Hartley inn 102 S Market St
155 Reviews
$
102 S Market St
Carmichaels, PA 15320
Popular Items
appetizer
Onion Rings
Potato Grande
Bkaed potato stuffed with vegatables
Wing Dings
Garlic Wings
Chicken Strips
order of 3 strips
Dino Bites
5 pc Chicken in the shape of an O
Broc & Cheese Bites
Jalapeno Poppers
Stuffed Banana Peppers
Curley Fries
Zucchini Fries
Hot Cheddar Cheese Balls
Clams Strips
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce.
Breaded Mushrooms
Breaded Cauliflower
Dipping Sauce
Large
Dipping Sauce
Small
The Platter
A Sampling of Our Apps.
Garlic bread
Side Dishes
Potatoes
Home Fries,Mashed,Baked or french fries
Vegatables
Corn , Green Beans orPeas
Side of Spaghetti
Side of Spaghetti Meat Sauce
Baked Sweet Potato
Rice Pilaf
Cottage Cheese
Applesauce
Coleslaw
Tossed Salad
Macaroni Salad
Add Cheese
Side beef gravy
side chicken gravy
mac and cheese
none
Salad Plates
Garden Fresh Salads
Tossed Salad
Crisp lettuce with tomato,egg,beets,cucumbers,and red onion
Grilled Chicken Salad
A bigger version of our tossed vsalad topped with 5 oz grilled chicken, american cheese and french fries
Grilled Steak Salad
A bigger version of our tossed salad topped with 4 oz marinated steak,swiss cheese and french fries.
Chef sald
A bigger version of our tossed salad topped with ham, salami and cheddar cheese
Maurice salad
A bigger versioin of our tossed salad ham, turkey and swiss cheese. Serverd with our own special sald dressing
Taco Salad
taco meat ,cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olive and lettuce served in a crunchy tortilla bowl. served with salsa and sour cream
Shrimp Salad
Dainty salad shrimp and american cheese served atop crisp lettuce,eggs and tomatoes
Chicken BLT Salad
Abigger version of our tossed salad topped with brteaded chicken, bacon and cheddar cheese.
Salmon Salad
A bigger versioin of our tossed salad topped with grilled salmon and mozzarella cheese.
Burgers
Classic Burger
We keep it simple so you can have it the way you like it.
Double Decker Burger
Two patties with american cheese.
Bacon Burger
Two stripos of bacon with swiss cheese
Pizza Burger
Melted mozzarella and marinara sauce
Western Burger
Swiss cheese,mayo,sauteed mushrooms and onions and green peppers.
Veggie Burger
Lettuce ,tomato and honey mustard sauce
Hartley Burger
American cheese,bacon,sauteed muishrooms and onions,lettuce ,tomato and special sauce.
Cheesebuger
Baked Hoagies
Italian
ham, Salami, provolone cheese,lettuce ,tomato,0nion and itialian dressing
Hartley Inn Ranch Beef
Roast beef , melted swiss, lettuyce and ranch dressing.
Steak Hoagie
Thinly sliced steakgrilled with mushrooms , onions and peppers. Topped with melted provolone cheese and mayo.
Chicken Parm hoagie
Breaded chicken strips with marinara sauce. Topped with provolone cheese.
Veggie
Fresh spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickles, red onion and italian dressing.
Simple Sandwiches
Open Faced Sandwiches
Hot Meatloaf
Covered in gravy,served with your choice of french fries, Mashed potatoes or Homefries
Hot Roast Beef
Covered in gravy,served with your choice of french fries, Mashed potatoes or Homefries
Hot Turkey
Covered in gravy,served with your choice of french fries, Mashed potatoes or Homefries
Hot Hamburger
Covered in gravy,served with your choice of french fries, Mashed potatoes or Homefries
Italian Entrees
Spaghetti
Your choice of marinara sauce, meat sauce, meatballs or garlic butter.
Eggplant Parmesan
Served with a side of spaghetti with marinara sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Served with a side of spaghetti with marinara sauce
Penne Alfredo
Penne noodles topped with our famous homade alfrdo sauce> Made to order.
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken breast topped with our famous homemade alfredo sauce. Made to order.
Shrimp Alfrdo
Steamed petite shrimp topped with our famous homemade alfrdo sauce.
AYCE Spg
Side penne alfredo
Reorder spag
Signature Sandwiches
Grilled Chicked Breast
Grilled chicken breastwith melted provolone cheese,lettuce,tomato and mayo.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Breaded chicken breast with ham, swiss cheese and special sauce.
Combination
Ham.fried egg, american cheese,lettuce,tomato and mayo on three slices of toast.
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
Three cheeses ,sauteed onions,mushrooms and peppers,mayo and tomato on grilled rye.
Turkey Bacon Swiss
Sliced teukey,bacon, swiss cheese,lettuce tomato and mayo on thick grilled toast.
Reuben
your choice of corned beef or turkey.
Hot Sausage
Melted provolone cheese,marinara,sauteed mushrooms,onion and peppers.
Fish Sandwich
A house specialty! Choose either beer-battered,breaded,or broiled cod. fresh to order.
Beef and Chicken Entees
Roast Beef
Homade Meatloaf
Ground Sirloin Steak 8 oz*
Liver and Onions*
NY Strip Steak8 oz*
Breaded Chicken
Four pieces of crispy, fried chicken.
Five Piece Chicken Strip dinner
Three piece Chicken Strip Dinner
Two Piece Chicken Naturale
Tender grilled chuicken breast served on a bed of rice pilaf.
One Piece Chicken Naturale
Tender grilled chuicken breast served on a bed of rice pilaf.
Fish and Seafood Entrees
Breakfast classics
Omeletes
Western
Sauteed ham ,onion,green peppersand american cheese
International
Sauteed onions,green peppers and ham. Topped with salsa and cheddar cheese.
Greek Omelet
sauteed tomatos , onion and feta cheese.
Mexican Omelet
Sauteed mushrooms , sausage , salsa andcheddar cheese.
Cheese Omelet
Keep it simple! Your choice of cheese.
Plain Omelet
Create Your Own Omelet
Veggie Omelet
Meat lovers
Breakfast Specialties
Eggs O'Brien
Sauteed onions and peppers,fried potatos and scrambled eggs. Served with canadian bacon and toast.
Muffin Sandwich*
A fried egg, cheese and your choice of breakfast meat on a toasted english muffin.
Bagel sandwich*
A fried egg, cheese and your choice of breakfast meat on a toasted bagle
Sausage Gravy & Two Biscuits
Two biscuits topped with our homemade sausage gravy.
Sausage Gravy & One Biscuit
One biscuit topped with our homemade sausage gravy.
Eggs Benedict*
Toasted english muffin topped with canadian bacon, two poached eggs and ourhomemadehollandaise sauce.
Chef's Special*
Two pancakes, two eggs and two strips of bacon.
Steak and Eggs*
A 4 oz marinated steak served with two eggs, homefries and toast.
Country Fried Steak Breakfast
A tender country fried steak topped with homemade sausage gravy.Served with two eggs,homefries and toast.
Waffle
Garbage Plate
Breakfast Sides
Oatmeal Cup
Grits Cup
Oatmeal Bowl
Grils Bowl
Bacon
Sausage Links
Canadien Bacon
Sausage Patties
Ham
Homefries
Cottage Fries
Hashbrown Patty
English Muffin
Biscuit
Bagel
Toast
Green peppers and Onion.
Sausage Gravy
Hollandaise Sauce
One Egg
Slice Toast
2 egg no toast
Kids Menu
TO GO
NA Beverages
Soft Drinks (free refills)
Iced Tea (free refills)
Bottled Water
Milkshakes (choc,van, straw)
Coffee (free refills)
Hot Tea
Regular, Decaf. or Green
Milk
Juice LG
Apple ,Orange,tomato, Cranberry
Juice Sm
Apple ,Orange,tomato, Cranberry
Hot Cocoa
Bottled Beer
Pleasse ask Server For Brands of Beer.
Glass Of Wine
Please Ask Server For Types of Wine
Cocktail (mixed drink)
Ask about our House Drinks
Water
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
102 S Market St, Carmichaels, PA 15320
Photos coming soon!