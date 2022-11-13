A map showing the location of Hartley inn 102 S Market StView gallery
American
Salad

Hartley inn 102 S Market St

155 Reviews

$

102 S Market St

Carmichaels, PA 15320

Popular Items

Hot Dog
Taco Salad
Sausage Gravy & Two Biscuits

appetizer

Onion Rings

$4.50

Potato Grande

$6.49

Bkaed potato stuffed with vegatables

Wing Dings

$4.50

Garlic Wings

$5.50

Chicken Strips

$4.50

order of 3 strips

Dino Bites

$4.50

5 pc Chicken in the shape of an O

Broc & Cheese Bites

$4.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.50

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$6.50

Curley Fries

$3.50

Zucchini Fries

$5.50

Hot Cheddar Cheese Balls

$4.50

Clams Strips

$3.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.50

Served with marinara sauce.

Breaded Mushrooms

$3.50

Breaded Cauliflower

$3.50

Dipping Sauce

$0.75

Large

Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Small

The Platter

$7.99

A Sampling of Our Apps.

Garlic bread

$0.75

Side Dishes

Potatoes

$2.49

Home Fries,Mashed,Baked or french fries

Vegatables

$2.49

Corn , Green Beans orPeas

Side of Spaghetti

$3.25

Side of Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$4.25

Baked Sweet Potato

$3.25

Rice Pilaf

$1.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.25

Applesauce

$2.25

Coleslaw

$2.25

Tossed Salad

$3.75

Macaroni Salad

$1.99

Add Cheese

$0.60

Side beef gravy

$0.60

side chicken gravy

$0.60

mac and cheese

$2.99

Soups

Cup Soups

$3.49

Cup

Bowl Soups

$4.49

Bowl

Salad Plates

Diet Plate

$6.49

5oz Sirloin served with cottage cheese and a small salad

Tuna & Cottage Cheese Plate

$6.49

Fresh tuna salad and cottage cheese, garnished with egg, tomatoes and oiives

Garden Fresh Salads

Tossed Salad

$3.49

Crisp lettuce with tomato,egg,beets,cucumbers,and red onion

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.49

A bigger version of our tossed vsalad topped with 5 oz grilled chicken, american cheese and french fries

Grilled Steak Salad

$9.49

A bigger version of our tossed salad topped with 4 oz marinated steak,swiss cheese and french fries.

Chef sald

$9.49

A bigger version of our tossed salad topped with ham, salami and cheddar cheese

Maurice salad

$9.49

A bigger versioin of our tossed salad ham, turkey and swiss cheese. Serverd with our own special sald dressing

Taco Salad

$9.49

taco meat ,cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olive and lettuce served in a crunchy tortilla bowl. served with salsa and sour cream

Shrimp Salad

$9.49

Dainty salad shrimp and american cheese served atop crisp lettuce,eggs and tomatoes

Chicken BLT Salad

$9.49

Abigger version of our tossed salad topped with brteaded chicken, bacon and cheddar cheese.

Salmon Salad

$9.49

A bigger versioin of our tossed salad topped with grilled salmon and mozzarella cheese.

Burgers

Classic Burger

$5.49

We keep it simple so you can have it the way you like it.

Double Decker Burger

$8.49

Two patties with american cheese.

Bacon Burger

$7.49

Two stripos of bacon with swiss cheese

Pizza Burger

$7.49

Melted mozzarella and marinara sauce

Western Burger

$7.49

Swiss cheese,mayo,sauteed mushrooms and onions and green peppers.

Veggie Burger

$7.49

Lettuce ,tomato and honey mustard sauce

Hartley Burger

$7.49

American cheese,bacon,sauteed muishrooms and onions,lettuce ,tomato and special sauce.

Cheesebuger

$5.99

Bison

$9.99

Bison (Copy)

$9.99

Baked Hoagies

Italian

$7.99

ham, Salami, provolone cheese,lettuce ,tomato,0nion and itialian dressing

Hartley Inn Ranch Beef

$7.49

Roast beef , melted swiss, lettuyce and ranch dressing.

Steak Hoagie

$7.99

Thinly sliced steakgrilled with mushrooms , onions and peppers. Topped with melted provolone cheese and mayo.

Chicken Parm hoagie

$7.99

Breaded chicken strips with marinara sauce. Topped with provolone cheese.

Veggie

$6.99

Fresh spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickles, red onion and italian dressing.

Simple Sandwiches

BLT withMayo

$4.99

Tuna Salad on Toast

$4.99

Hot Dog

$4.49

Grilled Cheese

$4.29

Chicken Burger

$4.99

Hot dog no sd

$2.49

Open Faced Sandwiches

Hot Meatloaf

$7.99

Covered in gravy,served with your choice of french fries, Mashed potatoes or Homefries

Hot Roast Beef

$7.99

Covered in gravy,served with your choice of french fries, Mashed potatoes or Homefries

Hot Turkey

$7.99

Covered in gravy,served with your choice of french fries, Mashed potatoes or Homefries

Hot Hamburger

$7.99

Covered in gravy,served with your choice of french fries, Mashed potatoes or Homefries

Italian Entrees

Spaghetti

$8.49

Your choice of marinara sauce, meat sauce, meatballs or garlic butter.

Eggplant Parmesan

$9.99

Served with a side of spaghetti with marinara sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$10.99

Served with a side of spaghetti with marinara sauce

Penne Alfredo

$10.99

Penne noodles topped with our famous homade alfrdo sauce> Made to order.

Chicken Alfredo

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with our famous homemade alfredo sauce. Made to order.

Shrimp Alfrdo

$12.99

Steamed petite shrimp topped with our famous homemade alfrdo sauce.

AYCE Spg

$9.49

Side penne alfredo

$4.99

Signature Sandwiches

Grilled Chicked Breast

$7.49

Grilled chicken breastwith melted provolone cheese,lettuce,tomato and mayo.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$7.49

Breaded chicken breast with ham, swiss cheese and special sauce.

Combination

$7.49

Ham.fried egg, american cheese,lettuce,tomato and mayo on three slices of toast.

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Three cheeses ,sauteed onions,mushrooms and peppers,mayo and tomato on grilled rye.

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$7.49

Sliced teukey,bacon, swiss cheese,lettuce tomato and mayo on thick grilled toast.

Reuben

$7.99

your choice of corned beef or turkey.

Hot Sausage

$7.49

Melted provolone cheese,marinara,sauteed mushrooms,onion and peppers.

Fish Sandwich

$8.49

A house specialty! Choose either beer-battered,breaded,or broiled cod. fresh to order.

Beef and Chicken Entees

Roast Beef

$10.49

Homade Meatloaf

$9.99

Ground Sirloin Steak 8 oz*

$9.49

Liver and Onions*

$9.99

NY Strip Steak8 oz*

$13.99

Breaded Chicken

$13.99

Four pieces of crispy, fried chicken.

Five Piece Chicken Strip dinner

$9.99

Three piece Chicken Strip Dinner

$6.99

Two Piece Chicken Naturale

$13.99

Tender grilled chuicken breast served on a bed of rice pilaf.

One Piece Chicken Naturale

$10.99

Tender grilled chuicken breast served on a bed of rice pilaf.

Pork Entrees

Ham Steak

$8.99

Pork Chops

$12.49

Two 7 oz chops seasoned and grilled to perfection.

Fish and Seafood Entrees

Broiled Cod

$11.49

Deep Fried Cod

$11.40

Choose beer-battered or breaded. Fresh to order.

French Fried Shrimp

$11.49

Four piece breded shrimp dinner.

Breaded Seafood Platter

$15.99

A small piece of fried cod, two shrimp, crab cake, clam strips,and scallops.

Salmon dinn

$12.99

Breakfast classics

One Egg*

$2.69

Served with your choice of toast.

Two Eggs*

$3.79

Served with your choice of toast.

French Toast

$4.15

Topped with powdered surgar upon request.

Buttermilk Pancakes (1)

$1.99

Buttermilk Pancakes (2)

$3.59

Buttermilk Pancakes (3)

$4.59

French Toast (1)

$1.99

Omeletes

Western

$5.49

Sauteed ham ,onion,green peppersand american cheese

International

$5.49

Sauteed onions,green peppers and ham. Topped with salsa and cheddar cheese.

Greek Omelet

$5.49

sauteed tomatos , onion and feta cheese.

Mexican Omelet

$5.49

Sauteed mushrooms , sausage , salsa andcheddar cheese.

Cheese Omelet

$4.49

Keep it simple! Your choice of cheese.

Plain Omelet

$3.49

Create Your Own Omelet

Veggie Omelet

$4.99

Meat lovers

$5.99

Breakfast Specialties

Eggs O'Brien

$6.99

Sauteed onions and peppers,fried potatos and scrambled eggs. Served with canadian bacon and toast.

Muffin Sandwich*

$4.49

A fried egg, cheese and your choice of breakfast meat on a toasted english muffin.

Bagel sandwich*

$5.49

A fried egg, cheese and your choice of breakfast meat on a toasted bagle

Sausage Gravy & Two Biscuits

$5.24

Two biscuits topped with our homemade sausage gravy.

Sausage Gravy & One Biscuit

$3.99

One biscuit topped with our homemade sausage gravy.

Eggs Benedict*

$6.69

Toasted english muffin topped with canadian bacon, two poached eggs and ourhomemadehollandaise sauce.

Chef's Special*

$6.39

Two pancakes, two eggs and two strips of bacon.

Steak and Eggs*

$7.49

A 4 oz marinated steak served with two eggs, homefries and toast.

Country Fried Steak Breakfast

$7.49

A tender country fried steak topped with homemade sausage gravy.Served with two eggs,homefries and toast.

Waffle

$5.49

Garbage Plate

$5.99+

Breakfast Sides

Oatmeal Cup

$1.99

Grits Cup

$1.99

Oatmeal Bowl

$2.49

Grils Bowl

$1.99

Bacon

$2.49

Sausage Links

$2.49

Canadien Bacon

$2.49

Sausage Patties

$2.49

Ham

$2.49

Homefries

$1.99

Cottage Fries

$1.99

Hashbrown Patty

$1.99

English Muffin

$1.99

Biscuit

$1.99

Bagel

$1.99

Toast

$1.99

Green peppers and Onion.

$0.75

Sausage Gravy

$0.99

Hollandaise Sauce

$1.50

One Egg

$0.99

Slice Toast

$1.00

2 egg no toast

$1.99

Kids Menu

Kids Mac n Cheese

$4.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.75

Kids Hamburger

$4.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.75

Kids Chick N O's

$4.99

Kids Spaghetti

$5.25

Kids Chicken Strips

$4.99

Kids Meatloaf

$4.99

Kids Silver Dollar Pancake

$2.99

Kids French Toast

$2.99

Kids Egg Breakfast

$2.99

Kids cheeseburger

$5.49

NA Beverages

Soft Drinks (free refills)

$1.99

Iced Tea (free refills)

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.00

Milkshakes (choc,van, straw)

$4.50

Coffee (free refills)

$1.75

Hot Tea

$1.75

Regular, Decaf. or Green

Milk

$2.25

Juice LG

$3.99

Apple ,Orange,tomato, Cranberry

Juice Sm

$2.25

Apple ,Orange,tomato, Cranberry

Hot Cocoa

$1.99

Bottled Beer

$3.00

Pleasse ask Server For Brands of Beer.

Glass Of Wine

$6.00

Please Ask Server For Types of Wine

Cocktail (mixed drink)

$5.00

Ask about our House Drinks

Water

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

102 S Market St, Carmichaels, PA 15320

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

