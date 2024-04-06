Bird Dog Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Features locally grown food, local coffee and treats, and tons of heart. We also host game nights, live music, and other events!
Location
412 Short 7th Ave, Laurel, MS 39440
Gallery