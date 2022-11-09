Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Puritan Provisions

review star

No reviews yet

368 Main Street

Groton, MA 01450

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

A LA CARTE

Turkey Sausage and Sage Stuffing (serves 4)

$20.00

Roasted Squash w. maple, spices and pepitas (serves 4)

$20.00

Garlic Herb Mashed Potatoes (serves 4)

$20.00

Green Bean Casserole (serves 4)

$20.00

Parker House Rolls (6each)

$10.00

Cheese and Charcuterie Platter

$40.00

includes 3 cheeses, 3 meats, quince paste, olives, crackers, chutney

Gravy (serves 3-4)

$7.00

Cranberry Sauce (serves 3-4)

$7.00

Lobster and Green Bean Cassarole (serves 4)

$40.00

Mushroom and Sage Stuffing - Vegetarian (serves 4)

$25.00

Butternut Squash Soup w. Ginger and Rosemary (serves 4)

$20.00

Chestnut Soup w. Creme Fraiche and Bacon

$25.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallop Appetizer (6 pieces)

$24.00

Shrimp Cocktail (6 pieces)

$24.00

Harvest Salad (serves 4)

$20.00

Butternut Squash - Aged Cheddar - Farro - Kale - Bacon Cider Viniagrette

Cornbread w. Rosemary Honey Butter (serves 4)

$10.00

PIES

Dutch Apple Pie

$30.00

8in pie

Pumpkin Pie

$30.00

8in pie

Pecan Pie

$35.00

8in pie

BEVERAGES

mulled bourbon cider (pint)

$20.00

the perfect turkey red wine

$30.00

the perfect turkey white wine

$30.00

PROVISIONS

Spice up your Thanksgiving meal this year with some unique condiments made here at the farm.

Carmelized Milk Jam

$12.00

A unique addition to any dessert from pumpkin pie to ice cream.

Lyceum Salsa Seca

$12.00

We first made this as a condiment for our December farm dinner in 2021. Since then we have tinkered with the ingredients a bit and come up with a balance we like. A blend of nuts, seeds, chilis, garlic, shallots and seaweed.

Cardamom Apple Butter

$12.00

Last year our last two farmers markets got rained out and left us with more bushels of apples than we knew what to do with. And so our cardamom apple butter was born. A blend of Granny Smith, Fuji and Macintosh apples with just a hint of cardamom. Great on everything from pancakes to cornbread.

Forager Salt

$10.00

Here at the farm we try to use as much of the produce as possible, and are always looking for creative ways to use every part available. Left over leek tops, mushroom stems, and 'end of season' herbs all get dehydrated and blended into this unique and flavorful salt.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

The Herb Lyceum is a working 4-acre farm in Groton Massachusetts operated by the Gilson family since the 1800s. In addition to growing herbs, produce and flowers onsite, we also have a fine dining restaurant and unique greenhouse event space for larger groups to gather and celebrate.

Website

Location

368 Main Street, Groton, MA 01450

Directions

Gallery
Herb Lyceum by Puritan & Co image
Herb Lyceum by Puritan & Co image

Similar restaurants in your area

Groton Station House Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 696
20 Station Avenue Groton, MA 01450
View restaurantnext
Gibbet Hill Grill
orange star4.0 • 547
61 Lowell Rd Groton, MA 01450
View restaurantnext
Fuse Westford
orange starNo Reviews
2 Powers Road Westford, MA 01886
View restaurantnext
Bobolas Restaurant - Nashua
orange star4.7 • 77
9 Simon Street Nashua, NH 03060
View restaurantnext
Martha's Exchange
orange star4.0 • 1,658
185 Main Street Nashua, NH 03060
View restaurantnext
Nancy's Air Field Cafe
orange star4.0 • 172
302 Boxboro Rd Stow, MA 01775
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Groton

Groton Station House Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 696
20 Station Avenue Groton, MA 01450
View restaurantnext
Gibbet Hill Grill
orange star4.0 • 547
61 Lowell Rd Groton, MA 01450
View restaurantnext
Groton Publick House
orange star4.3 • 161
94 Lovers Lane Groton, MA 01450
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Groton
Westford
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Acton
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Nashua
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
Chelmsford
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Leominster
review star
Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Fitchburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston