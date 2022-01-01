  • Home
  • Atlanta
  • How Crispy Express - Summerhill - 71 GEORGIA AVE SW STE B
How Crispy Express - Summerhill 71 GEORGIA AVE SW STE B

No reviews yet

71 GEORGIA AVE SW STE B

ATLANTA, GA 30312

Popular Items

YUCCA FRIES
CLASSIC
LEMON PEPPER WET

SAMMIES

CLASSIC

CLASSIC

$9.00

The one that started it all... How Crispy chicken thigh dusted with our proprietary seasoning. Served on a good bun with lettuce, b&b pickle, and our delicious herby-spread.

HONEY BOI

HONEY BOI

$12.00

Garlic-honey dipped How Crispy chicken thigh. Served with sesame cabbage slaw, smoky-lime mayo, and b&b pickle on a good bun.

LEMON PEPPER WET

LEMON PEPPER WET

$11.00

The A-Town King! How Crispy chicken thigh dipped in buffalo hot sauce and dusted with lemon-pepper spice. Served on a good bun with shredded lettuce, b&b pickle and our own "Super Ranch".

TIKKA BOI

TIKKA BOI

$10.00

How Crispy chicken thigh dusted with our Tikka Masala spice blend. Served on a good bun with lettuce, b&b pickle and smoky-lime mayo.

VEGETARIAN CRUNCHY BOI

VEGETARIAN CRUNCHY BOI

$9.00

How Crispy herbed chickpea patty fried golden brown. Served on a good bun with lettuce, b&b pickle, and our VEGAN herby-spread. *Vegan*

COOL BOI WRAP

COOL BOI WRAP

$10.00

Cold and crunchy How Crispy chicken salad, cracked black pepper, crispy lettuce and B&B pickles served on a good tortilla and served chill.

*SWEET JERK*

$13.00

How Crispy Chicken Thigh dusted in Jerk Seasoning and finished with Sweet Chili-Lime Sauce. Served with Slaw, Smoky Lime Aioli and pickles on a good bun.

THE VISITOR (Sunday 6 PM Drop)

$13.00Out of stock

***Pick-up for 6PM Today!!!!*** Limited to just a handful on Sunday evening, this special sandwich comes from another land. We can't tell you what it is, only that it is made with love and chicken.... Are you willing to host The Visitor??? ***Pick-up for 6PM Today!!!!***

SIDES

NUGGIES

NUGGIES

$4.00

6 piece order of our signature crispy chicken nuggets served with honey-mustard dipping sauce

MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$4.00

Rich and creamy cheddar cheese sauce and al dente pasta shells. Don't forget the crispy Jalapeños! *Vegetarian*

BART'S *VEGAN COLLARDS

BART'S *VEGAN COLLARDS

$4.00

Sweet and spicy collard greens cooked to perfection! *Vegan* *Gluten Free*

YUCCA FRIES

YUCCA FRIES

$4.00

Crispy steak-cut yucca fries dusted with our very own "zesty red" seasoning and served with smoky-lime mayo. *Gluten Free* *Vegetarian*

CUP O SOUP

CUP O SOUP

$6.50

An 8 ounce hot cup of zippy chicken soup made with our signature How Crispy ground chicken chorizo, kale, sweet onion, carrot, chili flake and aromatics.

BUFF DIP & CHIPS

$7.00

Housemade and seasoned tortilla chips served with our tasty How Crispy Buffalo Chicken Dip.

*SPECIAL NUGGZ* (Sweet Jerk)

$6.00

How Crispy Chicken Nuggets dusted with Jerk seasoning and served with Sweet Chili-Lime Sauce for dipping.

PINT OF SOUP

$12.50

A full hot pint of zippy chicken soup made with our signature How Crispy ground chicken chorizo, kale, sweet onion, carrot, chili flake, and aromatics.

SALADS

Mixed greens with toasted pumpkin seeds, grape tomatoes, and dried cranberries. Make sure to add a protein!
BIG SALAD

BIG SALAD

$8.00

Entree portion of mixed greens with toasted pumpkin seeds, grape tomatoes, and dried cranberries. Make sure to add a protein!

SUPER SALAD

$13.00

Entree portion of mixed greens with toasted pumpkin seeds, grape tomatoes, and dried cranberries, topped with our signature Crunchy Boi vegetarian patty.

DESSERTS

CAKE 'O' THE DAY

$5.00

Our house made Pineapple Sheet Cake with a Brown Sugar-Cream Cheese frosting.

BREAKFAST

EARLY BIRD THICC STACK (Saturday Pick-up)

EARLY BIRD THICC STACK (Saturday Pick-up)

$14.00

*****FOR SAURDAY 11AM PICKUP**** Crispy Fried Chicken Thigh seasoned with Breakfast Spices over our "Thicc Cut" How Crispy French Toast Royale and topped with Alex's Honey Butter and Maple Syrup. *****FOR SAURDAY 11AM PICKUP****

GROCERY/EXTRAS

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$7.00

A real treat for later. Shredded chicken thighs mixed with buffalo hot sauce and cream cheese. The perfect dip for any chip!

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$7.00

A cold chicken salad made with fresh cut celery, red onion, mayo, herbs and our How Crispy chicken thigh cut into the perfect bites for upping your sammie game at home!

SIDE OF SAUCE/DRESSING

$0.75
NUGGIE TRAY

NUGGIE TRAY

$45.00

60 pc How Crispy Express Nuggie Tray complete with large side of our Honey Mustard Nugg Sauce

SOFT DRINKS

COCA-COLA

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

CHERRY COKE

$3.00

BARQ'S ROOT BEER

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

MONTANE (Original)

$2.50

MONTANE (Cucumber-Lime)

$2.50

MONTANE (Grapefruit/Peach)

$2.50

MONTANE (Yuzu-Tea)

$2.50Out of stock

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$3.00

COLLECTIBLES

ALIEN STICKER

$0.50

COOZIE

$5.00

CRISPY MINION KEYCHAIN

$3.00Out of stock

HATS

CAMO CRISPY CAP

$20.00

CHOCOLATE BEANIE

$18.00Out of stock

YELLOW BALLCAP

$20.00Out of stock

ORANGE BEANIE

$18.00Out of stock

SHIRTS

Different Class(ic) TEE

$20.00

ORANGE TEE

$20.00

NUGG LIFE TEE

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

The CRISPIEST bird. Sammies by Atlanta, for Atlanta!

Website

Location

71 GEORGIA AVE SW STE B, ATLANTA, GA 30312

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

