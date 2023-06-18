  • Home
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice (Buckner Blvd)

No reviews yet

2902 S Buckner Blvd #250

Dallas, TX 75227

Popular Items

Combo Fried Rice

Combo Fried Rice

$9.49

Chicken, beef, and shrimp wok tossed with fried rice. Available in spicy (as pictured) or regular.

30 Fingers Family

30 Fingers Family

$28.99

30 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 6 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.

15 Fingers Family

15 Fingers Family

$15.99

15 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 3 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.

INDIVIDUAL CHICKEN

Today's Special

2 Eggrolls Weekend Special

2 Eggrolls Weekend Special

$2.09

2 Beef Vegetable Eggrolls.

Value Meals

Chicken (Fingers or Wings), Side item (Rice or Fries), 1 Beef Vegetable Eggroll, Dipping sauce & Large fountain drink.
#1) 4 Finger Meal

#1) 4 Finger Meal

$9.29

4 piece Chicken Fingers, Rice or Fries, Eggroll, Large fountain drink & 1 dipping sauce.

#2) 8 Finger Meal

#2) 8 Finger Meal

$11.89

8 piece Chicken Fingers, Rice or Fries, Eggroll, Large fountain drink and 2 dipping sauces.

#3) 4 Wing Meal

#3) 4 Wing Meal

$10.09

4 piece Chicken Wings (bone-in), Rice or Rries, Eggroll, Large fountain drink & 1 dipping sauce.

#4) 8 Wing Meal

#4) 8 Wing Meal

$14.79

8 piece Chicken Wings (bone-in), Rice or Rries, Eggroll, Large fountain drink and 2 dipping sauces.

Chicken Fingers

Flavorful chicken tenders dipped in Mr. Wong's famous tempura batter resulting in hot and crispy fried chicken tenders that melt in your mouth.
4 Fingers

4 Fingers

$5.59

4 crispy chicken fingers. Includes 1 dipping sauce. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.

8 Fingers

8 Fingers

$8.39

8 crispy chicken fingers. Includes 2 dipping sauces. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.

10 Fingers

10 Fingers

$9.79

10 crispy chicken fingers. Includes 2 dipping sauces. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.

Chicken Wings

Chicken wings (bone- in) are made to order, always fresh! Dipped in our famous tempura like batter and fried to golden perfection.
4 Wings

4 Wings

$5.79

4 crispy chicken wings. Includes 1 dipping sauce. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.

8 Wings

8 Wings

$10.49

8 crispy chicken wings. Includes 2 dipping sauces. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.

10 Wings

10 Wings

$12.99

10 crispy chicken wings. Includes 2 dipping sauces. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.

Side Items

Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$2.09+

Made to order French Fries are available in Small or Large.

Side Plain Fried Rice

Side Plain Fried Rice

$1.99+

Fried rice includes peas and carrots. Available in small or large. (White rice available upon request).

Beef Vegetable Eggroll

Beef Vegetable Eggroll

$1.49

Beef and vegetable eggroll fried to crispy perfection.

Extra Sauce

A variety of flavorful dipping sauces to complement any meal.
Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$0.25
Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

$0.25
Hot & Sweet

Hot & Sweet

$0.25
Sweet & Spicy Soy

Sweet & Spicy Soy

$0.25

Not your typical soy sauce! Flavorful and homemade. Add a bit of sweetness and spicy to any dish!

Mild Sauce

Mild Sauce

$0.25
Ranch

Ranch

$0.25
Hot Spice

Hot Spice

$0.25Out of stock
Hot Oil

Hot Oil

$0.35
Bottle Sweet & Sour

Bottle Sweet & Sour

$3.49
Bottle Hawaiian Sauce

Bottle Hawaiian Sauce

$3.49

Sweet & tangy flavor, with a bit of heat. Best enjoyed when heated over cooktop.

Bottle Sweet & Spicy Soy

Bottle Sweet & Spicy Soy

$3.49
Bottle Hot Sauce

Bottle Hot Sauce

$2.89

Cayenne Pepper

$0.25

Single Pieces

Need just one more piece? No Problem! We've got that covered.
Single Piece Finger

Single Piece Finger

$1.49

A single piece of our flavorful chicken tenders dipped in Mr. Wong's famous tempura batter resulting in hot and crispy fried chicken tenders that melt in your mouth. (Does not include dipping sauce).

Single Piece Wing

Single Piece Wing

$1.59

A single piece of our chicken wing (bone- in) are made to order, always fresh! Dipped in our famous tempura like batter and fried to golden perfection. (Does not include dipping sauce).

Single Piece Hawaiian Wing

Single Piece Hawaiian Wing

$1.69

A single piece of our fresh, made to order Hawaiian Wing (Bone-In). Wok tossed and sauced in our sweet and tangy Hawaiian Sauce. (Does not include dipping sauce).

Single Piece Fish Strip

Single Piece Fish Strip

$1.99Out of stock

A single piece of our lightly seasoned Tilapia Fish Strips freshly fried in our famous batter. All fish orders are made to order.

Large Fountain Drink

Coca Cola fountain drink flavors.
Coke

Coke

$2.79
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.79
Sprite

Sprite

$2.79
Fanta Strawberry

Fanta Strawberry

$2.79
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.79
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.79

FAMILY ORDERS

Fingers Family Pack

Family Size options of our flavorful Chicken Fingers dipped in Mr. Wong's famous tempura batter. Includes dipping sauces and a large side of Plain Fried Rice or French Fries.
15 Fingers Family

15 Fingers Family

$15.99

15 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 3 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.

20 Fingers Family

20 Fingers Family

$21.19

20 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 4 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.

30 Fingers Family

30 Fingers Family

$28.99

30 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 6 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.

Fingers & Wings Mix Family Pack

Family Size options of our flavorful Chicken Fingers mixed with our Chicken Wings (bone-in). Includes dipping sauces and a large side of Plain Fried Rice or French Fries.
20 Pieces Mix (10+10)

20 Pieces Mix (10+10)

$24.09

20 pieces mixed. 10 Crispy Chicken Fingers mixed with 10 fresh, made to order Chicken Wings (Bone-In). Includes 4 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.

30 Pieces Mix (15+15)

30 Pieces Mix (15+15)

$34.49

30 pieces mixed. 15 Crispy Chicken Fingers mixed with 15 fresh, made to order Chicken Wings (Bone-In). Includes 6 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.

Wings Family Pack

Family Size options of our Chicken wings (bone- in). Dipped in our famous tempura like batter and fried to golden perfection. Includes dipping sauces and a large side of Plain Fried Rice or French Fries. All orders are fresh and made to order.
15 Wings Family

15 Wings Family

$19.99

15 fresh, made to order Chicken Wings (Bone-In). Includes 3 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.

20 Wings Family

20 Wings Family

$32.39

20 fresh, made to order Chicken Wings (Bone-In). Includes 4 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.

30 Wings Family

30 Wings Family

$39.49

30 fresh, made to order Chicken Wings (Bone-In). Includes 6 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.

Hawaiian Wings Family Pack

Our Family Size option of our fresh, made to order Hawaiian Wings (Bone-In). Wok tossed and sauced in our sweet and tangy Hawaiian Sauce. Includes dipping sauces and a large side of Plain Fried Rice or French Fries.
20 Hawaiian Family

20 Hawaiian Family

$26.99

20 wok tossed sweet & tangy Hawaiian Wings (Bone-In). Includes 4 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.

Fish Family Pack

Our Family Size option of our lightly seasoned Tilapia Fish Strips freshly fried in our famous batter. Includes large side of Plain Fried Rice or French Fries. All fish orders are made to order.
15 Fish Family

15 Fish Family

$28.49Out of stock

15 fresh, lightly seasoned, made to order Fish Strips. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.

Side Items

Need an extra side of plain rice, french fries or eggrolls?
Side Plain Fried Rice

Side Plain Fried Rice

$1.99+

Fried rice includes peas and carrots. Available in small or large. (White rice available upon request).

Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$2.09+

Made to order French Fries are available in Small or Large.

Beef Vegetable Eggroll

Beef Vegetable Eggroll

$1.49

Beef and vegetable eggroll fried to crispy perfection.

Extra Sauce

A variety of flavorful dipping sauces to complement any meal.
Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$0.25
Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

$0.25
Hot & Sweet

Hot & Sweet

$0.25
Sweet & Spicy Soy

Sweet & Spicy Soy

$0.25

Not your typical soy sauce! Flavorful and homemade. Add a bit of sweetness and spicy to any dish!

Mild Sauce

Mild Sauce

$0.25
Ranch

Ranch

$0.25
Hot Spice

Hot Spice

$0.25Out of stock
Hot Oil

Hot Oil

$0.35
Bottle Sweet & Sour

Bottle Sweet & Sour

$3.49
Bottle Hawaiian Sauce

Bottle Hawaiian Sauce

$3.49

Sweet & tangy flavor, with a bit of heat. Best enjoyed when heated over cooktop.

Bottle Sweet & Spicy Soy

Bottle Sweet & Spicy Soy

$3.49
Bottle Hot Sauce

Bottle Hot Sauce

$2.89

PARTY ORDERS

Chicken Finger Party Packages

Take the stress out of party planning with our party packages offered in a variety of sizes.
60 Fingers + Rice Party

60 Fingers + Rice Party

$72.09

60 piece chicken fingers + 5 large plain rice and 15 dipping sauces. Feeds a party of 10-12.

150 Fingers + Rice Party

150 Fingers + Rice Party

$183.29

150 piece chicken fingers + 14 large plain rice and 40 dipping sauces. Feeds a party of 25-30.

240 Fingers + Rice Party

240 Fingers + Rice Party

$302.59

240 piece chicken fingers + 25 large plain rice and 60 dipping sauces. Feeds a party of 40-60.

75 Fingers Only

75 Fingers Only

$72.09

75 piece chicken fingers only and 20 dipping sauces. Feeds a party of 15.

Party Size Add Ons

Want more party size add-ons? No problem.. we can help!
Party Rice Tray

Party Rice Tray

$39.99

10 Large Orders of Plain Fried Rice served in a party tray.

Party Fries Tray

Party Fries Tray

$41.79

10 Large Orders of crispy French Fries served in a party tray.

Eggroll Party Pack

Eggroll Party Pack

$12.99

10 Beef Vegetable Eggrolls fried to crispy perfection. Perfect for sharing with friends and family!

RICE + BOWLS

Fried Rice Plates

Freshly fried rice to complete the dining experience. Eat it plain or indulge in a variety of savory meat options.
Side Plain Fried Rice

Side Plain Fried Rice

$1.99+

Fried rice includes peas and carrots. Available in small or large. (White rice available upon request).

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$5.19+

Chicken bits, green onions, and eggs wok tossed with fried rice. Available in small or large.

Beef Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$6.59+

Beef, green onions, and eggs wok tossed with fried rice. Available in small or large.

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$6.79+

Shrimp, green onions, and eggs wok tossed with fried rice. Available in small or large.

Combo Fried Rice

Combo Fried Rice

$9.49

Chicken, beef, and shrimp wok tossed with fried rice. Available in spicy (as pictured) or regular.

Stir Fried Bowls

Asian inspired wok tossed options.
Noodle Bowl

Noodle Bowl

$8.99

Chicken bits, shrimp, onions, and bell peppers sautéed with seasoned lo-mein noodles. Available in spicy or regular.

HAWAIIAN + FISH

Hawaiian Wings

Fresh, made to order Hawaiian Wings (Bone-In). Wok tossed and sauced in our sweet and tangy Hawaiian Sauce.
6 Hawaiiian Wings

6 Hawaiiian Wings

$7.79

6 Sweet and Tangy Hawaiian Wings (bone-in). Includes 1 dipping sauce. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.

8 Hawaiian Wings

8 Hawaiian Wings

$10.49

8 Sweet and Tangy Hawaiian Wings (bone-in). Includes 2 dipping sauces. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.

10 Hawaiian Wings

10 Hawaiian Wings

$12.99

10 Sweet and Tangy Hawaiian Wings (bone-in). Includes 2 dipping sauces. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.

Fish Strips

Lightly seasoned Tilapia Fish Strips freshly fried in our famous batter. All fish orders are made to order.
3 Fish Strips

3 Fish Strips

$5.79

3 piece Tilapia Fish Strips freshly fried to golden perfection. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your fish order.

5 Fish Strips

5 Fish Strips

$9.49

5 piece Tilapia Fish Strips freshly fried to golden perfection. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your fish order.

10 Fish Strips

10 Fish Strips

$18.89

10 piece Tilapia Fish Strips freshly fried to golden perfection. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your fish order.

DRINKS

Large Fountain Drink

Coca Cola fountain drink flavors.
Coke

Coke

$2.79
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.79
Sprite

Sprite

$2.79
Fanta Strawberry

Fanta Strawberry

$2.79
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.79
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.79

Sunny Sky Juice

Refreshing Sunny Sky Juice flavors.
Horchata

Horchata

$3.19
Melon

Melon

$3.19
Piña

Piña

$3.19

Water

Large Cup Water

Large Cup Water

$0.25

SAUCE + SIDES

Extra Sauce

A variety of flavorful dipping sauces to complement any meal.
Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$0.25
Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

$0.25
Hot & Sweet

Hot & Sweet

$0.25
Sweet & Spicy Soy

Sweet & Spicy Soy

$0.25

Not your typical soy sauce! Flavorful and homemade. Add a bit of sweetness and spicy to any dish!

Mild Sauce

Mild Sauce

$0.25
Ranch

Ranch

$0.25
Hot Spice

Hot Spice

$0.25Out of stock
Hot Oil

Hot Oil

$0.35
Bottle Sweet & Sour

Bottle Sweet & Sour

$3.49
Bottle Hawaiian Sauce

Bottle Hawaiian Sauce

$3.49

Sweet & tangy flavor, with a bit of heat. Best enjoyed when heated over cooktop.

Bottle Sweet & Spicy Soy

Bottle Sweet & Spicy Soy

$3.49
Bottle Hot Sauce

Bottle Hot Sauce

$2.89

Side Items

Side Plain Fried Rice

Side Plain Fried Rice

$1.99+

Fried rice includes peas and carrots. Available in small or large. (White rice available upon request).

Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$2.09+

Made to order French Fries are available in Small or Large.

Beef Vegetable Eggroll

Beef Vegetable Eggroll

$1.49

Beef and vegetable eggroll fried to crispy perfection.

Single Pieces

Need just one more piece? No Problem! We've got that covered.
Single Piece Finger

Single Piece Finger

$1.49

A single piece of our flavorful chicken tenders dipped in Mr. Wong's famous tempura batter resulting in hot and crispy fried chicken tenders that melt in your mouth. (Does not include dipping sauce).

Single Piece Wing

Single Piece Wing

$1.59

A single piece of our chicken wing (bone- in) are made to order, always fresh! Dipped in our famous tempura like batter and fried to golden perfection. (Does not include dipping sauce).

Single Piece Hawaiian Wing

Single Piece Hawaiian Wing

$1.69

A single piece of our fresh, made to order Hawaiian Wing (Bone-In). Wok tossed and sauced in our sweet and tangy Hawaiian Sauce. (Does not include dipping sauce).

Single Piece Fish Strip

Single Piece Fish Strip

$1.99Out of stock

A single piece of our lightly seasoned Tilapia Fish Strips freshly fried in our famous batter. All fish orders are made to order.

Misc. Side Items

Cookie

Cookie

$0.10
Jalapeño

Jalapeño

$0.25

Extra To Go Boxes

Extra Box (small)

Extra Box (small)

$0.15
Extra Box (medium)

Extra Box (medium)

$0.15
Extra Box (large)

Extra Box (large)

$0.15
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Original tempura battered, hand-dipped chicken, fried to golden perfection & served piping hot. It’s the chicken everyone’s squawking about.

Website

Location

2902 S Buckner Blvd #250, Dallas, TX 75227

Directions

Gallery
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice image
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice image
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice image

Map
