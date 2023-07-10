  • Home
  • Fayetteville
  • Heckler Brewing Co. & Pine Hill Bistro - 5780 Ramsey St STE 103
Heckler Brewing Co. & Pine Hill Bistro 5780 Ramsey St STE 103

No reviews yet

5780 Ramsey St STE 103

Fayetteville, NC 28311

Pine Hill Bistro

Pizza

10" Personal

$8.50

14" Medium

$12.50

18" Large

$14.50Out of stock

10" Gluten Free

$9.50

Calzones/Strombolis

Calzone

$8.50

Stromboli

$8.50

Wings

6 Wings

$9.00

12 Wings

$15.00

Fried Things

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

HKLR Hot Shrimp

$10.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Just Fries

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Southwest Egg Rolls

$7.00Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Dt. Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Mt. Dew

$2.00

Sunkist

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Water

Side Extras

Ranch

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Mild

$0.25

Hot

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

Teryaki

$0.25

Celery

$1.50

HKLR Mini Swag

Stickers

3" Sticker

$1.00

6" Sticker

$3.00

Koozies

HKLR Logo Koozie

$3.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Awesome beer and now awesome food too!

5780 Ramsey St STE 103, Fayetteville, NC 28311

