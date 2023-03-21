  • Home
A map showing the location of Hard Truth Kiosk - Fashion Mall 8702 KEYSTONE CROSSING UNIT 111CView gallery

Hard Truth Kiosk - Fashion Mall 8702 KEYSTONE CROSSING UNIT 111C

No reviews yet

8702 KEYSTONE CROSSING UNIT 111C

INDIANAPOLIS, IN 47448

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


APPETIZERS

SIGNATURE PULLED PORK NACHOS

$15.99

BAVARIAN PRETZEL AND BEER CHEESE

$13.99

BREADSTICKS

$7.99

CHEESY BREAD

$11.99

SIGNATURE BREWER’S WINGS

$15.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$13.99

VEGGIE NACHOS

$12.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.79

Chips & Salsa

$10.00

FARM & GARDEN

HOUSE SALAD

$12.99

BUSTED KNUCKLE CHILI

$8.99+

SOUP OF THE DAY

$7.99+

FULL CAESAR SALAD

$11.99

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$6.99

SIDE HOUSE SALAD (Copy)

$5.99

Cobb Salad

$16.99

SANDWICHES & CHARGRILLED BURGERS

SIGNATURE PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$14.99

BREW BURGER

$14.99

SPICY BACON RANCH BURGER

$16.99

CANDIED BACON BOMB

$16.99

PORTOBELLO MELT

$14.99

MAPLE BOURBON CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.99

BIG WOODS CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.99

FISH SANDWICH

$14.99

PULLED PORK GRILLED CHEESE

$15.99

PORK TENDERLOIN SANDWICH

$14.99

Veggie Burger

$15.99

MAINS & TACOS

FISH AND CHIPS

$17.99

MAC ‘N CHEESE

$13.99

mushroom & black bean cassoulet

$16.99

Pulled Pork Tacos

$14.99

Fish Tacos

$14.99

ARTISAN PIZZA

PRIMAL 10"

$17.99

MEATBALL MELTDOWN 10"

$17.99

FORAGER 10"

$17.99

SMOKEHOUSE 10"

$17.99

HOMESTEAD 10"

$17.99

Gatherer 10"

$17.99

MARGHERITA 10"

$17.99

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU 10"

$17.99

HAWAIIAN 10"

$17.99

BYOP 10"

$12.99

The Primal 16"

$24.99

MeatBALL MELTDOWN 16"

$24.99

FORAGER 16"

$24.99

SMOKEHOUSE 16"

$24.99

HOMESTEAD 16"

$24.99

GATHERER 16"

$24.99

MARGHERITA 16"

$24.99

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU 16"

$24.99

HAWAIIAN 16"

$24.99

BYOP 16"

$17.99

Meat scrambler 10"

$17.99

Veggie breakfast 10"

$17.99

Meat scrambler 16"

$24.99

Veggie breakfast 16"

$24.99

Cajun Shrimp 10"

$17.99

Cajun Shrimp 16"

$24.99

FEATURE MENU

Cobb Salad

$16.99

Italian Cream Cake

$12.99

Peanut Brittle Martini

$13.99

TT Chicken Taco

$1.99

TT Fish Taco

$1.99

TT Pork Taco

$1.99

Cajun Shrimp 10"

$17.49

Cajun Shrimp 16"

$24.99

Big Woods Boss 16"

$24.99

Big Woods Boss 10"

$17.99

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch FM

$17.99

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch FM

$24.99

Stuffed Peppadew Peppers FM

$15.99

Watermelon Caprese FM

$13.99

Shrimp & Grits FM

$28.99

Cherry Gobbler FM

$8.99

NA Bev

Mtn Dew

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Crush

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Kids Drink

$1.45

Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Coffee

$3.29

DESSERTS

Skillet Cookie

$9.99

Nashville Fried Biscuits

$8.99

Chef's Choice

$9.99

Fried Biscuit

$8.99

Ice Cream

$2.99

Pecan Pie

$7.49

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.49

Sugar Cream Pie

$7.49

Cookies and Cream Cake FM

$10.49

Red Velvet Cake FM

$10.49

Italian Cream Cake

$12.99

SIDES

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.99

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.99

Fries

$3.99

Roasted Veggies

$4.99

Onion Ring

$5.99

Side Waffle Fries

$3.99

Side Caesar

$5.99

Burger Patty

$5.99

Extra Pulled Pork

$4.99

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Veggie Patty

$4.99

Candied Bacon

$2.95

Bacon

$2.95

Side Cole Slaw

Kids

Kids mac

$5.95

Kids pizza

$6.95

Kids grilled cheese

$5.95

Kids burger slider

$5.95

Kids chicken tenders

$6.95

Baked Spaghetti FM

$5.95

Fettuccine Alfredo FM

$6.95

PB&J Pizza FM

$5.95

Kids Drink

$1.45

Kids Pasta FM

$6.95

Kids Pulled Pork Sliders FM

$6.95

Sauces

Beer Cheese - side

$0.79

Ranch - side

$0.79

Bleu Cheese - side

$0.79

Garlic Aioli - side

$0.79

Marinara - side

$0.79

BBQ - side

$0.79

Maple Bourbon BBQ - side

$0.79

Garlic Butter - side

$0.79

6 Ft Vin - side

$0.79

Tartar Sauce - side

$0.79

Sour Cream - side

$0.79

Salsa - side

$0.79

Lunch Special BWFM

Pizza Slice

$3.99

One Breadstick

$2.51

NA Bev

$2.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8702 KEYSTONE CROSSING UNIT 111C, INDIANAPOLIS, IN 47448

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

