Joe's Home of Soup Dumplings 7 East 48th Street
Food
Soup
Joe's Signature
- Shredded Pork w. Lima Peas$23.95
- Spare Ribs Old Fashion Shanghai Style$29.95
- Braised Bean Curd w. Spinach$23.95
With minced pork
- Crispy Duck w. Peppery Salt$36.95
Half
- Sautéed Crystal Shrimps$28.95
- Joe's Braised Duck$36.95
Half
- Sweet & Sour Crispy Fish Filets$28.95
- Crispy Shredded Spicy Beef$29.95
🌶️
- Wok Roasted Soft Shell Crab$32.95
🌶️
- Lion's Head$29.95
Stewed pork meatballs
- Jumbo Shrimps & Scallops w. peppercorn sauce$36.95
🌶️ w. black pepper corn sauce
- Crispy Prawn$33.95
8 pieces, w. grand marnier sauce and walnuts
- Filet Mignon Black Pepper Corn Sauce$34.95
🌶️
- Peking Duck$84.95
- Braised Sliced Abalone$42.95
- Braised Sea Cucumber$72.00
Beef
- Sliced Beef w. Black Mushrooms & Bamboo$25.95
Sliced beef, black shiitake mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and snow peas
- Sliced Beef with Broccoli$25.95
Sliced beef with green broccoli & bamboo shoots
- Sliced Beef with Scallion & Bamboo Shoots$25.95
- Shredded Beef with String Beans$25.95
Shredded beef, green string beans, and minced scallion
- Shredded Beef with Green Bell Peppers$25.95
Shredded beef, bell pepper, sliced onion, and scallion
- Shredded Beef Salted Veg and Jalapeno$25.95
🌶️
- Orange Beef$31.25
🌶️ 7 pieces. Battered deep-fried beef with orange peels
- Sesame Beef$32.25
7 pieces
Poultry
- Diced Chicken & Peanuts w. Chili Sauce$22.95
🌶️ Diced chicken with peanuts & bell peppers
- Diced Chicken & Cucumbers w. Hot Sauce$22.95
🌶️
- Diced Chicken Cashew w. Plum Sauce$22.95
- Diced Chicken & Shrimp w. Plum Sauce$25.95
Baby shrimp with diced chicken, baby mushroom, & diced bamboo shoots in plum sauce
- Sliced Chicken w. Spicy Garlic Sauce$22.95
🌶️ Sliced chicken, celery, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, wood ear mushroom & water chestnut
- Sliced Chicken w. Broccoli$22.95
Sliced chicken with green broccoli & bamboo shoots
- Sliced Chicken w. Fresh Mushrooms$22.95
- Sliced Chicken w. Asparagus$25.95
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$27.95
Breaded chicken with bell pepper, carrot, onions, and pineapple in sweet & sour sauce
- Sesame Chicken$27.95
Breaded chicken with sesame seeds & broccoli in a sweet glaze sauce
- Orange Chicken$27.95
🌶️ Breaded chicken with bell peppers broccoli & dried orange peel in a tangy sauce
- General Tso's Chicken$27.95
🌶️ Breaded chicken with bell peppers in a sweet & spicy glaze sauce
Pork
- Moo Shu Pork w Pancakes$21.95
Shredded pork, scrambled egg, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, cabbage, and scallion
- Double Cooked Pork$21.95
🌶️ Stir-fry sliced pork belly, then stewed in plum sauce with cabbage, bean curd, bell pepper, and bamboo
- Shredded Pork w. Spicy Garlic Sauce$21.95
🌶️ Shredded pork, celery, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, wood ear mushroom, and water chestnut
- Sautéed Shredded Pork w. Dry Tofu$21.95
Shredded pork & dried bean curd
- Shredded Pork with Plum Sauce$21.95
Shredded pork with bamboo shoots & scallion
- Sliced Pork with Scallion$21.95
Sliced pork, scallions, and bamboo shoots
- Crispy Pork Chops with Peppery Salt$27.95
🌶️ Deep-fried pork chops with jalapeño and onion seasoned with salt & pepper
- Sweet & Sour Pork Chops$27.95
Pork chops in sweet & sour sauce with bell peppers, onion, carrots, and pineapples
- Pancakes$0.75
Seafood
- Wok Roasted Squids w. Peppery Salt$27.95
🌶️ Battered roasted fried squids with jalapeño & onion seasoned with salt & pepper
- Squids w. Spicy Black Bean Sauce$27.95
🌶️
- Squids w. Salted Vegetable & Jalapeño$27.95
🌶️
- Fish w. Ginger Scallion Sauce$24.95
- Clams w. Ginger Scallion Sauce$31.95
- Clams w. Spicy Black Bean Sauce$31.95
🌶️ Clams with bell pepper, onion, and scallion sautéed black bean sauce
- Scallop w. Black Bean Sauce$24.95
Scallops with bell pepper, onion, and scallion sautéed black bean sauce
- Wok Roasted Scallops w. Peppery Salt$34.95
🌶️
- Jumbo Shrimps & Scallops w. Garlic Sauce$36.95
🌶️ Jumbo shrimp & scallop with celery, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, wood ear mushroom & water chestnut
- Orange Jumbo Shrimps$35.95
🌶️ 8 pieces. Deep-fried breaded shrimp with bell peppers, broccoli & dried orange peel in tangy sauce
- Crispy Jumbo Shrimps w. Meat Sauce$35.95
🌶️ Deep-fried jumbo shrimp breaded with sweet chili minced meat sauce
- Jumbo Shrimps w. Hot Chill Sauce$29.95
🌶️
- Roasted Jumbo Shrimps w. Peppery Salt$35.95
🌶️ Battered roasted jumbo shrimp with jalapeño & onion seasoned with salt & pepper
- Steamed Whole Fish$42.95
- Crispy Whole Fish$42.95
- Shrimp in Lobster Sauce$29.95
- Shrimp & Cashew Nuts w. Plum Sauce$28.95
Vegetable
- Beancurd Szechuan Style w. Minced Pork$21.50
🌶️ Szechuan-style tofu in spicy chili sauce with minced pork
- Fried Beancurd Home Style$22.95
🌶️ Mixed vegetables; homemade fried tofu, bamboo shoots, shiitake mushroom, and bell pepper
- Eggplants w. Spicy Garlic Sauce$21.95
🌶️ With shredded pork
- Dry Sautéed String Beans w. Minced Pork$21.95
Sautéed string bean with minced pork & scallion
- String Beans w. XO Sauce$23.95
- Broccoli w. Spicy Garlic Sauce$19.95
- Moo Shu Vegetable w. Pancakes$21.95
- Braised Black Mushrooms w. Bok Choy$23.95
Sautéed bok choy with shiitake mushroom stewed in a gravy brown sauce
- Sautéed Asparagus$21.95
- Sautéed Chinese Seasonal Vegetables$23.95
Option of water spinach, watercress, baby bok choy, Chinese broccoli, snow pea shoots, or mixed
- Sautéed Mixed Vegetables$22.95
Mix of snow pea pod, carrot, baby corn, broccoli, mushrooms, water chestnut, and bamboo shoots
- Sautéed Spinach w. Salty Tofu Paste$19.95
- Chinese Cabbage w. Dried Shrimps$24.95
Napa cabbage & dried shrimp cooked in a broth then reduced
- General Tso Tofu$31.95
- Sesame Tofu$31.95
- Orange Tofu$31.95
Customize Your Noodle Soup
Noodle Soup
- Pork w. Salted Vegetable Noodle Soup$17.95
- Peking Style Noodle w. Minced Pork Sauce$17.95
🌶️
- Szechuan Beef Noodle Soup$18.95
🌶️
- Seafood Combo Noodle Soup$23.95
Jumbo shrimp, squid, scallops, and assorted vegetables
- Shanghai Style Flat Noodle Soup with Pork$19.95
- Shanghai Style Flat Noodle Soup with Seafood$23.95
Rice & Noodle
- Brown Rice$2.50+
- White Rice$2.50+
- Shanghai Fried Rice$14.95
Scallion and eggs
- Fried Rice$18.95
Choice of chicken, pork, beef, or vegetable
- Mai Fun$19.95
Choice of chicken, pork, beef or vegetable
- Lo Mein$19.95
Choice of chicken, pork, beef, or vegetable
- Shrimp Fried Rice$22.95
- Seafood Fried Rice$22.95
- Shrimp Lo Mein$22.95
- Rice Cakes$20.95
Choice of chicken, pork, beef, or vegetable
- Shanghai Rice Cakes$21.95
- Shanghai Style Flat Noodles w. Pork$21.95
Stir-fry udon noodles with pork, spinach, and cabbage in a rich soy flavor
- Shanghai Style Flat Noodles with Seafood$23.95
- Young Chow Fried Rice$21.95
Young chow fried rice baby shrimp, chicken, ham, peas, scallion, and eggs
- Singapore Mai Fun$24.95
Stir-fry rice noodles with curry powder, shrimp, green and red bell peppers, onion, egg, scallions, ham, chicken, and bean sprouts
- Pan Fried Noodles$24.95
Choice of chicken, pork, beef, or vegetable. Deep-fried egg noodles with gravy sauce
- Seafood Rice Cakes$27.95
- Seafood Pan Fried Noodles$29.95
Takeout APP
Soup Dumpling
Appetizer
- Shanghai Spring Rolls(TO)$5.00
- Veggie Spring Rolls(TO)$5.00
- Scallion Pancake(TO)$8.50
- Beef Scallion Sandwich(TO)$10.50
- Sesame Cold Noodles(TO)$8.25
- Steamed Pork Dumplings(TO)$10.25
- Pan Fried Pork Dumplings(TO)$10.25
- Steamed Vegetable Dumplings(TO)$10.75
- Pan Fried Vegetable Dumplings(TO)$10.75
- Steamed Seafood Dumplings(TO)$14.50
- Pan Fried Seafood Dumplings(TO)$14.50
Cold Appetizer
Condiments/Utensils
Drink
Beer
Wine
- Chimmey Rock$70.00
- Stone Street$80.00
- Richoli$90.00
- Flowers$95.00
- Prinotto$60.00
- Feudi di San Gregorio Falanghina$55.00
- La Scolca Gavi$90.00
- William Fevre$80.00
- Le Roi Des Pierres Sancerre$60.00
- The Pressimist$60.00
- Hartford Court$75.00
- Faust$90.00
- Prunotto$95.00
- Ruffino$100.00
- Montecillo$70.00
- Errazuriz Kai$100.00
- Molly Dooker$65.00
- Mionetto$49.00
- Heidsieck & Co Monopole Blue Brut$78.00
- G.H Mumm$80.00
- Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut$90.00
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
