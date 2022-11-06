Restaurant header imageView gallery

TIGER CHICKEN HANOVER PARK, IL

review star

No reviews yet

7452 BARRINGTON RD

HANOVER PARK, IL 60133

Popular Items

HOT CHEETOS DOG
POTATO DOG
CLASSIC DOG

SMOOTHIE

MANGO SMOOTHIE

MANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.50
STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$5.50
PINEAPPLE SMOOTHIE

PINEAPPLE SMOOTHIE

$5.50
PINA COLADA SMOOTHIE

PINA COLADA SMOOTHIE

$5.50
MATCHA SMOOTHIE

MATCHA SMOOTHIE

$5.50
HORCHATA SMOOTHIE

HORCHATA SMOOTHIE

$5.50
THAI TEA SMOOTHIE

THAI TEA SMOOTHIE

$5.50
MILK TEA SMOOTHIE

MILK TEA SMOOTHIE

$5.50
YOGURT SMOOTHIE

YOGURT SMOOTHIE

$5.50

MILK TEA

BROWN SUGAR MILK

BROWN SUGAR MILK

$5.00
MILK TEA

MILK TEA

$5.00
THAI TEA

THAI TEA

$5.00
MATCHA MILK TEA

MATCHA MILK TEA

$5.50

BROWN SUGAR MILK TEA

$5.50

SODA ADE

LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$5.50
STRAWBERRY ADE

STRAWBERRY ADE

$5.50
ORANGE ADE

ORANGE ADE

$5.50
BLUEBERRY ADE

BLUEBERRY ADE

$5.50
PINEAPPLE ADE

PINEAPPLE ADE

$5.50
KIWI ADE

KIWI ADE

$5.50

SOFT DRINK

COKE BOTTLE

$2.99

DIET COKE BOTTLE

$2.99

SPRITE BOTTLE

$2.99

ORANGE FANTA BOTTLE

$2.99

MILKIS

$1.99

WATER BOTTLE

$1.99

SNACK

LOLLIPOP COMBO (WINGS)

$10.99+

LOLLIPOP WINGS, FRIES, COLESLAW

FINGER COMBO (TENDERS)

$8.99+

CHICKEN TENDERS, FRIES, COLESLAW

TIGER SANDWICH

$8.99

1 SAUCE, KIMCHI, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, FRIES

TIGER FRIES

$7.99

1 SAUCE, KIMCHI, CHEESE, JALAPENOS, GREEN ONIONS

FAMILY PACK

15 PC FAMILY

$23.99

2 SAUCES 2 COLESLAW, TIGER FRIES(CHEESE, KIMCHI, JALAPENO, GREEN ONION)

30PC FAMILY

$42.99

3 SAUCES, 3 COLESLAW, TIGER FRIES

50PC FAMILY

$65.99

4 SAUCES, LARGE COLESLAW, LARGE TIGER FRIES

100PC FAMILY

$129.99

5 SAUCES, LARGE COLESLAW, LARGE TIGER FRIES

CORN DOG

CLASSIC DOG

CLASSIC DOG

$3.99

SUGAR, KETCHUP, MUSTARD

POTATO DOG

POTATO DOG

$4.99

POTATO, SUGAR, KETCHUP

CINNAMON DOG

CINNAMON DOG

$4.49

CINNAMON, VANILA, CAMRAMEL

RAMEN DOG

RAMEN DOG

$4.49

RAMEN FLAKES, SPICY SEASONING, SRIRACHA

HOT CHEETOS DOG

HOT CHEETOS DOG

$4.49

HOT CHEETOS FLAKES, SPICY MAYO

CHEEZY DOG

CHEEZY DOG

$4.49

CHEESE FLAKES, NACHO CHEESE

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

7452 BARRINGTON RD, HANOVER PARK, IL 60133

Directions

