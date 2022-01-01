Restaurant header imageView gallery

Homestyle Hawaiian Tierresanta

review star

No reviews yet

10601 Tierrasanta Blvd

San Diego, CA 92124

Order Again

Breakfast

Spam & Eggs

Spam & Eggs

$9.95

Pan-fried Spam & 2 Over-Easy eggs served with Rice and Mac

Portuguese Sausage & Eggs

Portuguese Sausage & Eggs

$10.95

Pan-fried Sausage & 2 Over-Easy eggs served with Rice and Mac.

Omelets

Omelets

$10.95

Filled with choice of Veggies and/or Meat. Served with Rice & Mac.

Appetizers

Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi

$2.75

A slab of rice topped with Teri Spam and wrapped in seaweed.

Build-your-own Musubi

Build-your-own Musubi

$2.75

A slab of rice with your choice of meat and wrapped in seaweed.

Deep Fried Musubi

Deep Fried Musubi

$6.50

2 Spam Musubis, panko crusted and deep fried then topped with spicy mayo and Lava Sauce.

Kalua Wontons

Kalua Wontons

$5.00

Crispy wontons filled with Kalua Pig & cream cheese.

Ahi Poke

Ahi Poke

$12.95+

Poke Flight

$21.95
Poke Nachos

Poke Nachos

$15.95
Lumpia

Lumpia

$5.00

A crunchy filipino eggroll, filled with choice of Meat or Veggie.

Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings

Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings

$12.95
Tempura Zucchini

Tempura Zucchini

$4.00

Hand-battered zucchini in our homemade tempura and deep-fried. Served with a side of ranch.

Coconut Shrimp

$15.95

Poutine

$10.95

Chicken

Teri Chicken

Teri Chicken

$11.95

Charbroiled chicken glazed with HH's signature Teri Sauce.

Katsu Chicken

Katsu Chicken

$11.95

Panko crusted, fried and served with side of Katsu Sauce.

Lava Chicken

Lava Chicken

$11.95

Panko crusted, fried and served with side of our famous Lava Sauce.

Korean Chicken

Korean Chicken

$12.50

Marinated chicken coated in a crunchy batter, deep-fried, and served with HH's signature Lava Sauce.

Beef

Teri Beef

Teri Beef

$12.95

Charbroiled thin-sliced beef marinated in HH's signature Teri Sauce.

Kalbi

Kalbi

$14.95

Korean style beef short-rib marinated in our secret sauce then charbroiled to finger-lickin' perfection.

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$12.95

Seared handmade beef patty atop scoop rice. Then topped with brown gravy, sautéed mushrooms and onions. Finished off with two over-easy eggs.

BYO Loco Moco

BYO Loco Moco

$12.95

Same as Loco Moco but with choice of: Spam, Kalua Pig, Katsu Chicken, Korean Chicken, Portuguese Sausage, Teri Beef or Teri Chicken

Pork

Kalua Pig

Kalua Pig

$11.95

Slow-roasted pork, so tender it falls off da bone!

Roast Pork

Roast Pork

$11.95

Slices of roasted pork, seared to perfection and topped with brown gravy

Seafood

Teri Salmon

Teri Salmon

$15.95

Fresh filet of salmon, seared, then glazed in HH's Teri Sauce

Mahi with Lemon Capers

Mahi with Lemon Capers

$15.95

Filets of Mahi Mahi, pan seared and finished off with a lemon cream butter sauce. Then dotted with yummy capers and sautéed mushrooms.

Garlic Shrimp Scampi

Garlic Shrimp Scampi

$15.95

Butterflied 16/20 shrimp sautéed in a garlic butter sauce. WITH PEEL ON.

Mahi Tempura

Mahi Tempura

$15.95

Mahi Mahi hand-battered in tempura and fried golden

Furikake Salmon

Furikake Salmon

$15.95

Fish N Chips

$15.95

Burgers & Sandwiches

Homestyle Burger

Homestyle Burger

$10.95

Our signature patty with da usual toppings. Burger add-ons $1 each: Cheese, mushrooms, fried egg, or sautéed onions.

BYO Sandwich

BYO Sandwich

$10.95

Choice of Teri Chicken, Teri Beef, Katsu Chicken, Korean Chicken, Kalua Pig, Spam or Fish Tempura

Garlic Ahi Sandwich

Garlic Ahi Sandwich

$13.95

Yellowtail Tuna seared in garlic butter. Garnished with avocado & alfalfa sprouts

Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.95
Chinese Salad

Chinese Salad

$11.95
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$11.95

Popcorn Shrimp Salad

$12.95

Beverages

Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00

32oz, refreshing & ice cold handmade lemonade.

Juice Box

$0.75

Margarita

$5.00

Specials

Big Braddah Combo

Big Braddah Combo

$14.95

A sampling of our most popular sellers! Lava Chicken, Kalbi & Kalua Pig. Served with rice and mac salad.

2-item Combo Plate

2-item Combo Plate

$15.95
Chili & Rice

Chili & Rice

$9.95
Stir-Fried Noodles

Stir-Fried Noodles

$11.95
Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$5.00
Da Beast

Da Beast

$17.95
Jappadawg

Jappadawg

$5.00

Saimen Noodles

$12.95

Hawaiian Plate

$17.95

Kids Menu

Kids 2 Spam Musubi

$6.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Kids Hot Dog

$6.75

Kids Katsu

$6.75

Kids Lava

$6.75

Kids Teri Chicken

$6.75

Sides

Scoop Rice

Scoop Rice

$1.50
Scoop Mac Salad

Scoop Mac Salad

$2.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.00
Fried Egg

Fried Egg

$1.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95
French Fries

French Fries

$3.50
Side Spam

Side Spam

$4.00
Side of Portuguese Sausage

Side of Portuguese Sausage

$3.00
Kimchi

Kimchi

$2.00
Side of Gravy

Side of Gravy

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Aloha! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10601 Tierrasanta Blvd, San Diego, CA 92124

Directions

