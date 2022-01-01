Thunderhead Lodge

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Burger
French Onion
Bavarian Pretzel

Soup/Salads/Appetizers

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00Out of stock

A classic salad of romaine lettuce hearts, parmesan cheese and garlic toasted croutons, tossed with a tangy, original Caesar dressing.

House Salad

$7.00

Mixture of chopped Radicchio, Arugula, and Romaine, grape tomatoes, tossed with a white balsamic vinaigrette dressing

The Greek

The Greek

$13.00Out of stock

Feta cheese, green pepper, red onion, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed with house salad lettuce blend and house made white balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Chili Lime Salad

Chili Lime Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled zesty chicken breast, tomatoes, green onions, avocado, sharp cheddar cheese, crisp bacon and chipotle ranch dressing on a bed of crisp romaine/iceberg lettuce.

The Cobb

The Cobb

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, roasted corn, bleu cheese crumbles, on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce. Served with buttermilk ranch dressing.

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$8.00

Tangy, fresh arugula is tossed with white balsamic vinaigrette, served with pear slices, roasted beets, toasted walnuts, and Roquefort crumbles.

French Onion

French Onion

$8.00

Clam Chowder

$8.00

Chicken Pot Pie Soup

$8.00
Thunder Nuts

Thunder Nuts

$9.00

A mix of cashews, almonds, pecans, walnuts, and pumpkin seeds - roasted in house blend of spices.

Bavarian Pretzel

$6.00

Warm bavarian style pretzel served with house made whole grain mustard

Wings

Wings

$13.00

Loaded Fries

$14.00
French Fries

French Fries

$6.00

Hand cut fries served with zesty dipping sauce

Sweet FF

Sweet FF

$6.00

Hand cut sweet potato fries served with sweet chipotle aioli dipping sauce

Thunder Shrimp

Thunder Shrimp

$14.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in a special spicy sauce, served with coleslaw

Mozzarella Wedges

Mozzarella Wedges

$11.00
Crab Spinach Dip

Crab Spinach Dip

$15.00

Zucchini Fries

$8.00

Mashed Potato Bombs

$6.00

Sandwiches/Bistro Plates

Oven roasted turkey, layered with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and mayonnaise served on our house made sourdough bread. Served with house made chips and a pickle.
Buford

Buford

$14.00

Stacked, tender, BBQ pulled pork on fresh brioche then topped with crispy fried onions and an authentic Memphis BBQ sauce. Served with a side of Cole Slaw.

Burger

Burger

$15.00

Our 8 oz., 100% beef burgers are hand pressed and grilled to perfection. Golden sweet brioche bun made in house is dressed with lettuce, tomato, and grilled red onion. Served with hand cut fries.

Mother Lode

Mother Lode

$16.00

Grilled smoked ham, parmesan & gruyere cheese sauce sandwich, topped with gruyere cheese and then baked. Served with mix of hand cut regular and sweet potato fries.

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00
Spicybird

Spicybird

$14.00

Spicy buttermilk fried chicken thighs, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled jalapenos, served on brioche with house made chips and a pickle.

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.00

Lightly breaded and pan seared Maryland style crab cake served on fresh brioche roll, with lettuce, tomato, and a garlic aioli spread.

Chili Lime Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled zesty chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, chipotle lime dressing, on a toasted brioche bun. Served with house made chips and a pickle.

Fish & Chips

$19.00
Cheesy Spinach Casserole

Cheesy Spinach Casserole

$13.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Entrees

Eggplant

Eggplant

$19.00

Lightly breaded eggplant tower, layered with 3 cheese filling (ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan), topped with roasted red pepper and smothered with house made marinara sauce.

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$17.00

Bacon wrapped meat loaf dressed with a zesty tomato based gravy. Served with vegetable du jour and choice of potato.

Filet

Filet

$39.00

8 oz filet mignon topped with a burgundy mushroom shallot gravy. Served with vegetable du jour and choice of potato.

Shepherd's Pie

$15.00

Ground beef, carrots, green beans, corn, peas, mushroom gravy, and mashed potatoes

Shortrib

$29.00
Salmon

Salmon

$28.00

8 oz center cut salmon filet, topped with a lemon butter white wine sauce, served with vegetable du jour and choice of potato.

Crab Cake Dinner

Crab Cake Dinner

$29.00

Two broiled Maryland style crab cakes served with a side of sweet chipotle aioli sauce, vegetable du jour and choice of potato.

Ribeye

$32.00
Iberian Shrimp Pasta

Iberian Shrimp Pasta

$23.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$23.00

Crab & Shrimp Mac-n-cheese

$24.00
Chicken Francaise

Chicken Francaise

$21.00

Egg battered chicken breast is sauteed in a silky lemon and sherry wine reduction. Whipped potatoes and sauteed spinach.

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Kids

Kids Chx

Kids Chx

$8.00

Juicy, chicken tenders and a side order of French fries, carrot sticks, or apple slices

Kids Grilled Chz

$7.00

Fresh white bread is layered with American cheese and served with french fries, carrot sticks, or apple slices

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Buttered noodles served with side of french fries, carrot sticks, or apple slices

Sauces/Dressings

Zesty Sauce

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Thousand Island

$1.00

Chili Lime

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Mushroom Gravy

$2.00

Frank's Hot

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

House Dressing

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Thai Chili Sauce

$1.50

Sides (Copy)

Vegetable du Jour

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Roasted Red Potatoes

$4.00

Regular fries

$4.00

Sweet fries

$4.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$8.00
Chipwich

Chipwich

$8.00

Housemade chocolate chip cookies with selected Nesting Box Ice Cream

Nesting Box Ice Cream w/ Chocolate Chip Cookie

$8.00

Tandy Cake with Choice Of Ice Cream

$8.00

Lava Cake

$10.00

Profiteroles

$10.00

Features

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$10.00

Salmon Piccata

$27.00

Short Rib Mushroom Ragout

$26.00

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Drip Coffee

Regular Drip

$3.00

Decaf Drip

$3.00

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon Bottle

$7.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$7.00

Franziskaner Hefe-Weisse

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken Zero

$5.00

Labatt Blue

$5.00

Labatt Blue Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$5.00

Yuengling Flight

$5.00

Stella

$7.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Blakes Hard Cider

$7.00

Yuengling Bottle

$5.00

Seltzers And Soda

$7.00

Truly Poolside

$7.50

Swag

Ladies Shirt XS

$20.00

Ladies Shirt S

$20.00

Ladies Shirt M

$20.00

Ladies Shirt L

$20.00Out of stock

Ladies Shirt XL

$20.00Out of stock

Ladies Shirt XS

$20.00Out of stock

Ladies Shirt S

$20.00Out of stock

Ladies Shirt M

$20.00

Ladies Shirt L

$20.00

Ladies Shirt XL

$20.00Out of stock

Men's Shirt M

$20.00

Men's Shirt L

$20.00

Men's Shirt XL

$20.00Out of stock

Men's Shirt 2XL

$22.00Out of stock

Men's Shirt 3XL

$20.00Out of stock

Men's Shirt M

$20.00Out of stock

Men's Shirt L

$22.00Out of stock

Men's Shirt XL

$22.00

Men's Shirt 2XL

$20.00Out of stock

Men's Shirt 3XL

Ladies Shirt Sm

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Comfort food, craft cocktails, rotating beer and wine list, and house made desserts. Relaxed atmosphere and friendly and knowledgeable staff.

Website

Location

2520 W Penn Pike, Andreas, PA 18211

Directions

