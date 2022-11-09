Sangucheria PSF
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Something different and delicious! Peruvian-style sandwiches and desserts. Different drink types.
Location
5950 Santo Road, Suite K, San Diego, CA 92124
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa - -5353 Kearny Villa Rd
No Reviews
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd San Diego, CA 92123
View restaurant
Sombrero Mexican Food - #16-Copley San Diego
4.3 • 967
7740 Copley Park Place San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Diego
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurant
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurant