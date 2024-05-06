No reviews yet
1635 Mount Eden Road Suite 1
Shelbyville, KY 40065
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Call
Hours
Directions
Gift Cards
Pepperoni, pork topping,ham, Italian sausage & bacon.
Our homemade, thick dough smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of one sauce.
Our homemade, thick dough smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of two sauces.
Our homemade, thick dough smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of three sauces.
Our homemade, thick dough smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of four sauces.
Cauliflower crust covered in mozzarella cheese.