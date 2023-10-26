- Home
- /
- Ellisville
- /
- Harp and Hound - 110 Front Street
Harp and Hound 110 Front Street
No reviews yet
110 Front Street
Ellisville, MS 39437
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Harp & Hound
Appetizers
Your choice of house-fried tortilla chips, tater tots, or crispy fries topped with red pork chili, beer cheese sauce, jalapeños, freshly diced pico de gallo, and sour cream
Battered house fries topped with mixed cheeses, fried jalapenos, and green onions. Served with ranch and gravy
Amber ale marinated dill pickle chips, coated in our house breading and served with ranch dressing
A house favorite! Monterey Jack cheese twice battered and deep-fried. Served with marinara or ranch sauce
Shrimp sautéed in our Nola-style BBQ sauce with toasted French bread
Crispy flour tortillas, chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeño Jack cheese, red peppers, and spinach. Served with southwestern ranch
One of the South's most loved dishes with a spin, pimento dip loaded with sausage, cream cheese, and Rotel tomatoes. Served with toasted French bread
Harp red chili our harp red pork chili will get your taste buds dancin'. It's made with ground pork, kidney beans, and tomatoey goodness with a hint of spice! It comes topped with shredded Pepper Jack and sour cream
Harp red chili our harp red pork chili will get your taste buds dancin'. It's made with ground pork, kidney beans, and tomatoey goodness with a hint of spice! It comes topped with shredded Pepper Jack and sour cream
This classic dark roux gumbo is loaded with shrimp, crawfish, & crab
This classic dark roux gumbo is loaded with shrimp, crawfish, & crab
Salads
Ground beef, guacamole, roasted blend of corn, onion, poblano, tortilla strip, Cheddar cheese, mixed greens, and southwest ranch
Crispy fried chicken tenders top this cool new salad. Arcadian lettuce, sliced avocado, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, and tomatoes round it out to make it the perfect summer salad
Sweet Arcadian lettuce topped with premium yellowfin tuna, in-house pickled bell peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and our creamy wasabi ranch dressing
Steak salad with sweet Arcadian lettuce topped with sliced blackened sirloin, in-house pickled bell peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and your choice of our made-from-scratch dressings
Fresh Arcadian lettuce, topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, and Parmesan cheese
Premium
Burgers & Chicken
Teriyaki glazed pineapple, jalapeños, bacon, Swiss cheese, and lettuce with a sweet chili aioli on a soft bun
A five-cheese, deep-fried macaroni patty sits atop a grilled burger patty then we add crispy bacon, Cheddar cheese, and spicy mustard. Served on a soft bun
Topped with bacon, avocado, red onion, Cheddar, and Pepper Jack. Then covered with flame-roasted corn, bell peppers, and poblano mix
Cured bacon, Cheddar cheese, and homemade Barq's root beer BBQ sauce topped with caramelized onions on toasted brioche
Just like Lebron James, past his prime, not really fancy, but still good. Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions
More Good Stuff
With lettuce, tomato, Mexican cheeses & geaux sauce
Hand-battered cod served with crispy seasoned fries and your choice of our made-from-scratch cocktail or tartar sauces
The hook for this colossal catch starts with deep-fried, hand-battered cod served on a toasted bun then piled high with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and our made-from-scratch tartar sauce
Jumbo shrimp fried, blackened, or steamed paired with pub slaw, crispy fries, and sweet pups
Premium seared yellowfin tuna, cured bacon, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, and wasabi ranch on a grilled bun
Deep-fried chicken tenderloins. Served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce
Eight ounces of perfectly blackened sirloin sliced then topped with braised onions, mushrooms, & peppers, melted Swiss cheese topped with a creamy pub sauce, all served on a soft bun
Pizza
Spicy sliced pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Calabrian chili pepper flakes, pickled jalapeno, parmesan, and the bee kicker-honey
Pepperoni, Italian pork sausage, red and yellow bell peppers, red onions, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, and pizza sauce topped with fresh basil
Creamy Alfredo sauce, roasted red peppers, grande fumella smoked mozzarella, and spicy andouille sausage
Grape tomatoes, mozzarella, pizza sauce, topped with fresh basil
All-natural chicken, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, red onions, mozzarella, feta, and garlic olive oil
Cajun seasoned shrimp, red and yellow bell peppers, mozzarella, Parmesan, red pepper flakes, chili oil, topped with fresh cilantro
Drinks
Chalk Board Specials
Harp Dinner Menu
Starters
Fresh sliced mushrooms that are hand-battered and lightly fried and served with a side of ranch for dipping
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in a creamy sriracha aioli
French bread topped with crawfish cream sauce and Pepper Jack cheese
Local green tomatoes are hand-cut and deep-fried. Finished with our crawfish Julie sauce
Applewood smoked duck bacon, charred sweet corn, and cream cheese fills crescent-shaped wontons. Served with a pepper jelly sauce reduction
Cajun favorite boudin. This unique twist is mixed with pepper jack cheese, breaded & fried. Served with our house horseradish ranch
Chef Specials
12 oz. our ribeye is hand-cut in our kitchen daily from USDA choice or higher and provides great flavor and you are sure to come back time and time again for this steak
Blackened or fried catfish filets over our spiced andouille dirty rice topped with crawfish etouffee. (Standard with rice can swap out rice for additional side)
Marinated, grilled chicken breast topped with tasso ham, mushrooms, bell pepper, onion, and in a Cajun cream sauce
Wild-caught Norwegian salmon blackened and topped with a rich cream-based sauce with freshly cut green onions, mushrooms, and shrimp
A New Orleans original. Blackened redfish prepared over an open fire and topped with crawfish cream sauce
Ribeye & filet blend beef grilled med well. Topped with cheddar & provolone cheeses, caramelized onions, and sautéed mushrooms. (Served with one side or salad only.)
Salads & Soups
Mixed greens, Cheddar and Jack cheeses, tomatoes, cucumber, bacon, pepper, egg, and garlic croutons
A house specialty going on twenty years only prepared with the freshest ingredients keeping true to its New Orleans roots
A house specialty going on twenty years only prepared with the freshest ingredients keeping true to its New Orleans roots
With smoked andouille sausage and tasso ham. Served over rice
With smoked andouille sausage and tasso ham. Served over rice
This Cajun classic is loaded with gulf shrimp, crawfish, & crab. A true "Big Easy" classic
This Cajun classic is loaded with gulf shrimp, crawfish, & crab. A true "Big Easy" classic
Creole Dishes
Gulf shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and Cajun, served over rice
Andouille, grilled shrimp, and blackened chicken tossed with spinach and caramelized onions in creole Alfredo then served on a bed of pasta
Tender filet, red peppers, onions, and mushrooms in a creamy sauce
Crawfish sautéed with peppers, onion, and celery in a hearty spicy tomato sauce with rice & topped with fried crawfish tails
Creole Cheddar grits topped with sauteed blackened shrimp, peppered bacon, and green onions, in our Heineken beer sauce
Sides
Drinks
Catering Menu
Catering Soups & Salads
A classic dark roux gumbo of shrimp, crab, and okra. Served with white rice and garlic bread
A classic dark roux gumbo of shrimp, crab, and okra. Served with white rice and garlic bread
Served with garlic bread
Served with garlic bread
Classic creamy beans loaded with Cajun tasso ham, andouille sausage, trinity, and spices
Classic creamy beans loaded with Cajun tasso ham, andouille sausage, trinity, and spices
Mixed greens, Cheddar and Jack cheeses, cherry tomatoes, bacon, cabbage-carrot blend, and croutons. Served with garlic bread
Mixed greens, Cheddar and Jack cheeses, cherry tomatoes, bacon, cabbage-carrot blend, and croutons. Served with garlic bread
Boneless chicken breast, grilled and then chilled and served on top of mixed greens with Cheddar and Jack cheese, bacon, egg, and tomato. Served with garlic bread
Boneless chicken breast, grilled and then chilled and served on top of mixed greens with Cheddar and Jack cheese, bacon, egg, and tomato. Served with garlic bread
Catering Entrées
Smoked chicken breast with blackening seasonings and topped with Cheddar, Pepper Jack, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Paired with dirty rice
Smoked chicken breast with blackening seasonings and topped with Cheddar, Pepper Jack, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Paired with dirty rice
Gulf shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and Cajun, served over rice
Gulf shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and Cajun, served over rice
Fresh crawfish in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, celery, and cayenne pepper. Served with white rice and French bread
Fresh crawfish in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, celery, and cayenne pepper. Served with white rice and French bread
Blackened chicken breast topped with sautéed andouille, mushrooms, and in our house Orleans sauce with dirty rice
Blackened chicken breast topped with sautéed andouille, mushrooms, and in our house Orleans sauce with dirty rice
Blackened catfish filets over our spiced andouille dirty rice topped with crawfish etouffee
Blackened catfish filets over our spiced andouille dirty rice topped with crawfish etouffee
Catering Pastas
Smoked pulled chicken, cheese tortellini, spinach, mushrooms, and onions sautéed in alfredo
Smoked pulled chicken, cheese tortellini, spinach, mushrooms, and onions sautéed in alfredo
Blackened chicken on creamy alfredo atop angel hair pasta
Blackened chicken on creamy alfredo atop angel hair pasta
Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, and Cajun spices blended with alfredo sauce
Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, and Cajun spices blended with alfredo sauce
Andouille, grilled shrimp and blackened chicken tossed with spinach and caramelized onions in creole alfredo then served on a bed of pasta
Andouille, grilled shrimp and blackened chicken tossed with spinach and caramelized onions in creole alfredo then served on a bed of pasta
Creole Cheddar grits topped with sauteed blackened shrimp, peppered bacon, and green onions, topped with our cream sauce
Creole Cheddar grits topped with sauteed blackened shrimp, peppered bacon, and green onions, topped with our cream sauce
Catering Dessert
Award winning bread pudding made in house topped in whipped topping and caramel
Award winning bread pudding made in house topped in whipped topping and caramel
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
110 Front Street, Ellisville, MS 39437