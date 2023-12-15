1/2 lb Ground Brisket Burger w/fries

$18.00

Our juicy brisket burger, made with 8 ounces of premium ground brisket and served on a soft and fluffy bun. Topped with melted cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, and ripe tomato, this burger is completed with a delicious combination of savory grilled onions and creamy garlic aioli.