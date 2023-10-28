Hope & Coffee
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info
Hope & Coffee is a non-profit coffee shop whose mission is to provide employment for people in recovery, normalize recovery in our community, and provide a safe, positive, recovery-friendly environment. Stop in to enjoy a hot latte or cool off with iced drink. Try one of our delicious breakfast sandwiches or grab a in-house baked good. Blueberry Muffins are always a hot seller!
Location
137 Pine St, Tamaqua, PA 18252
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Epicurean Feast @ PFN Hazleton - (EMPLOYEES ONLY)
No Reviews
101 Green Mountain Road Hazleton, PA 18202
View restaurant