A map showing the location of Hot Chickn Kitchn - StaffordView gallery

Hot Chickn Kitchn - Stafford

review star

No reviews yet

50 N Stafford Complex Center #102

Stafford, VA 22556

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Nashville Style Chikn Sandwich
Side Seasoned Krinkle Kut Fries

Mains

Nashville Style Chikn Sandwich

$8.99

Toasted artisan potato bun, HCK signature GOOD sauce, Krinkle Kut pickles, succulent house fried chikn dipped in your choice of sauce or plain, topped with home style coleslaw

Chikn Tenders

$7.99

Hand breaded, fried to perfection chikn tenders with your choice of sauce or plain

Chikn and Waffles

$10.99

Juicy fried hand breaded chicken with homemade country waffles topped with powdered sugar and syrup on the side

Country Chikn Salad

$10.49

Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, cucumbers, topped with our succulent house fried chikn. Your choice of sauce and dressing

Loaded Fries

$9.49

Cheese sauce, chopped chicken, drizzled in good sauce

Boneless Wings

$11.49

Boneless Chikn wings paired with seasoned krinkle kut fries

Loaded Mac & Cheese Bowl

$12.99

Combos

Combo 1

$13.99

Nashville chikn sandwich with fries and a drink

Combo 2

$12.99

Chikn tenders with fries and a drink

Sides

Side Seasoned Krinkle Kut Fries

$3.49

House seasoned fries

Side Mac and Cheese

$3.49

panko crusted mac and cheese

Side Coleslaw

$3.49

creamy coleslaw

Side Fried Krinkle Kut Pickles

$6.99

Desserts

Fried Donut Drops

$3.99

tossed in cinnamon sugar w/ vanilla glaze

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.79

Coke products

Water

$2.49

Soda

$2.79

Side Sauce

Side Good Sauce

$0.75

House made

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.69

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Hot Sauce

Extra Base

$0.50

house made secret sauce

Extra After Burner

$0.50

Infused with habanero peppers

Extra Angry Hot

$0.50

Infused with scorpion peppers

Extra Medic

$0.50

Infused with Carolina reaper peppers

Bottled Sauces

Base Bottle

$6.95

After Burner Bottle

$6.95

Angry Hot Bottle

$6.95

Medic Bottle

$6.95

Extras

Extra Chicken

$4.00

One extra chicken tender

Extra Waffle

$3.50

Extra Syrup

$1.50

Extra Vanilla Glaze

$0.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

50 N Stafford Complex Center #102, Stafford, VA 22556

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Stafford Wings
orange starNo Reviews
432 Garrisonville Rd Stafford, VA 22554
View restaurantnext
Zibibbo 73 Trattoria - New
orange starNo Reviews
2757 Jefferson Davis Hwy Stafford, VA 22554
View restaurantnext
Coffee Bar 1010
orange starNo Reviews
1010 Corporate Drive Suite #101 Stafford, VA 22554
View restaurantnext
PBE - MCX Food Court - Subway
orange starNo Reviews
3500 Russell Road Quantico, VA 22134
View restaurantnext
Kukuruku VA LLC - 201 Round Table Ct
orange starNo Reviews
201 Round Table Ct Apt 201 Fredericksburg, VA 22406
View restaurantnext
6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co.
orange star4.8 • 497
1140 International Pkwy Fredericksburg, VA 22406
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Stafford
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Woodbridge
review star
Avg 3.7 (41 restaurants)
Lorton
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Manassas
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston