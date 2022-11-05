Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harlowe MXM

review star

No reviews yet

2823 Main Street

Dallas, TX 75226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Water

Tap Water

Aqua Panna

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Fiji Water

$4.00

Liquid Death

$4.00

N/A Beverages

Red Bull

$4.50Out of stock

Sugar-Free Red Bull

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Mocktail

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

2% Milk

$4.00

St. Arnold Root Beer

$5.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fresca

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.50Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00

Sugar-Free Red Bull

$4.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$8.00

Espresso

$3.50

Shares

MXM Crudite

$11.00

DOMINO BREAD. CHARRED ONION HUMMUS. FRESH VEGETABLES. ADD SHAVED SPECK HAM +6

Pork Pastor Stuffed Petite Potatoes

$12.00

PICKLED ONION. JALAPENO. HOT SAUCE CREMA

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$13.00Out of stock

BUTTERMILK RANCH

Stout Gouda Fondue

$11.00

GRILLED BREAD

MXM Wings

$14.00

FRESH LEMON PEPPER OR HONEY SAMBAL OR HOUSE BBQ WITH BUTTERMILK RANCH

Deviled Egg

$10.00

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

PONZU. SPICY CREMA. PEPPERONCINI

Braised Akaushi Meatballs

$11.00

POTATO PUREE. STOUT STEAK SAUCE

Cheese and San Marzano Flatbread

$13.00

WOOD GRILLED

Chicken and Pesto FB

$13.00

WOOD GRILLED

Burrata Pepperoni and Jalapeno FB

$14.00

WOOD GRILLED

Pork Pineapple and BBQ FB

$14.00

WOOD GRILLED

Loaded Fries

$13.00

BRAISED PORK. PICKLED JALAPENO. WHITE QUESO. HOT SAUCE CREMA

Salads

Shrimp Louie

$22.00

Harlowe Caesar

$11.00
Chef's Chicken

Chef's Chicken

$17.00

Oysters

Single Oyster

$4.00

Half Dozen Oysters

$20.00

Dozen Oysters

$36.00

Fried Oysters

$16.00

CARAMELIZED ONION. ARUGULA. PARMESAN. HERB BUTTER

Plates

Steak Frites

$25.00Out of stock

BEER MARINATED. HOUSE STEAK SAUCE. SEA SALT FRIES

Lobster Roll

$26.00

CHILLED MAINE STYLE. BRIOCHE BUN. SEA SALT FRIES

Harlowe Fish and Chips

$18.00

TEMPURA COD. LEMON. DILL. TARTER. MALT VINEGAR

Wood Grilled Salmon

$19.00Out of stock

HERB BUERRE BLANC. BILSTERED TOMATO

16oz Bone-in T-Bone

$34.00Out of stock

CRISP YUKON. STOUT STEAK SAUCE. CHEF'S VEG

Lemon Shrimp Fettuccine

$21.00

LEMON BUERRE BLANC. LEEK. GARLIC BRIOCHE CRUMB. TARRAGON

Wood Grilled Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

POTATO PUREE. CHIMICHURRI

'The' MXM Burger

$17.00

BRISKET SHORT RIB DOUBLE DOUBLE L.T.O.M. THICK BACON. SEA SALT FRIES

Rooftop Brat

$11.00

PRETZEL BUN. CARAMELIZED ONIONS. HOUSE MUSTARD. SEA SALT FRIES

Hangout Tacos

$18.00

SKIRT STEAK. FLOUR TORTILLA. CHARRED ONION. GUAJILLO SALSA. HOT SAUCE CREMA

Deep Ellum Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

CRISPY THIGHS. HOUSE PICKLES. SEA SALT FRIES

Sides

Local Chef's Vegetable

$7.00

House Salad

$6.00

Sea Salt Fries

$6.00

Potato Puree

$6.00

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Chicken

$8.00

Desserts

Lincoln's Donuts

$10.00

CHOCOLATE GANACHE. WHIPPED CREAM

MXM Fried Pie

$10.00

Campfire Cake

$10.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:45 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Restaurant info

Contemporary digs for wood-fired meat & seafood, local veggies, proper craft cocktails, beer & wine. Live DJ Music On The Rooftop & A Cocktail Den in Trick Pony

Website

Location

2823 Main Street, Dallas, TX 75226

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee - Deep Ellum/Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
2900 Canton Street Dallas, TX 75226
View restaurantnext
Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum - Deep Ellum
orange starNo Reviews
2807 Commerce St. Dallas, TX 75226
View restaurantnext
Postino Deep Ellum
orange starNo Reviews
2639 Main St Dallas, TX 75226
View restaurantnext
Westlake Brewing Company
orange star4.8 • 93
2816 Commerce St Dallas, TX 75226
View restaurantnext
Tiki Loco Deep Ellum
orange starNo Reviews
2639 Elm St STE #100 Dallas, TX 75226
View restaurantnext
Chick'nCone - TX-Dallas-#02-007
orange starNo Reviews
2656 Main Street, Suite 140 Dallas, TX 75226
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston