Hanover Park restaurants you'll love

PIZZA
Pizza Now - Hanover Park
6602 Barrington road, Hanover Park
|Popular items
|Three pizza special
|$23.99
Three pizzas, eight garlic breadsticks with dipping sauce, and a 2-liter bottle of soda.
Additional charges will be applied upon pickup for any pizzas with double toppings.
|Supreme
|$11.99
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and jalapenos
|Sausage
|$6.99
Mangy Dawg Pub
1832 W Army Trail Rd, Hanover Park
|Popular items
|Breaded Mushrooms
|$7.99
Breaded by hand mushrooms
|Mozzarella Twigs
|$8.99
8 Hand made mozzarella twigs available with homemade Marinara Sauce
|Tender Bites
|$9.49
An easy to share version of our hand breaded chicken tenders. Served with your choice of one our incredile sauces!
World Cup Cafe
5700 Bartels Rd, Hanover Park