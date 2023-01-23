Hill Street Cafe Ventura

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Breakfast Plates

Hill Street Grand Breakfast

$16.99

2 eggs any style, has browns, or home potatoes, bacon & sausage & ham, toast, or buttermilk

Choice of Meat Plate

$15.99

2 eggs, hash browns or home potatoes, toast or buttermilk

Light Breakfast

$12.99

2 eggs whites, 2 turkey bacon, wheat toast & fresh fruit

Breakfast Burrito

$14.99

choice of dry on top or wet (with salsa) & cheddar cheese on top) eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, hash browns and two buttermilk pancakes

Spinach Scramble

$14.99

Chorizo & Eggs

$15.99

Country Fried Steak

$17.99

Huevos Rancheros

$15.99

Eggs Benedict- Classic

$15.99

Eggs Benedict- Chorizo

$15.99

Eggs Benedict- Lobster

$19.99

Eggs Benedict- Smoke Salmon

$17.99

Eggs Benedict- Chicharron

$15.99

Quick 2x2 Breakfast

$11.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.99

Machaca & Eggs

$17.99

Chicharron Huevos Rancheros

$17.99

Chile Verde Huevos Rancheros

$17.99

Breakfast Tacos

$14.99

Rib Eye Steak & Eggs

$25.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.99

Country Breakfast

$14.99

Chilaquiles Rojos

$15.99

Chilaquiles Verdes

$16.99

Porkchop & Eggs

$19.99

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$13.99

Pancake Combo

$12.99

Waffles, Crepes, FC & French Toast

Hill Street Waffle

$15.99

Hill Street French Toast

$15.99

Hill Street Combo

$15.99

Waffles

$15.99

Chicken & Waffles

$16.99

Cinnamon Roll

$13.99

French Toast

$12.99

Funnel Cakes (3)

$12.99

Homemade Cinnamon Roll

$13.99

German Style Crepes

$13.99

Nutella Strawberry Crepes

$15.99

Cheese Blintzes

$15.99

Breakfast Crepes

$16.99

Chicken & Mushroom Crepes

$17.99

Omelettes

Build Your Own Omelette

$12.99

Hill Street Omelette

$17.99

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$15.99

Machaca Omelette

$17.99

Chorizo Omelette

$17.99

Ortega Chili & Cheddar Omelette

$17.99

Veggie Omelette

$16.99

Meat Lover Omelette

$17.99

Spicy Chicken Omelette

$17.99

Chicharron Omelette

$17.99

Chile Verde Omelette

$17.99

Chili Cheese Omelette

$16.99

Pancakes

Hill Street Pancakes

$15.99

Mexican Pancakes

$12.99

Pancakes Tour Flavor

$15.99

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.99

Short Stack Pancakes

$8.99

Chocolate Chip Pancake

$12.99

Blueberry Pancake

$12.99

Banana Nut Pancake

$13.99

Cheesecake w/ Strawberries Pancake

$13.99

Nutella Pancake

$13.99

Breakfast Sides

Oatmeal Bowl (Hot)

$5.99

(Half) Homemade Biscuit & Gravy

$4.99

(Full) Homemade Biscuit & Gravy

$6.99

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$5.99

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.99

Fresh Strawberries Cup

$4.99

Fresh Avocado

$2.99

Funnel Cake (1)

$4.49

1 Egg

$2.50

2 Eggs

$3.50

3 eggs

$4.99

Hash Browns

$4.25

Toast

$2.99

Home Potatoes

$4.25

French Fries

$4.25

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Smoked Salmon

$6.99

Toasted Bagel w/ cream cheese

$4.99

season fries

$4.99

homemade cinnamol roll (1)

$5.99

sweet muffin

$3.99

onion rings

$6.99

country gravy

$2.50

grilled jalapenos (1)

$0.50

grilled jalapenos (2)

$1.00

chicharon

$6.99

bacon strips (4)

$4.99

sausage links

$4.99

hotlinks sausage

$5.99

bome in ham steak

$6.99

side of tortilla corn (3)

$2.99

side tortilla flour (3)

$2.99

Funnel Cake

$4.49

half orders

1/2 buttermilk panacakes

$4.99

1/2 chessecake pancakes

$5.99

1/2 chocolate chip pancakes

$5.99

1/2 buttermilk chocolate chip pancakes

$5.99

1/2 french toast

$5.99

1/2 mexican pancakes

$6.99

1/2 nutella straberry crepe

$7.99

1/2 swidish crepe

$6.99

1 nutela crepe

$3.99

1 cheese blintzes w straberry

$3.99

1 pancake

$1.99

1/2 german crepe

$6.99

1/2 banana nut pancakes

$5.99

1/2 bluberry buttermilk pancakes

$6.99

1/2 breakfast crepe (1)

$7.99

1/2 chicken mushroom crepe (1)

$8.99

nutella straberry crepe (1)

$3.99

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

$19.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$10.99

Chicken Strips

$14.99

Ceviche

$16.99

Calamari

$13.99

BBQ Onion Rings

$7.99

Nachos

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$14.99

Steak quesadilla

$14.99

Chicken quesadilla

$14.99

Soups

Clam Chowder

Chicken Noodle

Soup of the Day

Fruit & Cottage Cheese Bowl

$8.99

Salads

All You Can Eat Salad Bar

$11.99

Salad Bar (1 Trip)

$7.49

Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Avocado Salad

$16.99

Chicken Taco Salad

$16.99

Cilantro Chicken Salad

$15.99

Chicken or Turkey Caesar Salad

$15.99

BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.99

Salmon Salad

$19.99

Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.99

Tuna Avocado Salad

$16.99

Steak Salad

$19.99

Papaya Salad

$15.99

Seafood Salad

$15.99

Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Ham Sandwich

$12.99

Half Sandwich w/ soup or Salad

$10.99

BLT

$12.99

Lemon Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$16.99

Chicken Fajita Stacker

$15.99

Pot Roast Sandwich

$14.99

Chicken Ceasar Avocado Sandwich

$15.99

Club Sandwich

$15.99

California Club Sandwich

$17.99

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Frisco Ham & Cheese Grill

$15.99

Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Avocado Toast

$10.99

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$15.99

Hot Roast Turkey Sandwich

$15.99

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$14.99

Cold Tuna andwich

$14.99

The Health Nut

$14.99

Rueben Sandwich

$14.99

French Dip Sandwich

$14.99

Croissant Heaven sandwich (Tuna Salad)

$14.99

Croissant Heaven Sandwich (Chicken salad)

$14.99

Croissant Heaven Sandwich (Turkey)

$14.99

Wrap

Turkey Green Wrap

$13.99

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.99

Patty Melt

$11.99

Double Cheeseburger

$13.99

Turkey Burger

$12.99

Ahi Tuna Burger

$16.99

Brunch Burger

$14.99

Beyond Burger- 100% Vegan

$12.99

Chilli Cheese Burger

$12.99

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

Grilled Fish Tacos

$14.99

Ensenada Fish Tacos

$14.99

Dinner Plates

Ahi Tuna

$24.99

Pacific Cod Fish & Chips

$22.99

Rib Eye Steak & Shrimp

$32.99

Rib Eye Steak

$26.99

Bone-in-Ham

$18.99

Top Sirloin

$21.99

Garlic Shrimp

$24.99

Tri-Tip

$20.99

Pot Roast

$22.99

Country Fried Steak

$18.99

Salmon

$24.99

Chicken Marsala

$20.99

Teriyaki Chicken Stir Fry

$17.99

Grilled Orange Roughy

$12.99

Summer Garden Quiche

$14.99

Tilapia Fish

$22.99

Grilled Chicken

$18.99

Chicken Strips

$18.99

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.99

Pork Chops

$22.99

Penne Pasta

$14.99

Desserts

Ice Cream

$5.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Cheesecake w/ Strawberry

$7.99

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Tapioca Dessert

$2.99

Churros w/Tres Leches

$6.99

Strawberry Crepe

$6.99

Bread Pudding

$5.99

Creme Brulee

$7.99

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.99

Decaf Coffee

$3.99

Iced Coffee - Vanilla

$5.49

Iced Coffee - Mocha

$5.49

Iced Coffee- Hazelnut

$5.49

Espresso

$3.99

Americano

$4.99

Latte

$6.99

Cappucino

$6.99

Chai Latte

$6.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Water

Bottle Water

$1.99

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.99

Iced Tea- Regular

$3.99

Iced Tea- Raspberry

$3.99

Juice

Lemonade

$3.99

Apple Juice

$4.99

Cranberry Juice

$4.99

Orange Juice

$4.99

Tomato Juice

$4.99

Kids Cranberry

$2.99

Kids Apple Juice

$2.99

Soft drinks

Coke

$3.99

Diet coke

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Coke zero

$3.99

Dr pepper

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$6.99

Chocolate Shake

$6.99

Straberry Shake

$6.99

side orders

french fries

$4.25

season fries

$4.99

mashed potatoes

$4.25

hashbrowns

$4.25

corn

$2.99

asparagus

$1.99

brocoli

$2.99

onion rings

$6.99

Toast

$2.99

garlic bread

$1.99

Garden Salad

$4.99

side of sour cream

$0.99

Smoked salmon

$6.99

kids options

kids French toast

$7.99

smiley face pancake

$7.99

Mini Pancake

$7.99

kids waffle Meal

$7.99

kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

kids Mac n Cheese

$7.99

kids Chicken Strips

$7.99

kids Cheese Burger

$7.99

kids drinks

soda

$1.99

juice

$1.99

Milk

$1.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1050 S Hill Rd, Ventura, CA 93003

Directions

