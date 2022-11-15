Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hop Brothers Brewing Co. 32650 Lorain Rd.

32650 Lorain Rd.

North Ridgeville, OH 44039

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional
Kid Burger & Fries
Pretzel Bites

Burgers

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$11.00

Double Smashed Burger

$12.00

Half-Pound Steak Burger

$13.00

Moon Shroom

$14.00

The Francis

$15.00

The Hopper

$15.00

The Inferno

$15.00

Turkey Burger

$12.00

SINGLE SMASHED LUNCH & HH

$9.00

Garlic Aioli Gouda Half Pound

$15.00

Burger Sliders

$12.00

Juicy Lucy

$12.00

Sandwiches

Cuban

$15.00

Philly Steak

$13.00

Bourbon Grilled Chicken Jam Sandwich

$15.00

Cajun Chix Philly

$13.00

Cajun Fried Walleye Sandwich W/ Fries

$17.00

Entrees

BBQ Pork Mac

$17.00

Blackened Grouper Mac

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$17.00

Spicy Creole Mac

$17.00

Strip Steak 12oz

$24.00

BEER BATTERED COD

$15.00

Buffalo CHIX MACCHZ

$17.00

blackened walleye over fettucini alfredo

$17.00Out of stock

Amatriciana

$17.00

Adult Mac N Cheese

$14.00

Vodka Rustica

$18.50

Chicken Broccolini Fett Alfredo

$17.00

Kids Menu

KID Chicken Tenders

$8.00

kid Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kid Pasta

$6.00

Kid Burger & Fries

$7.00

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Salads

The Wedge Salad

$11.00

Harvest Tomato

$11.00

Steak Harvest Tomato

$15.75

Chicken Harvest Tomato

$15.75

HOUSE SALAD

$3.00

Chicken Caesar

$16.75

Steak Caesar

$16.75

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Soups

Beer Chili

$7.00Out of stock

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Desserts

cheesecake

$7.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

The Hoppy

$17.00

Sides

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Chips

$3.50

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Vegetable

$5.00

APPETIZERS

BEER CHEESE FRIES

$8.00

PICKLE CHIPS

$7.00

CALAMARI

$12.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$7.00

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

$10.00

PUB CHIPS

$6.00

Side Fries

$3.50

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Lunch Caesar

$12.00

Lunch Harvest Tomato

$11.00

Lunch Wedge Salad

$11.00

Lunch Steak Harvest

$15.75

Lunch Steak Caesar

$16.75

Lunch Chicken Caesar

$16.75

Lunch Chicken Harvest

$15.75

wedge with chicken

$15.75

wedge with steak

$15.75

SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.00

PULLED BBQ PORK W/CHIPS

$10.00

Philly Steak

$13.00

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Country Fried Chicken Sandwich W/ Tots

$13.00

Fried Walleye Sandwich

$15.00

FETT ALF W/BLACK CHIX

$12.00

FETT ALFW/SHRIMP

$13.00

PENNE AMATRICIANA CHX

$13.00

PENNE CAPITANI

$12.00

Lunch Grouper Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac

$14.00

ad-ons

coleslaw

$2.00

chip dip

$1.00

truffle dip

$2.00

sub onion rings

$2.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
North Ridgeville’s first (and best!) microbrewery, bar and full-service restaurant.

32650 Lorain Rd., North Ridgeville, OH 44039

