Popular Items

Six Wings

Six Wings

$8.69

Six of our delicious wings with your choice of one sauce and dip

Big'ol Pretzel

Big'ol Pretzel

$12.00

Giant Pretzel served with cheese sauce & stone-ground mustard

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.50

Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, and Ranch in a 12 inch tortilla, served with Fries


Appetizers

Big'ol Pretzel

Big'ol Pretzel

$12.00

Giant Pretzel served with cheese sauce & stone-ground mustard

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.50

Fried cheese bites served with ranch

Biff's Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

Biff's Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

$10.00

Tail-on coconut shrimp tossed in Biff’s sweet+spicy sauce

Wings

Six Wings

Six Wings

$8.69

Six of our delicious wings with your choice of one sauce and dip

Ten Wings

Ten Wings

$13.69

Ten of our delicious wings with your choice of one sauce and dip

Twenty Wings

Twenty Wings

$24.69

Twenty of our delicious wings with your choice of two sauces and a choice of side dips

Fifty Wings

Fifty Wings

$59.69

Fifty of our delicious wings with your choice of two sauces and a choice of side dips

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.50

Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, and Ranch in a 12 inch tortilla, served with Fries

Biff's Po Boy

Biff's Po Boy

$14.50

Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Onion, Biff's Sweet and Spicy Sauce in a 12 inch Tortilla, served with Fries

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$13.50

Fried Chicken, Blue Cheese Dressing, Mild Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, in a 12 inch Tortilla, served with Fries

Thai Chicken

Thai Chicken

$13.50

Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Corn, Tortilla Strips, Green Onion, Thai Peanut Sauce, in a 12 inch Tortilla, served with Fries

Not Wings

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

House breaded chicken tenders with curly fries and your choice of sauce on the side

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$8.00

Bacon, Tomato, and Blue Cheese Dressing

Sides & Extras

Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$4.00+
Slaw

Slaw

$3.00Out of stock
Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$0.50
Celery Sticks

Celery Sticks

$0.50
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$5.00Out of stock
Tots

Tots

$4.00+

Kids

3 Wings and Fries

$8.00

3 Tenders and Fries

$7.50