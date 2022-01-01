Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Harbour Restaurant

23 Reviews

$$

463 Maple Street

Winchendon, MA 01475

Famous Chicken Tenders
Pound of Wings
Trifecta Burger

Appetizers

Bang Bang Shrimp

$9.99

Fried popcorn shrimp tossed in cajun seasoning served with cajun tartar

Buffalo Calamari

$11.99

Tender and fried golden brown drizzled with buffalo sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.99

Baked creamy buffalo chicken dip served with nacho chips

Buffalo Ritzy

$10.99

Buffalo beer battered tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce

Clam Chowder

$6.99

Homemade New England hard shell clam chowder

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$10.99

Lightly fried calamari rings with marinara sauce

Jumbo Pretzel

Jumbo Pretzel

$12.99

A massive pretzel salted and buttered served with red pepper aioli honey mustard and our cheese sauce

Lettuce Wraps

Lettuce Wraps

$10.99

Orange soy glazed chicken breast served with fresh green leaf lettuce

Monadnock Nachos

Monadnock Nachos

$11.99

Nacho chips topped with taco beef, melted cheese, jalapenos, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & sides of sour cream and salsa

Onion Rings

$8.99

Hand cut sweet Spanish onions lightly fried in our beer batter

Pina Colada Shrimp

$12.99

Eight colossal Gulf fantail shrimp coconut battered & drizzled with homemade raspberry sauce

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$10.99

Four hallowed skins filled with cheddar cheese topped with crisp bacon and a side of sour cream

Pound of Wings

Pound of Wings

$12.99

Meaty and juicy with your choice of: buffalo, sweet chili, garlic parmesan, mango habanero, teriyaki, cajun, chipotle & plain

Ritzy Chicken

$9.99

Beer battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce

Wing Platter

$20.99

Desserts

Fried Dough-sugar Only

$7.99

Pb Pie

$7.99

Fried Dough- PBJ

$7.99

Carrot Cake

$7.99

Lemon Marscarpone

$7.99

Chocolate Mashmellow Cookie Dough

$7.99

Cheese Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Entrées

12 Oz Sirloin

$29.99

2 Way Combo

$22.99

You Pick Two: Fried Clam Strips, Chicken Tenders, Fried Calamari, Beer Battered Haddock Fillet, Fried Popcorn Shrimp, Fried Bay Scallops, Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Fried Haddock Chunks, Baked Haddock Chunk Casserole

3 Way Combo

3 Way Combo

$25.99

You Pick Three: Fried Clam Strips, Chicken Tenders, Fried Calamari, Beer Battered Haddock Fillet, Fried Popcorn Shrimp, Fried Bay Scallops, Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Fried Haddock Chunks, Baked Haddock Chunk Casserole

Baked Haddock

$18.99

haddock fillet baked with a cracker crumb topping with lemon & butter

Baked Platter

$29.99

North Atlantic haddock fillet & deep diver sea scallops baked with lightly seasoned cracker crumbs & grilled shrimp skewer

Clam Strips

$16.99

Hand breaded & fried sweet‘n tender sea clam strips from the cold waters of the North Atlantic

Famous Chicken Tenders

$15.99

Hand breaded & lightly fried moist & tender

Fried Bay Scallops

Fried Bay Scallops

$16.99Out of stock

Bay scallops hand breaded & fried golden

Fried Calamari Dinner

$16.99

Lightly fried calamari rings with marinara sauce

Fried Haddock Fillet

Fried Haddock Fillet

$18.99

Fried Haddock fillet in our homemade beer batter

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$21.99

Jumbo shrimp lightly battered & fried golden

Fried Popcorn Shrimp

$18.99

Popcorn shrimp lightly battered & fried golden (over a half pound)

Fried Sea Scallops

$29.99

Fried Sea Scallops lightly hand battered

Haddock Chunks

$19.99

Over ¾ lb golden fried haddock chunks in a light beer batter

Haley's Chicken

Haley's Chicken

$16.99

Two fresh cut chicken breast char-grilled served over fresh garden greens

Monteray Chunks

$19.99

Haddock chunks topped off with diced tomatoes bacon & cheddar cheese baked to perfection

North Atlantic Salmon

North Atlantic Salmon

$20.99

Choose: Blackened, Teriyaki, Sweet Thai Chili or Lemon Butter

Surf & Turf

$33.99

8 oz of fresh hand-cut tenderloin steak tips & a skewer of 5 grilled shrimp

Whole Belly Clams

$31.99

New England whole belly clams hand breaded in our flour & cornmeal recipe served golden brown with homemade tartar

Little Guppies

For ages 12 & under.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Our famous lightly breaded chicken tenders served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Lightly toasted with American or cheddar cheese served with fries

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Fresh grilled chicken breast (hormone free) served with fries

Kids Haddock Chunks

$8.99

Fried North Atlantic haddock chunks served with fries

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

Fresh grilled hamburger w/choice of American or cheddar cheese served with fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Cavatappi pasta in our homemade cheese sauce

Kids Pasta & Marinara Sauce

$7.99

Cavatappi pasta & homemade marinara sauce

Mean Greens

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Ciabatta croutons with crisp romaine & a creamy Caesar dressing

Caprese

$11.99

Garden Salad

$10.99

Fresh greens & iceberg lettuce, cukes, tomatoes, onion, shredded purple cabbage & carrots

Ice Wedge

Ice Wedge

$10.99

crisp iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese dressing, crisp bacon, cherry tomatoes & blue cheese crumbles

Pasta

Adult Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Cavatappi pasta in our homemade cheese sauce baked off with New England cracker crumbs

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$18.99

Fried buffalo chicken mixed with pasta in our creamy cheese sauce drizzled with buffalo sauce and baked with a cracker crumb topping

Chicken & Shrimp Scampi

Chicken & Shrimp Scampi

$20.99

Five colossal shrimp with grilled chicken sauteed in garlic butter with cherry tomatoes, spinach & mozzarella in our lemon herb butter sauce over gnocchis

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$18.99

Hand breaded lightly fried chicken breast topped with our homemade marinara sauce & melted cheddar cheese over pasta

Chicken Piccata

$18.99

Fresh chicken breast lightly breaded pan-seared then finished in a lemon caper sauce over pasta

Chicken, Bacon & Jalapeno Mac

$18.99

Grilled chicken, jalapenos & bacon mixed with pasta in a creamy cheese sauce baked with a cracker crumb topping

Haddock Piccata

$19.99

Fried haddock topped off with our lemon caper sauce over pasta

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$31.99

Cavatappi pasta sauteed with tender lobster in our homemade cheese sauce baked off with New England cracker crumbs

Sandwiches

Beach Bum

$17.99

Our new trifecta burger made with short rib, brisket & chuck on a toasted brioche bun with mixed greens, guacamole, bacon & sauteed onions & chipotle sauce with cheddar cheese

Cape Cod Rueben

$14.99

Hand cut North Atlantic haddock fried golden brown topped with melted Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing & coleslaw on a toasted roll

Chicken Club

$15.99

Char-grilled chicken breast topped with crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion on a toasted roll

Clam Strip Roll

$17.99

Lightly fried clam strips served on butter toasted New England roll

Crock & Roll

$31.99

Fresh homemade crock of New England Clam Chowder & a butter toasted New England Lobster Roll

Haddock Poor Boy

$13.99

Hand cut fried North Atlantic filet w/lettuce & tomato, onion on a toasted roll

Haddock Tacos

Haddock Tacos

$15.99

Fried or baked haddock on three grilled soft taco shells with lettuce, salsa, chipotle sauce & shredded cheese

New England Lobster Roll

New England Lobster Roll

$29.99

Tender lobster meat lightly tossed in mayo & on a butter toasted New England Roll

Sweet Chili Shrimp Taco

$15.99

Fried popcorn shrimp with a sweet chili glaze on three grilled soft taco shells with spinach, shredded cheese & tomatoes

Trifecta Burger

$13.99

Our 8 oz burger made with brisket, short rib & chuck served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & American cheese

Sides

Buffalo Mac Side

$8.99

Caesar Salad Side

$4.99

Coleslaw

$1.00

Fries Side

$3.99

Garden Salad Side

$4.99

Guac Side

$1.00

Mac & Cheese Side

$6.99

Onion Ring Side

$3.99

Potato

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Side Bread

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$3.99

Tater Tots Side

$3.99

Vegetable Side

$3.50

Specials

Kings platter

$39.99

fried whole belly clams, large shrimp, sea scallops & haddock chunks with fries, onion rings & coleslaw

Burger Night

Beach Bum

Beach Bum

$17.99

Our trifecta burger with melted cheese, guacamole, bacon, mixed greens, tomato & onion with chipotle sauce on a toasted roll

Big B

Big B

$14.99

Our Trifecta burger with sauteed onions, crisp bacon & melted blue cheese

Big Mac Tacos

Big Mac Tacos

$15.99

Three soft shelled tacos filled with lettuce, tomato, pickles, thousand islands dressing, our diced trifecta burger & cheese

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.99

Fried chicken with red sauce and melted cheese on a toasted bun

Ladeau Bleu Burger

Ladeau Bleu Burger

$14.99

Fried chicken cutlet drenched in buffalo sauce with bacon, cheddar & blue cheese dressing

PB Burger

PB Burger

$14.99

Our trifecta burger with smoked bacon, sauteed jalapenos, melted cheese with a peanut butter spread

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We would like to welcome you to the Harbour Restaurant, the great American eatery. Our goal is your complete satisfaction. We hope to achieve this by using the freshest and finest ingredients to produce meals that not only taste great but look great. We have created meals that are great values. We have created a place with a warm, comfortable atmosphere where you can relax and enjoy each other, maybe see a friend or two and share a couple of laughs. Great food! Great friends! Great times!

Website

Location

463 Maple Street, Winchendon, MA 01475

Directions

Gallery
Harbour Restaurant image
Harbour Restaurant image
Harbour Restaurant image
Harbour Restaurant image

Map
