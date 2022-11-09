Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sangucheria PSF

5950 Santo Road, Suite K

San Diego, CA 92124

Chicharron
Lunch Combo
Chicken Salad

SANDWICHES

Chicharron

Chicharron

$12.00

Slow-braised pork served with sweet potato, fresh red onion relish, and our special Peruvian chili pepper

Roast Turkey

Roast Turkey

$10.00

Roast turkey served with its gravy made with a blend of spices and Peruvian chilis. It includes lettuce and fresh red onion relish

Asado

Asado

$12.00

Roast beef served with its gravy made with a blend of spices and Peruvian chilis. It includes fresh white onion relish

Chorizo

Chorizo

$8.00

Pork sausage served with chimichurri sauce

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$8.00

Chopped grilled chicken with celery, lettuce, mayo, and mustard

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Avocado, tomato, and eggs in a ciabatta bread Vegetarian option

Butifarra

Butifarra

$12.00

DRINKS

INCA KOLA

INCA KOLA

$2.50

Traditional Peruvian soda. The delivered item could be a 12 oz can or a 20 oz plastic bottle. It will depend on availability at the time of packing.

INCA KOLA Light

INCA KOLA Light

$2.50
Kola Inglesa

Kola Inglesa

$2.50

Glass bottle 12 oz

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50

Martinelli's sparkling Apple juice 10 oz

Perrier water bottle

Perrier water bottle

$3.00

Carbonated mineral water 16.9 oz

Aquafina Water

Aquafina Water

$1.00

16.9 oz

Chicha Morada

Chicha Morada

$3.50

Traditional Peruvian beverage made from dried purple corn 16 oz bottle

Emoliente

Emoliente

$3.50

Peruvian drink made from toasted barley, flax seeds and herbs 16 oz bottle

Passion fruit drink

Passion fruit drink

$3.50

16 oz bottle

Honest T

Honest T

$3.50

Honest Tea - Organic - 16.9 oz bottle (500 ml)

COMBOS + SPECIALS

Lunch Combo

Lunch Combo

Selected sandwich + Homemade chips side + Fountain soda 16 oz

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Something different and delicious! Peruvian-style sandwiches and desserts. Different drink types.

