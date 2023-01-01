Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hoseki 611 5th ave

review star

No reviews yet

611 5th ave

New York, NY 10022

Beverage

Not tea

Saratoga Still 12oz

$4.00

Saratoga Sparkeling 12oz

$4.00

Sanzo Calamansi Seltzer

$5.00

Sanzo Lyche Seltzer

$5.00

Kimino Yuzu Sparkling Juice

$6.00

Kimino Ume Sparkeling Juice

$6.00

United Ferments Qi Dan Kombucha 750ML

$65.00

Hot tea

Sencha Green Tea

$7.00

Jou Yanahi Houjicha

$7.00

Yame Black Tea

$7.00

Wakaba Matcha

$8.00

Iced Tea

Soba Cha Buckwheat

$5.00

Yame Black Tea

$7.00

Yame Black Tea Spritz

$8.00

Food

Omakase

12 Course Omakase

$95.00

Hand Roll Set

Set of 3

$35.00

Set of 4

$40.00

Set of 6

$70.00

A La Carte

Ocean Trout

$10.00

Amberjack

$10.00

Tuna

$10.00

Scallop

$14.00

Blue Crab

$14.00

Toro

$16.00

Wagyu Beef

$22.00

Uni

$30.00

Cucumber

$8.00

Avocado

$8.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

611 5th ave, New York, NY 10022

Directions

