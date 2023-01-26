Main picView gallery

Smokin' Bowls

review star

No reviews yet

295 Southwest Boulevard

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

#2 Bowl Named Sue
Plain Mashed Potatoes
#9 Harvest Bowl

Bowls

#1 Dragon Bowl

$10.75

Fried rice with bacon, chicken in a hot sweet Asian sauce, green onions, cashews.

#2 Bowl Named Sue

$12.00

Southern mashed potatoes, chicken, white gravy, corn, bacon, green onions.

#3 Buffalo Bowl

$10.75

Hot and spicy. French fries, chicken in buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, green onions.

#4 Loaded Pizza Fries

$10.75

Fries, mozarella, cheese sauce, meat sauce, parmesan cheese.

#5 Roast Beef & Gravy

$13.25

Southern mashed potatoes, slow roasted beef, brown gravy, horseradish cream.

#6 Rohnert Pork

$10.75

French fries, BBQ pulled pork, cheese sauce, bacon, green onions.

#7 Super Nachos

$12.00

Hot and spicy. Chips, BBQ pulled pork, cheese sauce, ranch, jalapenos, bacon, hot sauce.

#8 Mediterranean Bowl

$11.25

Brown rice, pulled pork, olive/feta, crushed sun dried tomatoes, ranch, green onions.

#9 Harvest Bowl

$11.25

Vegetarian. Brown rice, mixed veggie coconut curry, cashews, green onions.

#10 Dragon Fries

$11.00

Gluten- Free, Hot and spicy. Fries, chicken in a hot sweet Asian sauce, sriracha, cashews, green onions.

#11 Asian Pork Bowl

$11.25

Gluten- Free, Hot and spicy. Brown rice, pulled pork, carrots, Asian dressing, sriracha, cashews, green onions.

#12 Southwest Bowl

$11.75

Hot and spicy. Fries, cheese sauce, pulled pork, white gravy, corn, spicy ranch, hot sauce, jalapenos.

Buffalo Sue

$12.50

Combos

#1 Dragon Bowl Combo

$11.75

1/2 size bowl, house salad and drink.

#2 Bowl Named Sue Combo

$13.00

1/2 size bowl, house salad and drink.

#3 Buffalo Bowl Combo

$11.75

1/2 size bowl, house salad and drink.

#4 Loaded Pizza Fries Combo

$11.75

1/2 size bowl, house salad and drink.

#5 Roast Beef & Gravy Combo

$14.25Out of stock

1/2 size bowl, house salad and drink.

#6 Rohnert Pork Combo

$11.75

1/2 size bowl, house salad and drink.

#7 Super Nachos Combo

$13.00

1/2 size bowl, house salad and drink.

#8 Mediterranean Bowl Combo

$12.25

1/2 size bowl, house salad and drink.

#9 Harvest Bowl Combo

$12.25

1/2 size bowl, house salad and drink.

#10 Dragon Fries Combo

$12.00

1/2 size bowl, house salad and drink.

#11 Asian Pork Bowl Combo

$12.25

1/2 size bowl, house salad and drink.

#12 Southwest Bowl Combo

$12.75

1/2 size bowl, house salad and drink.

#13 Chicken Caesar Combo

$12.25

1/2 size salad, fries and drink.

#14 Balsamic Chicken Combo

$12.95

1/2 size salad, fries and drink.

#15 Asian Chicken Combo

$12.25

1/2 size salad, fries and drink.

#16 Greek Salad Combo

$10.95

1/2 size salad, fries and drink.

Salad

#13 Chicken Caesar

$11.25

Grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese.

#14 Balsamic Chicken

$11.95

Grilled chicken, balsamic dressing, blue cheese, bacon, dried cranberries, cashews.

#15 Asian Chicken

$11.25

Gluten- Free. Asian chicken grilled chicken, shredded carrots, green onions, Asian dressing, cashews.

#16 Greek Salad

$9.95

Vegetarian. Lemon garlic dressing, olive or feta, crushed sun dried tomatoes, shredded carrots, green onions, cashews.

Buffalo Salad

$10.75

Sides

#17 Cheese Nachos

$5.25

Chips, cheese sauce, green onions, ranch dressing.

#18 Disco Fries

$6.50

Fries, mozzarella, brown gravy.

#19 Cheese Fries

$6.75

Fries, cheese sauce, green ohions, bacon, ranch dressing.

#20 Greek Garlic Fries

$7.25

Fries, lemon garlic dressing, olive/feta, crushed sun dried tomatoes, green onions, ranch.

Plain Cheese Nachos

$4.75

Chips, Cheese Sauce

Plain Cheese Fries

$5.50

Fries, Cheese Sauce

Plain Fries

$3.75

Plain Chips

$3.75

Fried Rice

$3.75

Side Salad

$4.75

Brown Rice

$2.50

Plain Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes & White Gravy

$5.25

Mashed Potatoes & Brown Gravy

$5.25

Garlic Fries

$4.75

Truffle Fries

$5.95

Disco Tates

$4.95

Side Of Chicken

$4.50

Side Of BBQ Pork

$4.50

Side Of Plain Pork

$4.50

Side Of Beef

$5.00

Side Of Cheese

$1.25

Dessert

Dessert Fries Chocolate Sauce

$6.25

Dessert Fries Caramel Sauce

$6.25

Dessert Fries Choco/Caramel Mix

$6.25

Shakes

Chocolate Shake

$4.95+

Vanilla Shake

$4.95+

Banana Shake

$4.95+

Salted Caramel Shake

$4.95+

Strawberry Shake

$4.95+

Mint Shake

$4.95+

Floats

Fountain

Regular Fountain Soft Drink

$1.95

Large Fountain Soft Drink

$2.35

Bottled

Mexican Coke Bottle 12oz

$2.95

Mexican Coke Bottle 17oz (0.5L)

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

PH Water

$1.95

ITO EN Tea

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.00

ICE Sparkling Water

$1.95

Yerba Mate

$3.50

S. Pellegrino Water

$1.95

Squirt Soda

$2.25

Crush Soda

$2.25

Fiji Water

$1.75

Guava

$2.95

Snaple

$1.95

Vitamin Water

$1.95

IBC Root Beer

$2.25

Can Soda

$1.75

Jarritos Soda

$2.25

Arizona Tea

$1.35

Monster Energy

$3.25

Bang Energy

$3.75

Rockstar Energy

$3.25

Reign Energy

$3.75

Red Bull

$3.50

Apple Juice

$1.75

Health-Ade Kombucha

$4.25

Coconut Water

$3.75

Coconut water is the liquid found inside young, organic coconuts. It's packed with essential electrolytes including potassium, magnesium, and calcium. Harmless Harvest helps your body rapidly recover and re-hydrate, and is the ideal alternative to over processed and sugar packed synthetic drinks.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Stay Full Longer! Have a Great Day!

Location

295 Southwest Boulevard, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

