Pizza

Cheese

$6.99

Pepperoni

$6.99

Sausage

$6.99

One topping pizza

$6.99

Three topping pizza

$8.99

Veggie Lover

$9.99

Meat Explosion

$8.99

Pepperoni, sausage, and ham

Hawaiian

$8.88

Hot Hawaiian

$8.99

Ham, pineapple, and jalapenos

Supreme

$11.99

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and jalapenos

Veggie

$8.99

Half/Half

$6.99

Wings

8 Chicken wings

$8.99

Breadsticks

Garlic breadsticks

$1.99

Dipping Sauce

Marinara

$0.99

Garlic

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Buffalo

$0.99

Cup of jalapenos

$0.99

Soda

Soda 2 Lt

$3.29

Can

$1.19

Pizza Special

Two pizza special

$23.99

Two pizzas, eight boneless chicken wings, eight garlic breadsticks with dipping sauce, and a 2-liter bottle of soda. Additional charges will be applied upon pickup for any pizzas with double toppings.

Three pizza special

$23.99

Three pizzas, eight garlic breadsticks with dipping sauce, and a 2-liter bottle of soda. Additional charges will be applied upon pickup for any pizzas with double toppings.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Best pizza in town...like for real, no lie

Location

6602 Barrington road, Hanover Park, IL 60133

Directions

Pizza Now - Hanover Park image

