Hardeman's Bar-B-Que & Catering

review star

No reviews yet

6931 Scyene Rd

Dallas, TX 75227

Order Again

DRINKS

SODA

$1.25

SWEET TEA

$1.85+

1/2 SWEET TEA 1/2 LEMONADE

$1.85+

LEMONADE

$1.85+

KOOL-AID

$1.85+

1/2 KOOL-AID 1/2 LEMONADE

$1.85+

Fresh Brewed Coffee 16 oz

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Whole Milk

$0.85+

Chocolate Milk

$0.85+

Cup of ICE

$0.50+

Cup only

$0.25+

BOTTLED WATER

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Family Restaurant Serving Soul-Filling BBQ & Homestyle Favorites!

6931 Scyene Rd, Dallas, TX 75227

