISLAND

$3.50

SUNDAY

$3.75 MIMOSA SP

$3.75

$3.75 BLOODY MARY SP

$3.75Out of stock

$3.75 SANGRIA

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thanks for stopping by! Don’t forget Happy Hour every Monday - Friday 3p-6p!

Location

228 Baldwin St, Big Rapids, MI 49307

Gypsy Nickel Lounge image
Gypsy Nickel Lounge image
Gypsy Nickel Lounge image
Gypsy Nickel Lounge image

