Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hana Japanese Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

101 Golf Course Drive

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small bites (COLD)

DONT MAKE TICKET

Sp COLD

Edamamé

$7.00

Goma-aé

$7.00

Wakamé

$7.00

Kinpira

$7.00

Green salad

$9.00

Kens SF Salad

$26.00

Happy spoon

$8.00

Oysters

Poké

$22.50

Tamago paradise

$15.00

Tsukemono

$9.00

Small bites (HOT)

Sp HOT

Aburi Wagyu

$18.00

Agédashi Tofu

$8.00

Apt Temp

$15.00

Veg Temp

$12.00

Asari Sakamushi

$22.00

Chawanmushi

$13.00

Crab Cake

$17.00

Ika Sugata-Yaki

$19.00

Isobé Agé

$9.00

Karaagé

$12.00

Kisu Nanban

$8.00

Kisu tempura

$12.00

Kisu umé

$13.00

Maitaké

$12.00

Shumai

$12.00

Tsukuné

$14.00

Kaniagé

$9.00

Shishito Peppers

$11.00Out of stock

Salmon Kama

$20.00

Salmon Belly

$18.00

Hamachi Kama

$22.00Out of stock

Entrees

A5 Wagyu steak

$24.00

Chirashi

Ebi Tempura

$27.00

Mix Tempura

$27.00

Ginger Pork

$27.00

Jidori Teriyaki

$27.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$29.00

Tonkatsu

$27.00

Chicken Katsu

$27.00

Miso Black Cod

$38.00

NY Steak

$38.00

Sukiyaki

$38.00

Unajyu

$45.00

Wafu Seafood

$36.00

Yakiniku

$36.00

Yakiniku Donburi

$36.00

Hamachi Kama

$24.00

Salmon Kama

$23.00

Salmon Belly

$18.00

Bento

Bento Box

$40.00

Ramen & Udon

Kinoko Udon

$17.00

Niku Udon

$24.00

Tempura Udon

$17.00

Only Noodles and Soup

$13.00

Extra Noodles

$4.00

Nigiri

DONT MAKE TICKET

Aji

$14.00

jack mackeral

Akami

$15.00

lean blue fin tuna meat

Amaebi

$15.00

raw swet prawn

Anago

$14.00

salt water eel

Aoriika

$7.00

cuttle fish

Bincho

$9.00

Botan

$14.00

tuna, tobiko, quail egg

Caviar - 1oz

$90.00

Chu-Toro

$18.00Out of stock

medium fatty blue fin tuna

Crab salad

$8.00

crab, tobiko, kupie mayo

Ebi

$8.00

shrimp

Hamachi

$12.00

yellowtail

Hirame

$16.00

Hotate

$13.00

live scallops

Ikura

$12.00

salmon caviar

Inari

$5.00

sweet fried tofu

Ishigakidai

$16.00Out of stock

Iwana

$14.00

Iwashi

$14.00Out of stock

Jisaba

$13.00Out of stock

cured wild mackeral

Kani

$11.00

red crab legs

Kanpachi

$16.00

Kamatoro

$30.00

Katsuo

$16.00Out of stock

Madai

$16.00
Maguro

Maguro

$12.00

big-eye tuna

O-Toro

$24.00

fatty blue fin belly

Oyako

$14.00

salmon, salmon caviar

Salmon

$12.00

salmon

Shiitaké

$5.00

grilled shiitake mushroom

Wild Shima

$20.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon

$11.00

house smoked salmon

Tako

$9.00

octopus

Tamago

$7.00

japanese egg omelet

Tobiko

$8.00

flying fish roe

Unagi

$14.00

fresh water eel

Uni

sea urchin

Wagyu

$24.00

A5 miyazaki wagyu

Scallop Salad

$10.00

Sashimi

Aji SA

$28.00

jack mackeral

Aji Tataki

$32.00

Akami SA

$30.00

lean blue fin tuna meat

Amaebi SA

$30.00

raw swet prawn

Anago SA

$28.00

salt water eel

Aoriika SA

$14.00

cuttle fish

Chu-Toro SA

$36.00Out of stock

medium fatty blue fin tuna

Ebi SA

$16.00

shrimp

Hamachi SA

$24.00

yellowtail

Hirame SA

$32.00

Hotate SA

$26.00

live scallops

Ikura SA

$24.00

salmon caviar

Ishigakidai SA

$32.00Out of stock

Iwana SA

$28.00

Iwashi SA

$28.00

Jisaba SA

$26.00Out of stock

cured wild mackeral

Kani SA

$22.00

red crab legs

Kanpachi SA

$32.00

Kamatoro SA

$60.00

Katsuo SA

$32.00Out of stock

Madai SA

$32.00

Maguro SA

$24.00

big-eye tuna

O-Toro SA

$48.00

fatty blue fin belly

Salmon SA

$24.00

salmon

Wild Shima SA

$40.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon SA

$22.00

house smoked salmon

Tako SA

$18.00

octopus

Takobutsu SA

$20.00

Tamago SA

$14.00

japanese egg omelet

Tobiko SA

$8.00

flying fish roe

Unagi SA

$28.00

fresh water eel

Uni SA

sea urchin

Makimono (Rolls)

Alaska

$13.00

Anakyu

$14.00

Avocado

$7.00

California

$13.00

Crabzilla

$26.00

Crispy Spicy

$22.00Out of stock

Crunchy

$12.00

Dragon

$25.00

Ebi Ten

$11.00

Ebiten 2000

$22.00

Futomaki

$14.00

Hana Maki

$23.00

Hard Rock

$14.00

Hawaiian

$13.00

Jewish

$13.00

Kanpyo

$7.00

Kappa

$7.00

Kens Roll

$22.00

Natto

$7.00

Negihama

$11.00Out of stock

Negitoro

$16.00Out of stock

New York

$11.00

Oshinko

$7.00

Rainbow

$22.00

Rock n' Roll

$13.00

Sakekawa - Salmon Skin

$12.00

Spicy Cal

$13.00

Spicy Roll

$12.00

Spider

$15.00

STC

$22.00

Supreme Roll

$40.00

T.T.T

$22.00

Tekka

$13.00

Tokyo

$13.00Out of stock

Umeshiso

$7.00

Unaten

$14.00

Yummy Roll

$26.00

Temaki - Hand Rolls

AB-10

$6.00

shrimp tempura

Kamikaze

$6.00

spicy tuna

Umami Salmon

$6.00

sauteed salmon, sesami oil, green onion

Sushi Omakasé

6 Pcs Sushi

$48.00

10 Pcs Sushi

$75.00

Sashimi Omakasé

5 Kinds SA

$70.00

7 Kinds SA

$97.00

10 Kinds SA

$130.00

Omakasé

Omakasé

$140.00

Sides

Rice

$2.00

Miso

$4.00

O-agé miso

$5.50

Asari miso

$7.00

Fresh Wasabi

$2.00

Tobiko

$2.00

Pickled Ginger

$1.50

Soy Sheet

$2.00

Quail egg

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Eel Sauce

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Cream Chese

$2.00

Deep Fry

$1.00

Egg

$2.00

Mashed Potato

$3.50

Sushi Rice

$2.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$3.00

Desserts

Ginger Creme Bruleé

$9.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Naméraka Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Sorbet

$5.00

Souffle Cheese Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Uka Panna Cotta

$10.00

Chocolate Roll Cake

$12.00

Dessert Wine

Kagatsuru Umeshu

$9.00

Time Machine

$11.00

Uka Sparkling Nigori

$36.00

Royal Tokaji

$12.00

Tawny Port

$12.00

Kenzo MUKU

$104.00

Non-Alcoholic

Green Tea

$4.00

Iced Green Tea

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Yuzu Soda

$6.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ramuné

$3.00

Seasonal Soda

$7.00

The Mountain Valley

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The restaurant with the most authentic and delicious sushi in Sonoma County along with other wonderful amazing Japanese cuisine!

Location

101 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Vinoma Tapas Argentinas
orange star5.0 • 187
5085 Redwood Dr Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurantnext
Bear Republic Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
5000 Roberts Lake Rd. Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurantnext
honey badger coffee house - 101 Golf Course Dr Suite A3
orange starNo Reviews
101 Golf Course Dr Suite A3 Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurantnext
Jam's Joy Bungalow - Cotati - 101 East Cotati Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
101 East Cotati Avenue Cotati, CA 94931
View restaurantnext
Charm Thai Kitchen - 1710 E Cotati Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1710 E Cotati Ave Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurantnext
Fru-ta Santa Rosa Stony Point
orange starNo Reviews
2770 Stony Point Rd. Santa Rosa, CA 95407
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rohnert Park

Vinoma Tapas Argentinas
orange star5.0 • 187
5085 Redwood Dr Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rohnert Park
Santa Rosa
review star
Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Novato
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston