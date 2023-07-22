Houston THIS IS IT Humble
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Houston This Is It Soul Food is a 4th generation family-owned southern eatery known for its world renown soul food. This Is It has been serving up classic southern dishes dating back to 1959. There's a vartiety of southern classics such as savory ox tails, tender smothered pork chops, golden crisp fried chicken, fresh fried catfish, and you can't forget about the award-winning mac and cheese. A friendly smile comes with every plate, and every meal has a Sunday feel!
Location
9441 FM 1960 Rd W Suite 700, Humble, TX 77338
