Herald Harbor HideAway
400 Herald Harbor Rd
Crownsville, MD 21032
Drinks
Liquor
Well Vodka
Ketel One
44 North
Finlandia
Titos
Deep Eddy L
Grey Goose
Deep Eddy GF
Stoli
UV
New Am
Smirnoff
Bell Isle
Reyka
Absolute
Beefeater
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Bombay Saphire
Bombay
Well
Captain Morgan
Gosling'S
Myers
Well Rum
Mount Gay
Barcardi
Rum Haven Coco
Kraiken
Pyrat
Dark & Stormy
Sailor Jerry
Rumchata
Patron Café
Herradura
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Patron Xo Café
El Jimador
Dobel
Avion
Cuervo Silver
Partida
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Whistle Pig Farmstock
Whistle Pig Piggyback
Glen Fiddich 12
Glen Fiddich18
GlenLivet
Mc Callhan
Sagamore Rye
Sheep Dog
Basker Irish
Makers Cask
Bulliet Rye
Slaine
Old Forrester
Redemption Rye
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Dewars
American Honey
Bushmills
CC
7
VO
Crown
Jack Daniels
Jack Single
Gentleman Jack
Jack Rye/Fire
Jamo
Tullamore DEW
DEW HH
TinCup
Lost Distillery
Macphail's Collection
Beam
Jack Apple
Ragged Branch
Well
FireBall
Buffalo Trace
Noble Oak
Westward PN/Stout
Westward Single
Kentucky Owl
Brandy
Menthol Mint
GoldSluager
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Amaretto
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Sambuca Black
Rumpleminz
Baileys
Glenfiddich 14
Monkey Shoulder
Beer
Sesonal Draft
Stella
Yuengling
ESB Sit Critical
Loose Cannon
Craft of the Monment
Black Flag
Domestic Bottle
Import Bottle
Mich Ultra / Lime
Guiness
Dogfish 60
Dogfish 90
Sierra Nevada
Angry Orchard
Gumption
Woodchuck
Blue Moon
Rolling Rock
High Life
Natty Light
BOH
BOH Tall
White Claw
High Noon
Cut Water
Orange Smash
Domestic Bucket
Import Bucket
Wine
House Cabernet Sauvignon
House Chardonnay
House Merlot
House Pinot Grigio
House Riesling
House White Zin
Line 39 Chardonnay
Prophecy Sauvignon Blanc
Pozzi PG
Sterling Vintners Cabernet Sauvignon
19 Crimes Red Blend
Colores Del Sol Malbec
Mark West Pinot Noir
Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon
Gundlach Bundschu Cuvee
Champagne
Matua Sav Blanc
Food
Appetizers
Natty Boh Hippy Roll
Natty Boh Sausage, onions, mozzarella and a dab of hot sauce rolled in our fresh dough
Beer Battered Thick Cut Onion Rings
Served with our “Boom, Boom” sauce
Homemade Meatball Sliders
Three homemade 3oz. meatballs smothered in Mozzarella baked inside our fresh pizza dough and served with a side of our sauce (also available without dough)
Fried Pickle Spears
Battered pickles, deep fried, served with “Boom, Boom” sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken breast and cheddar cheese grilled in a flour tortilla served with salsa and sour crea
Chicken Tender Basket
Lightly breaded chicken breast served naked or your choice of sauce, with fries
Fried Chicken Bites
Fresh chicken chunks, lightly flour dusted and spiced Fried Crisp
Mozzerlla Sticks
Italian bread crumb Mozzarella sticks served with a side of our homemade sauce
White Claw
Pizza Pan Loaded Nachos
A pan full of nachos loaded with Chili, melted Cheddar, Salsa, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeños, Onions and Olives
Steamed Jumbo Shrimp
1/2 Pound of Shrimp Steamed Baltimore Style, with onions
Pepperoni Poppers
Bite size Poppers with Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella cheese and a dab of hot sauce wrapped in our fresh dough
Blackened Tuna Bites
Ahi tuna blackened rare with cucumber wasabi sauce
Bacon & Cheddar Tater Tots
Tator tots smothered with bacon and melted Cheddar
Fresh Wings
Special Mac n Cheese
Onion Rings
Tots
Fries
Jerk Chicken
Steak Bites
Sliders
Single Meatball
Pizza
Small Plain
Large Plain
Small Pepperoni
Large Pepperoni
Create Your Own Pizza
Meatball Pie
Pizza topped with our homemade Meatballs
Colin's Meat Lovers
Pizza topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Hot Sausage
Mandi's Steak-n-Cheese Pizza
Steak, Provolone, Mushrooms, and Onions
Harborita
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes
Fra diavolo
Hot Italian Sausage, Onions and Banana Peppers
Surpeme
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olives, Pepperoni and Sausage
Create Your Own Pizza $5
Veggie
Cast Iron Pan Pizza
Salads
Veggie and Dip
Carrots & celery sticks with broccoli, cukes, green pepper, cherry tomatoes. Served with Ranch
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperocini, feta cheese and served with our Aegean dressing
House Salad
Greens with tomato, onion, cucumber
Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar Salad with our Homemade Dressing
Taco Salad
Spiced ground beef with lettuce, chopped tomatoes, onions, olives, chips, and salsa on side
Lettuce Wedge
Topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles and real bacon
Subs, Wraps, & Burgers
Southern Maryland Fried Sandwich
Chicken Breast cutlet lightly fried, with pickles and onions on a kaiser roll
Half Pound BLT on Rye
Piles of Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes
The Grilled Chicken Club
Marinated Chicken Breast topped with Bacon, American Cheese and BBQ sauce along with your choice of toppings served on a kaiser roll
The H3 Burger
1/2 Pound fresh ground beef. Topped with shaved Ham and Swiss, caramelized onions and Beer Mustard
Long Point Burger
1/2 Pound fresh ground beef. Topped with onions rings, pepperjack and BBQ sauce, served on our kaiser roll
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chargrilled breast wrapped with crisp romaine and our Caesar dressing
Tuna Steak Sandwich
Grilled or Blackened. Cooked to your liking
Homemade Meatball Parm
Homemade Meatballs smothered in our sauce and the finest provolone on fresh italian bread, toasted
Steak N Cheese
Sliced Rib Eye topped with melted provolone cheese and your choice of toppings
Chicken N Cheese
Cut Chicken Breast topped with melted provolone cheese and your choice of toppings
Chicken Parm Sub
Lightly Breaded Chicken smothered in sauce and provolone on fresh toasted italian bread
Cheese Burger
1/2 Pound fresh ground beef. With your choice of cheese and toppings, served on our kaiser roll
The Hideaway Hangover
A Steak and Cheese with mozzarella sticks, provolone, mushrooms, onions, topped with our pizza sauce and toasted
Gyro
Italian Sub
Dbl Smash Burger
Hot Dog
Cuban
Burger Mac Wrap
$7 Buger
$7 Lunch
2 Soft Taco
2 Hard Taco
House Tacos
Entrées
Penne Pasta with Marinara & Meatballs
Served with house salad and garlic bread
Blackened Chicken with Vegetables Penne
Served with house salad and garlic bread
Meat Lovers Lasagna
A gigantic portion of our homemade Lasagna with Beef, Sausage and Pepperoni, Ricotta and fresh Mozzarella, served with a house salad and garlic bread
Fish & Chips
Breaded, fried Atlantic Cod with a pile of fries
Soups & Sides
Kids
Specials
Grilled Cheese/Tomato Soup
Burger Mac Wrap
Gyro
Italian Hoagie
Jerk Chicken
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
1/4LB All Beef Hot Dog
Special Tacos
Meat Sauce
Fresh Tomato Sauce
Fresh Mozzarella Caprese
Homemade Authentic Gumbo
Pot Roast Sandwich
Stromboli Special
Tomato & Mozzarella Turnover
Corned Beef Sliders
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
400 Herald Harbor Rd, Crownsville, MD 21032