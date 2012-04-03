Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hops Haven

1327 North 14th Street

Sheboygan, WI 53081

Order Again

Shareables/Snacks

Lobster and Crab Rangoon Dip

$13.50

Brat Lollipop Corn Dogs

$9.00Out of stock

Birria Wontons

$11.00

Funguy

$8.00

hand breaded mushrooms served with ranch

Press Pickles

$8.00

Caprese Flatbread

$11.00

California Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Boomer Flatbread

$13.00

Handhelds

BYO Munchie burger

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.50

McCluckin

$14.00

The Sheboygan

$15.00

Queso Fundido Burger

$14.50

Truffle Shroomed

$14.00

Munchie Classic

$14.00

Street Tacos

Smoked Pork Belly Tacos al Pastor

$13.00

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$13.50

Sauce Side

Ranch

$0.75

Press Sauce

$0.75Out of stock

Truffle Mayo

$0.75

Cluckit

$0.75

Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

Beer Cheese

$3.00

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Chips

$3.50

Fries

$4.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual eats & draft beer in a chill hangout with shuffleboard, pool, TVs & darts.

Website

Location

1327 North 14th Street, Sheboygan, WI 53081

Directions

