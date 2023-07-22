Entrees

Beef Entrees

Meatloaf Plate

$16.95

Savory meatloaf topped with zesty tomato sauce.

Beef Short Rib Plate

$26.10

Tender beef ribs smothered in succulent brown gravy.

Pepper steak Plate

$17.75

Seasoned ground beef patties smothered in brown gravy.

Combo Plate

$18.75

Your choice of two delicious entrees paired with three of our side dishes. (Excludes Ox Tails & Beef Short Ribs)

Ox Tail Plate

Ox Tail Plate

$30.50

Tender beef Ox-Tails smothered in brown gravy

Meat Ball Plate

$14.16

Pork Entrees

Chitterlings Plate

$30.25

Smothered Pork Chop Plate

$18.95

Two tender porkchops smothered in brown gravy and topped with bell peppers and onions.

Smothered Pork Ribs Plate

$16.40

Smothered pork ribs tossed in zesty honey barbecue sauce.

Ham Hocks Plate

$15.95

Smothered Pork Ham Hock slow-cooked and smothered in gravy.

Chicken Entrees

Smothered Chicken Plate

$17.10

Well-seasoned chicken smothered in brown gravy.

Fried Chicken Plate

$17.50

Crispy fried chicken served with three of our delicious side options.

Seafood Entrees

Fried Catfish Plate

$18.60

Crispy fried Catfish served with three of our delicious side dishes.

Gumbo

$15.05

Hearty seafood Gumbo served over a steamy bed of white rice.

Veggie Plate

3 Veggie Plate

$12.75

4 Veggie Plate

$14.00

Sides

Cabbage

Seasoned savory cabbage greens cooked with smoked turkey.

Cabbage Side Dish (Small)

$4.75

Cabbage Side Dish (Medium)

$6.00

Cabbage Side Dish (Large)

$7.50

Cabbage Side Dish ( Extra Large)

$13.50

Mac & Cheese

Award winning homestyle creamy Mac & Cheese.

Mac And Cheese (Small)

$5.75

Mac And Cheese (Medium)

$7.50

Mac And Cheese (Large)

$8.75

Mac And Cheese (Extra Large)

$14.50

Black Eyed Peas

Seasoned Black-Eyed-Peas cooked with smoked turkey.

Black Eyed Peas (Small)

$4.75

Black Eyed Peas (Medium)

$6.00

Black Eyed Peas (Large)

$7.50

Black Eyed Peas (Extra Large)

$13.25

Green Beans

Fresh seasoned green beans cooked with smoked turkey.

Green Beans (Small)

$4.75

Green Beans (Medium)

$6.00

Green Beans (Large)

$7.50

Green Beans (Extra Large)

$12.75

Candied Yams

Sweet potatoes seasoned with cinnamon, sugar, and nutmeg topped with our signature candied glaze.

Candied Yams (Small)

$5.10

Candied Yams (Medium)

$7.25

Candied Yams (Large)

$8.50

Candied Yams (Extra Large)

$14.00

Collard Greens

Well-seasoned collard greens cooked with smoked turkey.

Collard Greens (Small)

$5.25

Collard Greens (Medium)

$7.00

Collard Greens (Large)

$8.50

Collard Greens (Extra Large)

$13.25

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Homestyle buttery mashed potatoes.

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy (Small)

$4.75

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy (Medium)

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy (Large)

$7.50

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy (Extra Large)

$12.50

Cornbread Dressing

Homestyle seasoned cornbread dressing.

Cornbread Dressing (Small)

$5.35

Cornbread Dressing (Medium)

$7.25

Cornbread Dressing (Large)

$8.50

Cornbread Dressing (Extra Large)

$14.25

Rice & Gravy

Steamed white rice.

Rice and Gravy (Small)

$3.00

Rice and Gravy (Medium)

$4.50

Rice and Gravy (Large)

$6.00

Rice and Gravy (Extra Large)

$8.00

Okra & Tomatoes

Classic southern stewed okra and tomatoes.

Okra and Tomatoes (Small)

$5.25

Okra and Tomatoes (Medium)

$7.00

Okra and Tomatoes (Large)

$8.50

Okra and Tomatoes (Extra Large)

$13.00

Creole Corn

Homestyle creole corn.

Creole Corn (Small)

$3.75

Creole Corn (Medium)

$5.00

Creole Corn (Large)

$6.50

Creole Corn (Extra Large)

$10.00

Pinto Beans

Creamy homestyle pinto beans cooked with smoked turkey.

Pinto Beans (Small)

$4.75

Pinto Beans (Medium)

$6.00

Pinto Beans (Large)

$7.50

Pinto Beans (Extra Large)

$12.00

Side Meats

Ox Tail Side Order

$30.55

Smothered Chicken Side Order

$9.75

Smothered Pork Chops Side Order

$9.95

Meat Balls Side Order

$4.50

Half Order Chitterlings

$27.00

Full Order Chitterlings

$60.25

Small Order Chitterlings

$15.00

Smothered Ribs Side Order

$9.05

Short Ribs Side Order

$26.10

Turkey Wings Side Order

$9.50

Pepper Steak Side Order

$8.75

Fried Fish Side Order

$9.80

Single Porkchop

$6.50

Single Ham Hock

$5.25

Ham Hocks Side Order

$9.50

Wing

$2.50

Leg

$2.50

Thigh

$5.25

Breast

$4.50

Single Fried Fish

$6.00

Fried Chicken Side Order

$9.75

Cornbread

Fluffy buttery homestyle cornbread muffins.

Cornbread

$1.00

12 & Under

12 and Under

Includes one entree, one side, and one piece of cornbread.

Beef Childs Plate

$7.00

Pork Childs Plate

$7.00

Chicken Childs Plate

$7.00

Seafood Child Plate

$7.00

Desserts

Dessert

Peach Cobbler

$5.10

Deep-dish dessert with a thick crust and a sweet peach filling.

Sweet Potato Pie

$4.75

Lightly spiced and perfectly sweetened sweet potatoes made with a flaky buttery pie crust.

Tea Cakes

$6.50

Southern shortbread cookie seasoned with spices and a hint of sugar.

Banana Pudding

$4.10

Creamy banana flavored pudding with sliced bananas topped with crunchy vanilla wafers.

Cake (Slice)

$4.50

Whole Sweet Potato Pie

$19.00

Daiquiris

Daiquiris

Daiquiri (Small)

$6.50

Daquiri (Medium)

$8.50

Daquiri (Large)

$10.50

Daquiri (Gallon)

$32.00

Drinks

Drinks

Fountain Drink (Small)

$2.50

Fountain Drink (Large)

$2.95

Gatorade

$2.75

Bottle juices

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.75

Can Soda

$2.00

Bottle Soda

$2.00

Kool-Aid

Southern style Kool-Aid includes flavors such as Fruit punch, Lemonade, and Grape.

Kool-Aid (Large)

$2.95

Kool-Aid (Small)

$2.50