North Side Grille

1,625 Reviews

$$

323 Derry Rd

Hudson, NH 03051

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls
Thanksgiving Fritters

Starters

Buffalo Jalapeno Poppers

$11.00

Fried jalapeños, buffalo chicken served with ranch dressing

Crab Rangoon Pizza

$11.00

Drunken Mussels

$13.00

Mussels, white wine, lemon zest & a baguette

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

$10.00

Sweet & Salty Brussel Sprouts

$8.00
Thanksgiving Fritters

$9.00

Fried turkey & stuffing dough balls served with a cranberry aioli

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Idaho fries, truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley

Entrees

Autumn Chicken Salad

$16.00

Spinach, apples, cranberries, feta, candied pecans, bacon bits, chicken, maple vinaigrette

Cubano Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled pork, ham, relish, swiss cheese on sourdough, served with potato chips

Maple Pecan Salmon

$19.00

Maple glaze baked salmon, pecans, rice pilaf and vegetable

Montreal Chicken

$18.00

Montreal seasoned chicken, bacon, onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack, mashed potatoes, maple syrup

Teriyaki Ginger Salmon

$19.00

Baked salmon with a teriyaki-ginger glaze & sesame seeds served with two sides

Thanksgivwich

$15.00

Roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry aioli on grilled wheatberry

Turkey Bowl

$18.00

Starters

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.00+

Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Cajun Zucchini Sticks

$8.00

Fried cajun zucchini sticks & ranch

Chicken Bites

$11.00

Fried chicken bites tossed in sauce

Chicken Dumplings

$8.00

Fried chicken dumplings in a citrus soy sauce

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Seven fried chicken wings tossed in sauce

Chips and Guac

$7.00

Corn tortilla chips served with house made guacamole

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.00

Fried cheese curds served with marinara

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Fried pickle bites served with ranch

Fried Tomato & Mozzarella

$7.00

Fried tomato, fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze

Poutine

$10.00

Hand cut french fries covered in cheese curds & gravy

Soft Pretzels

$8.00

Fried pretzels bites served with cheese sauce

Sandwiches

Balsamic Chicken Melt

$12.00

Chicken, mozzarella, pesto, balsamic, sourdough

Black Bean Wrap

$13.00

South western spiced bean patty, tomatoes, red onion, lettuce, avocado, chipotle mayo, wheat wrap

BLT

$7.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on choice of toast

California

$13.00

Turkey, avocado, bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, wheat wrap

CBR

$13.00

Chicken, bacon, american cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, bacon & ranch in a wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Lettuce tossed in caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons in a wrap

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato

Chipotle Chicken Melt

$13.00

Chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar, chipotle mayo, sourdough

Club Sandwich

$12.00

A triple decker of Ham or Turkey with bacon, tomato, lettuce & mayo

Cuban

$12.00

Turkey, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, honey mustard, sourdough

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Pastrami & Swiss Melt

$11.00

Pastrami, swiss cheese, bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

BBQ pulled pork, bacon, coleslaw, bun

Reuben

$14.00

Pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island, rye

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried chicken , american cheese, pickles, spicy mayo, bun

Steak & Cheese

$13.00

Shaved steak with melted American cheese on a toasted sub roll

Steak Bomb

$14.00

Shaved steak, american cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms, sub roll

Tuna Melt

$9.00

White albacore tuna salad & american cheese

Hot Dog

$5.00+

2 Hot Dogs

$7.00+

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Fried buffalo chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, celery, red onions & shredded carrots

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Caesar, lettuce, parmesan cheese & croutons

Chef Salad

$13.00

Turkey, ham, cheese, hard boiled egg, lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, red onions & shredded carrots

Garden Salad

$6.99+

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cucumbers and carrots

Greek Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, feta, greek olives, banana peppers & roasted red peppers

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$13.00

Baby spinach leaves, red onions, strawberries, feta & candied pecans

Burgers

American Burger

$13.00

American cheese, lettuce & tomato

Bronco Burger

$15.00

American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, thousand island

Cheeseburger Club

$15.00

Double decker with cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce & mayo

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Swiss cheese & sautéed mushrooms

Whiskey River Burger

$14.00

American cheese, bacon bits, onion strings & barbecue sauce

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Seasoned angus beef and american cheese

Hamburger

$10.00

Seasoned angus beef on a toasted brioche

Seafood

Clam Strips

$13.00

Fried clam strips, french fries, coleslaw

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Fried haddock pieces with french fries & coleslaw

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Panko fried haddock, american cheese, lettuce, tartar sauce. Served with potato chips.

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Cajun grilled haddock, lettuce, cabbage, tomatoes, cilantro mayo in two tortillas served with one side

Haddock

$19.00

Whole haddock fillet baked or fried & two choices of sides

Lobster Roll

$16.00+

3oz of lobster on a toasted New England style bun served with potato chips

Salmon

$19.00

Salmon lightly seasoned served with two sides

Shrimp

$18.00

Fried or grilled shrimp served with two choices of sides

Entrees

American Chop Suey

$16.00

Angus beef, peppers, onions, cavatappi noodles, marinara sauce topped with parmesan cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Baked cavatappi & cheese sauce topped with bread crumbs

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Fried buffalo chicken, cavatappi & cheese sauce topped with bread crumbs & ranch dressing

Cajun Chicken Zoodles

$17.00

Cajun chicken, tomatoes, garlic butter & parmesan cheese over zucchini noodles

Chicken Fingers

$16.00

Chicken fingers, french fries, coleslaw

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Fried chicken topped with cheese & marinara over linguine

Ground Round

$15.00

Seasoned angus beef topped with a mushroom gravy served with two sides

Marinated Steak Tips

$20.00

Marinated steak tips served with two sides

Shepherds Pie

$16.00

Ground seasoned beef, onions, corn, mashed potatoes, gravy

Teriyaki Stir Fry

$11.00

Sautéed zucchini, carrots, broccoli, celery, peppers and onions tossed in teriyaki sauce served with rice.

Sides

Celery Sticks

$1.00

Side Cajun French Fries

$4.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Garlic Bread

$1.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Potato Chips

$2.50

Side Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Side Slaw

$2.50

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$1.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Veggie

$4.00

Side Zoodles

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Dog

$4.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00+

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Kids Deli Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla

$5.29

Jr. Cheeseburger

$7.00

Grilled BBQ Chicken

$9.00

Grilled BBQ chicken, vegetable and rice pilaf

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Carrots, raisins, pineapple, walnuts, and spices with a cream cheese frosting.

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Layers of chocolate cake with chocolate frosting.

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Dessert Of Month

$8.00

Breakfast Specials

Reuban Omelet

$10.00

Strawberry Stuffed French Toast

$10.00

Mushroom Swiss Omelet

$11.00

Dinner Specials

Coaches Burger

$14.00

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Haddock Supreme

$22.00

Fountain Soda

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fountain Juice

Orange

$3.00+

Apple

$3.00+

Cranberry

$3.00+

Grapefruit

$3.00+

Pineapple

$3.00+

Milk

Milk

$3.00+

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Bottled Water

Figi 500 ml

$3.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Lemonade/Iced Tea

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Specialities

Ginger Beer

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please support us with online ordering, takeout and delivery through these times. We are beyond grateful for your unending support. Small businesses need all the help they can get!

Location

323 Derry Rd, Hudson, NH 03051

North Side Grille image
North Side Grille image

