Mojo and Brews - New 1235 Pennsylvania Avenue
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1235 Pennsylvania Avenue, Sheboygan, WI 53081