Hanover Park restaurants you'll love

Hanover Park restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hanover Park

Hanover Park's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Burgers
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Hanover Park restaurants

Pizza Now - Hanover Park image

PIZZA

Pizza Now - Hanover Park

6602 Barrington road, Hanover Park

Avg 4.4 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Three pizza special$23.99
Three pizzas, eight garlic breadsticks with dipping sauce, and a 2-liter bottle of soda.
Additional charges will be applied upon pickup for any pizzas with double toppings.
Supreme$11.99
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and jalapenos
Sausage$6.99
More about Pizza Now - Hanover Park
Mangy Dawg Pub image

 

Mangy Dawg Pub

1832 W Army Trail Rd, Hanover Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breaded Mushrooms$7.99
Breaded by hand mushrooms
Mozzarella Twigs$8.99
8 Hand made mozzarella twigs available with homemade Marinara Sauce
Tender Bites$9.49
An easy to share version of our hand breaded chicken tenders. Served with your choice of one our incredile sauces!
More about Mangy Dawg Pub
World Cup Cafe image

 

World Cup Cafe

5700 Bartels Rd, Hanover Park

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about World Cup Cafe
