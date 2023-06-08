Herald Harbor HideAway imageView gallery
Pizza
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Herald Harbor HideAway

review star

No reviews yet

400 Herald Harbor Rd

Crownsville, MD 21032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Speed Menu

Domestic Bottle

$4.13

Import Bottle

$5.05
DEW HH

DEW HH

$5.00

Fresh Wings

$9.99+

Mich Ultra / Lime

$4.69

ESB Sit Critical

$6.20

BOH

$3.15

Natty Light

$3.28

Loose Cannon

$6.75

Yuengling

$4.25

Stella

$5.41

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Well

$5.50

Titos

$7.00

Deep Eddy L

$6.00

44 North

$7.00

Jamo

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Barcardi

$6.50

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00+

House Chardonnay

$7.00+

House Merlot

$7.00+

House Pinot Grigio

$7.00+

Create Your Own Pizza

Dbl Smash Burger

$13.99

Homemade Meatball Sliders

$14.99

Three homemade 3oz. meatballs smothered in Mozzarella baked inside our fresh pizza dough and served with a side of our sauce (also available without dough)

White Claw

$5.00

Fried Pickle Spears

$7.99

Battered pickles, deep fried, served with “Boom, Boom” sauce

Mozzerlla Sticks

$9.99

Italian bread crumb Mozzarella sticks served with a side of our homemade sauce

Crush

$9.25

Chicken Soft Tacos

$9.99

Italian Cold Cut

$11.99

Jerk Chicken

$9.99

Corned Beef Rueben

$13.99

HIGH NOON

$6.50

Holiday $2 Drinks

$2.00

Surfside

$6.50

Drinks

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Ketel One

$8.00

44 North

$7.00

Finlandia

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Deep Eddy L

$6.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Deep Eddy GF

$6.00

Stoli

$7.00

UV

$6.00

New Am

$6.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Bell Isle

$7.00+

Reyka

$7.00

Absolute

$7.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Tanqueray

$6.50

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Bombay

$7.00

Well

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Gosling'S

$6.50

Myers

$6.50

Well Rum

$5.00

Mount Gay

$7.00

Barcardi

$6.50

Rum Haven Coco

$6.00

Kraiken

$7.00

Pyrat

$7.00

Dark & Stormy

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.50

Rumchata

$6.50

Patron Café

$9.00

Herradura

$8.00

Patron Reposado

$9.00

Patron Silver

$8.50

Patron Xo Café

$8.50

El Jimador

$7.50

Dobel

$6.50

Avion

$6.50

Cuervo Silver

$6.50

Partida

$7.50

Angels Envy

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Whistle Pig Farmstock

$12.00

Whistle Pig Piggyback

$9.00

Glen Fiddich 12

$12.00

Glen Fiddich18

$17.00

GlenLivet

$15.00

Mc Callhan

$12.00

Sagamore Rye

$8.00

Sheep Dog

$6.00

Basker Irish

$7.50

Makers Cask

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Slaine

$7.00

Old Forrester

$9.00

Redemption Rye

$7.00

Knob Creek

$7.50

Makers 46

$8.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Dewars

$7.00

American Honey

$6.50

Bushmills

$7.50

CC

$6.00+

7

$6.00+

VO

$6.00+

Crown

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Single

$11.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.00

Jack Rye/Fire

$7.00

Jamo

$7.50

Tullamore DEW

$7.50
DEW HH

DEW HH

$5.00

TinCup

$7.00

Lost Distillery

$12.00

Macphail's Collection

$10.00

Beam

$6.00

Jack Apple

$7.00

Ragged Branch

$7.50

Well

$5.00

FireBall

$6.50

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Noble Oak

$11.00

Westward PN/Stout

$18.00

Westward Single

$15.00

Kentucky Owl

$9.00

Brandy

$6.50

Menthol Mint

$7.50

GoldSluager

$7.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.50

Kahlua

$7.50

Sambuca Black

$8.00

Rumpleminz

$7.50

Baileys

$7.50

Glenfiddich 14

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00

Beer

Sesonal Draft

$6.75

Stella

$5.41

Yuengling

$4.25

ESB Sit Critical

$6.20

Loose Cannon

$6.75

Craft of the Monment

$6.25

Black Flag

$7.00

Domestic Bottle

$4.13

Import Bottle

$5.05

Mich Ultra / Lime

$4.69

Guiness

$6.20

Dogfish 60

$6.20

Dogfish 90

$7.50

Sierra Nevada

$4.82

Angry Orchard

$4.99

Gumption

$5.28

Woodchuck

$5.27

Blue Moon

$5.00

Rolling Rock

$3.25

High Life

$3.25

Natty Light

$3.28

BOH

$3.15

BOH Tall

$3.62

White Claw

$5.00

High Noon

$6.00

Cut Water

$5.00

Orange Smash

$8.00

Domestic Bucket

$17.00

Import Bucket

$20.00

Wine

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00+

House Chardonnay

$7.00+

House Merlot

$7.00+

House Pinot Grigio

$7.00+

House Riesling

$7.00+

House White Zin

$7.00+

Line 39 Chardonnay

$8.00+

Prophecy Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Pozzi PG

$8.00+

Sterling Vintners Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

19 Crimes Red Blend

$8.00+

Colores Del Sol Malbec

$8.00+

Mark West Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

Gundlach Bundschu Cuvee

$42.00

Champagne

$8.50+

Matua Sav Blanc

$8.00

NA Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Juice

$3.99

IBC Root Beer Bottle

$3.50

Coffee

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Food

Appetizers

Natty Boh Hippy Roll

$8.99

Natty Boh Sausage, onions, mozzarella and a dab of hot sauce rolled in our fresh dough

Beer Battered Thick Cut Onion Rings

$8.99

Served with our “Boom, Boom” sauce

Homemade Meatball Sliders

$14.99

Three homemade 3oz. meatballs smothered in Mozzarella baked inside our fresh pizza dough and served with a side of our sauce (also available without dough)

Fried Pickle Spears

$7.99

Battered pickles, deep fried, served with “Boom, Boom” sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken breast and cheddar cheese grilled in a flour tortilla served with salsa and sour crea

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.99

Lightly breaded chicken breast served naked or your choice of sauce, with fries

Fried Chicken Bites

$8.99

Fresh chicken chunks, lightly flour dusted and spiced Fried Crisp

Mozzerlla Sticks

$9.99

Italian bread crumb Mozzarella sticks served with a side of our homemade sauce

White Claw

$5.00

Pizza Pan Loaded Nachos

$13.99

A pan full of nachos loaded with Chili, melted Cheddar, Salsa, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeños, Onions and Olives

Steamed Jumbo Shrimp

$13.99

1/2 Pound of Shrimp Steamed Baltimore Style, with onions

Pepperoni Poppers

$9.99

Bite size Poppers with Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella cheese and a dab of hot sauce wrapped in our fresh dough

Blackened Tuna Bites

$13.99

Ahi tuna blackened rare with cucumber wasabi sauce

Bacon & Cheddar Tater Tots

$8.99

Tator tots smothered with bacon and melted Cheddar

Fresh Wings

$9.99+

Special Mac n Cheese

$9.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Tots

$5.99

Fries

$5.99

Jerk Chicken

$9.99

Steak Bites

$9.99

Sliders

$13.99

Single Meatball

$5.99

Pizza

Small Plain

$13.99

Large Plain

$15.99

Small Pepperoni

$15.24

Large Pepperoni

$17.74

Create Your Own Pizza

Meatball Pie

$17.99+

Pizza topped with our homemade Meatballs

Colin's Meat Lovers

$17.99+

Pizza topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Hot Sausage

Mandi's Steak-n-Cheese Pizza

$19.99

Steak, Provolone, Mushrooms, and Onions

Harborita

$15.99+

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes

Fra diavolo

$15.99+

Hot Italian Sausage, Onions and Banana Peppers

Surpeme

$17.99+

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olives, Pepperoni and Sausage

Create Your Own Pizza $5

Veggie

$16.99+

Cast Iron Pan Pizza

$12.99

Salads

Veggie and Dip

$9.99

Carrots & celery sticks with broccoli, cukes, green pepper, cherry tomatoes. Served with Ranch

Greek Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperocini, feta cheese and served with our Aegean dressing

House Salad

$6.99

Greens with tomato, onion, cucumber

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Classic Caesar Salad with our Homemade Dressing

Taco Salad

$11.99

Spiced ground beef with lettuce, chopped tomatoes, onions, olives, chips, and salsa on side

Lettuce Wedge

$9.99

Topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles and real bacon

Subs, Wraps, & Burgers

Southern Maryland Fried Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Breast cutlet lightly fried, with pickles and onions on a kaiser roll

Half Pound BLT on Rye

$13.99

Piles of Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes

The Grilled Chicken Club

$11.99

Marinated Chicken Breast topped with Bacon, American Cheese and BBQ sauce along with your choice of toppings served on a kaiser roll

The H3 Burger

$12.99

1/2 Pound fresh ground beef. Topped with shaved Ham and Swiss, caramelized onions and Beer Mustard

Long Point Burger

$12.99

1/2 Pound fresh ground beef. Topped with onions rings, pepperjack and BBQ sauce, served on our kaiser roll

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Chargrilled breast wrapped with crisp romaine and our Caesar dressing

Tuna Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled or Blackened. Cooked to your liking

Homemade Meatball Parm

$13.99

Homemade Meatballs smothered in our sauce and the finest provolone on fresh italian bread, toasted

Steak N Cheese

$12.99

Sliced Rib Eye topped with melted provolone cheese and your choice of toppings

Chicken N Cheese

$12.99

Cut Chicken Breast topped with melted provolone cheese and your choice of toppings

Chicken Parm Sub

$13.99

Lightly Breaded Chicken smothered in sauce and provolone on fresh toasted italian bread

Cheese Burger

$12.99

1/2 Pound fresh ground beef. With your choice of cheese and toppings, served on our kaiser roll

The Hideaway Hangover

$13.99

A Steak and Cheese with mozzarella sticks, provolone, mushrooms, onions, topped with our pizza sauce and toasted

Gyro

$11.99

Italian Sub

$11.99

Dbl Smash Burger

$13.99

Hot Dog

$6.99

Cuban

$11.99

Burger Mac Wrap

$13.99

$7 Buger

$7.00

$7 Lunch

$7.00

2 Soft Taco

$5.00

2 Hard Taco

$5.00

House Tacos

$9.99

Entrées

Penne Pasta with Marinara & Meatballs

$15.99

Served with house salad and garlic bread

Blackened Chicken with Vegetables Penne

$15.99

Served with house salad and garlic bread

Meat Lovers Lasagna

$18.99

A gigantic portion of our homemade Lasagna with Beef, Sausage and Pepperoni, Ricotta and fresh Mozzarella, served with a house salad and garlic bread

Fish & Chips

$13.99

Breaded, fried Atlantic Cod with a pile of fries

Soups & Sides

Broccoli

$3.99

Colin's Chili

$6.99

Served with Tortilla Chips

House Soup of the Day

$6.99

Basket of Fries

$4.99

Guinness Beef Stew

$12.99

French Onion

$6.99

Colin's Maryland Crab Soup

$9.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.50

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.50

IBC Root Beer Bottle

$3.50

Fountain Soda

$0.99

Dessert

Brownie

$5.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Apple Pie

$5.00

Brownie/ Ice Ceam

$7.00

Pie/Ice Cream

$7.00

Specials

Grilled Cheese/Tomato Soup

$10.99

Burger Mac Wrap

$9.99

Gyro

$10.99

Italian Hoagie

$10.99

Jerk Chicken

$9.99

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$7.99

1/4LB All Beef Hot Dog

$6.99

Special Tacos

$9.99

Meat Sauce

$8.99

Fresh Tomato Sauce

$6.99

Fresh Mozzarella Caprese

$10.99

Homemade Authentic Gumbo

$12.99

Pot Roast Sandwich

$11.99

Stromboli Special

$13.99

Tomato & Mozzarella Turnover

$7.99

Corned Beef Sliders

$13.99

Merch

T-Shirt long sleeve

$20.00

Hat

$25.00

Short Sleeve

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

400 Herald Harbor Rd, Crownsville, MD 21032

Directions

Gallery
Herald Harbor HideAway image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sullivan's Cove
orange star4.6 • 600
552 Ritchie Highway Severna Park, MD 21146
View restaurantnext
Libations - Millersville
orange star4.0 • 161
8541 Veterans Highway Millersville, MD 21108
View restaurantnext
Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Annapolis, MD
orange star4.7 • 3,130
220 Harker Place Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.7 • 3,132
2207 Forest Drive Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Galliano's - Waugh Chapel - 2630 Chapel Lake Dr
orange starNo Reviews
2630 Chapel Lake Dr Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurantnext
Chevys Fresh Mex - Annapolis
orange star4.4 • 456
2430 Solomons Island Road Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Crownsville
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Gambrills
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Crofton
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Severna Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Arnold
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Annapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston