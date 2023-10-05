HIGH VOLTAGE WINGS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
High Voltage Wings is a vibrant and electrifying chicken wing bar that serves up delicious and flavorful wings with a kick of energy. We are located behind Strange Taco Bar on North Lumpkin St. You'll find our entrance in the back alleyway on the far left-hand corner of the building.
127 N. Lumpkin St., Monroe, GA 30655
