Hey Yuet 251 W 26 St

Popular Items

Pork Soup Dumpling 小籠包
Shrimp Dumpling 蝦餃
Shu-Mai 燒賣

Over Rice

Soy Sauce Chicken (leg quarter) Over Rice 豉油鸡腿饭

Soy Sauce Chicken (leg quarter) Over Rice 豉油鸡腿饭

$12.95
Char Siu (bbq pork) Over Rice 黯然销魂饭

Char Siu (bbq pork) Over Rice 黯然销魂饭

$10.95

Roasted BBQ 烧腊

烧鸭 Roasted Duck

$25.00+

Steamed 蒸点类

Shrimp Dumpling 蝦餃

Shrimp Dumpling 蝦餃

$5.75

Shu-Mai 燒賣

$5.75
Steamed Spare Rib 蒸排骨

Steamed Spare Rib 蒸排骨

$6.75
Steamed Chicken Feet 蒸鳳爪

Steamed Chicken Feet 蒸鳳爪

$6.75
Supreme Beef Ball 牛肉球

Supreme Beef Ball 牛肉球

$5.75Out of stock
Pork Bean Curd Wrap 鮮竹卷

Pork Bean Curd Wrap 鮮竹卷

$6.25

Sticky Rice 糯米雞

$7.95
Pork Soup Dumpling 小籠包

Pork Soup Dumpling 小籠包

$6.95
Pork Soup Dumpling w. Crab 蟹粉小籠包

Pork Soup Dumpling w. Crab 蟹粉小籠包

$9.75
Creamy Egg Yolk Bun 黑金流沙包

Creamy Egg Yolk Bun 黑金流沙包

$6.75
Steamed Char Siu Bao 叉燒包

Steamed Char Siu Bao 叉燒包

$5.75
Beef Tribe w. Ginger Scallion Sauce 牛百葉

Beef Tribe w. Ginger Scallion Sauce 牛百葉

$6.75
Pea Shoot Dumpling 豆苗水晶餃

Pea Shoot Dumpling 豆苗水晶餃

$6.75

Black Pepper Short ribs 黑椒牛仔骨

$7.75

Baked 焗类

crispy char siu bao 法式焗餐包

crispy char siu bao 法式焗餐包

$6.25
Cheese pineapple bun 芝士波蘿包

Cheese pineapple bun 芝士波蘿包

$5.75

Char Siu Stick 叉燒酥

$6.25

Fried 煎炸类

Panfried Chive Dumpling 香煎韭菜餅

Panfried Chive Dumpling 香煎韭菜餅

$5.75
Turnip Cake 蘿蔔糕

Turnip Cake 蘿蔔糕

$5.75
Truffle Wonton 黑松露雲吞

Truffle Wonton 黑松露雲吞

$7.75
Crispy Shrimp Spring Roll 脆皮蝦春卷

Crispy Shrimp Spring Roll 脆皮蝦春卷

$6.95
Durian Puff 榴蓮酥

Durian Puff 榴蓮酥

$7.95

Veggie Spring Roll 素春卷

$4.00

Rice Roll 肠粉类

Rice Roll w. Shrimp 鮮蝦腸

$6.75
Rice Roll w. Beef 牛肉腸

Rice Roll w. Beef 牛肉腸

$5.75
Rice Roll with crispy chinese dough 炸兩

Rice Roll with crispy chinese dough 炸兩

$6.25

Rice Roll w. Cilantro 芫西腸

$5.75

Plain Rice roll 齋腸粉

$4.75
Rice Roll w. Char Siu 叉燒腸

Rice Roll w. Char Siu 叉燒腸

$5.75

Rice Roll w. Crispy Shrimp 红米肠粉

$8.75

Steamed Rice 蒸饭

Steamed Rice w. Beef and Fried Egg 煎蛋牛肉飯

Steamed Rice w. Beef and Fried Egg 煎蛋牛肉飯

$9.75
Steamed Rice w. Spare Ribs 蒸排骨飯

Steamed Rice w. Spare Ribs 蒸排骨飯

$8.75

Steamed Rice w. Chicken Feet 蒸鳳爪飯

$8.75

Steamed Rice w. Black Pepper Short Ribs 黑椒牛仔骨飯

$10.75

Soup 汤

玉米鸡蓉羹 Chicken Corn Soup

$15.00

玉米鱼肚羹 Fish Maw Corn Soup

$18.00

海王瑶柱羹 Seafood Soup w. Dry Scallop

$19.00

海王豆腐羹 Seafood Soup w. Tofu

$16.00

云吞汤 Wonton Soup

$9.00

蛋花汤 Egg Drop Soup

$4.50

酸辣汤 Sweet & Sour Soup

$4.50

豆腐菜汤 Tofu Vegetable Soup

$13.00

Rice/Noodle 饭面

干炒牛河 Stir Fried Chow Fun w. Beef

$15.00

炒米粉 Stir Chow Mee Fun

$15.00

捞面 Lo Mien

$15.00

伊面 Sautéed E-Foo Noodle

$15.00

扬州炒饭 Yang Chow Fried Rice

$15.00

炒饭 Fried Rice

$15.00

本楼炒饭 House Fried Rice

$16.00
云吞汤面 Wonton Noodle Soup

云吞汤面 Wonton Noodle Soup

$13.00
咸鱼鸡片炒饭 Fried Rice w. Salty Fish and Chicken

咸鱼鸡片炒饭 Fried Rice w. Salty Fish and Chicken

$18.00
海鲜双面黄 Panfried Noodle w. Seafood

海鲜双面黄 Panfried Noodle w. Seafood

$19.00

海鲜伊面 E-foo Noodle w. Seafood

$19.00
豉油王炒面 Stir Fried Noodle w. Soy Sauce

豉油王炒面 Stir Fried Noodle w. Soy Sauce

$15.00
卜卜脆炒饭 Crispy Fried Rice

卜卜脆炒饭 Crispy Fried Rice

$18.00

金银蛋炒饭 Golden Egg Fried Rice

$18.00

Congee 粥

白粥 Plain Congee

$5.00

鸡粥 Chicken Congee

$7.95

肉片粥 Pork Congee

$7.95

滑蛋牛肉粥 Beef Congee w. Egg

$8.95

咸蛋瘦肉粥 Pork Congee w. Salted Egg

$8.95

猪腰粥 Pork Kidney Congee

$7.95

猪肝粥 Pork Liver Congee

$7.95

鱼片粥 Fish Congee (Boneless)

$7.95

艇仔粥 Sampan Congee

$7.95

Chicken 鸡肉

唐芥兰鸡片 Chicken w. Chinese Broccoli

唐芥兰鸡片 Chicken w. Chinese Broccoli

$19.00
芥兰鸡 Chicken w. Broccoli

芥兰鸡 Chicken w. Broccoli

$16.00
宫保鸡 Kung Pao Chicken

宫保鸡 Kung Pao Chicken

$17.00
腰果鸡 Chicken w. Cashew Nut

腰果鸡 Chicken w. Cashew Nut

$17.00
左宗鸡 General Tso Chicken

左宗鸡 General Tso Chicken

$17.00
芝麻鸡 Sesame Chicken

芝麻鸡 Sesame Chicken

$17.00
甜酸鸡 Sweet and Sour Chicken

甜酸鸡 Sweet and Sour Chicken

$17.00

陈皮鸡 Orange Chicken

$17.00
葱油鸡 Scallion Chicken

葱油鸡 Scallion Chicken

$28.00+Out of stock
霸王鸡丁 Salted Egg Chicken

霸王鸡丁 Salted Egg Chicken

$19.00
蒜香鸡 Garlic Chicken

蒜香鸡 Garlic Chicken

$28.00+

沙姜鸡 Galangal chicken

$28.00

啫啫鸡煲 Chicken Pot

$25.00

咸鱼鸡粒茄子煲 Chicken Casserole w. Salted Fish & Eggplant

$25.00

Beverage 饮料

Coke 可乐

$2.50

Diet Coke 零度可乐

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Can Herbal Tea  王老吉

$3.00

Can Coconut Milk 椰汁

$3.00

Sprite 雪碧

$2.50

Guang’s Pineapple Beer 菠萝啤 (non alcohol)

$3.50

Pork 猪肉

咕噜肉 Sweet and Sour Pork w. Pineapple Cantonese Style

咕噜肉 Sweet and Sour Pork w. Pineapple Cantonese Style

$18.00

京都骨 Peking Sparerribs, Jing Du Style

$20.00
梅菜扣肉 Braised Pork w. Preserved Vegetable

梅菜扣肉 Braised Pork w. Preserved Vegetable

$18.00

台山菜花炒腊肉 Sauteed Cauliflower w. Chinese Bacon

$20.00

咸酸菜炒大肠 Stir fried Pork Chitterlings w. Pickle Mustard Green

$20.00

Seafood 海鲜

椒盐鱼片 Salt and Pepper Fish

$19.00

甜酸鱼片 Sweet and Sour Fish

$19.00

金沙鱼片 Salted Egg Fish

$21.00

椒盐鱿鱼 Salt and Pepper Squid

$18.00
金沙鱿鱼 Golden Squid

金沙鱿鱼 Golden Squid

$20.00
虾仁炒蛋 Sauteed Egg w. Shrimp

虾仁炒蛋 Sauteed Egg w. Shrimp

$15.00

核桃虾球 Walnut Shrimp

$23.00
美极大虾 Maggi Shrimp

美极大虾 Maggi Shrimp

$23.00

香葱鱿鱼 Sauteed Squid

$18.00
鲜溜鱼片 Lightly Sauteed Fish Fillet

鲜溜鱼片 Lightly Sauteed Fish Fillet

$19.00
本楼小炒王 House Special Stir Fried

本楼小炒王 House Special Stir Fried

$23.00

香葱吊片 Stir Fried Dry Squid

$23.00

海鲜蒸蛋 Steamed Egg w. Seafood

$18.00

炒鱼片 House Special Fish Filet 炒鱼片

$19.00

椒盐大虾 Salt and Pepper Jumbo Shrimp

$23.00

韭菜炒吊片 Stir Fried Dry Squid w. Chive

$20.00

椒盐白饭鱼 Salt and Pepper Noodle Fish

$15.00

家乡炒班球 House Special Fish Stir Fried

$20.00

清蒸鲈鱼 Steamed Sea Bass

$35.00

Vegetable 蔬菜

红烧豆腐 Braised Tofu

$15.00
豉油王豆腐 Soy Sauce Tofu

豉油王豆腐 Soy Sauce Tofu

$18.00

霸王四季豆 Golden String Bean

$19.00

炒杂菜 Mix Vegetable

$16.00

菜心 Choy Sam

$15.00

白菜 Boy Choy

$15.00

通菜 Water Spinach

$18.00

唐芥兰 Chinese Broccoli

$18.00

豆苗 Pea Shoots

$18.00

茄子豆腐煲 Tofu Eggplant Pot

$18.00

生菜 Lettuce

$15.00

Dessert 甜品

Coconut Pudding 兔子椰汁糕

$3.50

Osmanthus Cake 桂花糕

$4.95

mango pomelo sago 楊枝甘露

$7.50

Egg Custard (3) 蛋挞

$5.75Out of stock
Gum Tragacant w Brown Sugar 红糖雪燕桃胶炖

Gum Tragacant w Brown Sugar 红糖雪燕桃胶炖

$7.50

Lunch Special

All Lunch Special come with a white rice and egg drop soup

唐芥兰鸡饭 Chinese Broccoli with Chicken

$13.95

唐芥兰牛饭 Chinese Broccoli with Beef

$15.95

佐宗鸡饭 General Tso Chicken

$13.95

佐宗虾饭 General Tso Shrimp

$15.95

佐宗豆腐饭 General Tso Tofu (V)

$12.95

红烧豆腐饭 Braised Tofu (V)

$12.95

宫保鸡饭 Kung Pao Chicken

$13.95

黑椒牛饭 Black Pepper Beef

$15.95

虾仁炒蛋饭 Scramble Egg with Shrimp

$15.95

鲜溜鱼片饭 Lightly Sautéed Fish Fillet

$13.95

捞面 Lo Mien lunch

$13.95

炒饭 Fried Rice Lunch

$13.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
