Hunan Restaurant 2912 E St
No reviews yet
2912 E St
Eureka, CA 95501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Family Specials
Food
Appetizer
- Chicken Satay (3 Skewers)$10.00
(3) Coconut Yellow Curry Chicken Skewers Grilled and served with Peanut Sauce
- Combination appetizers$11.00
- Crab cheese puffs (8)$10.00
(8) Crab Cheese Puffs
- Fried jumbo shrimp (4)$7.00
- Fried Wonton Wraps (12)$5.00
- Ha Gow (5)$6.00
- Hunan Chinese Chicken Salad$8.00
- Pork Bun (2)$6.00
- Pork Eggroll (4)$8.00Out of stock
- Pot Stickers (6)$8.00
- Sesame Ball (6)$7.00
- Shrimp Shumai (6)$7.00
- Sliced barbecue pork (12 Slices)$6.00
- Super Sampler$19.00
(10) Crab Cheese Puffs, (4) Jumbo Shrimp,(4) Fried Wonton Skins, (2) Pork Eggrolls and (4) BBQ Pork Slice.
- Thai Chicken Salad$8.00
- Vegetable Eggroll (4)$4.00
- Vegi Egg Foo Young$8.00
- Roast Duck$16.00+
Beef
- Beef 3 Kinds Mushroom$14.00
Beef, Shitake Mushroom, Black Stripped Mushroom, and White Onion tossed with Hunan soy sauce
- Beef Broccoli$14.00
Beef, Broccoli, and Bamboo Shoots tossed with Hunan House Sauce
- Hunan Beef$14.00
Beef and Broccoli. Beef tossed in Spicy Hunan House Sauce served on Steam Broccoli
- Mandarin Hot & Spicy Beef$14.00
Beef, Bamboo shoots, Sliced Mushroom, Water Chestnut, Napa Cabbage, Sliced Carrots, and Broccoli tossed with Spicy Hunan House Sauce.
- Mongolian Beef$14.00
Beef, Sliced Onion and Sliced Green Onions tossed with our Hunan Soy Sauce
- Szechuan Beef$14.00
Battered Fried Beef and Sliced Onion tossed with our Spicy Szechuan Sauce
- Mu Shu Beef$14.00
Beef, Eggs, Sliced Cabbage, Bamboo Shoots, Sliced Mushroom, Water Chestnut, Green Onions, Sliced Carrots, and Stripped Black Mushroom toss with our House Soy Sauce. Served with (5) Springroll Wraps and Plum House Sauce
- Sesame Beef$14.00
Battered Fried Beef, Chopped Green Onions tossed with our Sweet Hunan House Sauce topped with Sesame Seeds
- Hunan Triple Delight$14.00
Beef, Chicken, (2) Shrimp, Bamboo Shoots, Sliced Mushroom, Water Chestnut, Napa Cabbage, White Onion, Sliced Carrots and Broccoli tossed with Sweet Hunan House Sauce
Curry
- Beef Curry$14.00
Beef, Peas, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots, White Onion and Broccoli tossed in Yellow Curry
- Chicken Curry$13.00
Chicken, Peas, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots, White Onion and Broccoli tossed in Yellow Curry
- Pork Curry$13.00
Pork, Peas, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots, White Onion and Broccoli tossed in Yellow Curry
- Shrimp Curry$14.00
(10) Shrimp, Peas, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots, White Onion and Broccoli tossed in Yellow Curry
- Tofu Curry$13.00
Diced Tofu, Peas, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots, White Onion and Broccoli tossed in Yellow Curry
- Vegetable Curry$13.00
Rice
Lao Menu
- Angel Wings$12.00
Deep Fried Chicken Wing stuffed with seasoned pork, glass noodles, sliced onion, and sliced carrots. Served with our Sweet Chili Sauce
- Coconut Mango Sticky Rice$9.00Out of stock
*Seasonal Sweet Sticky Rice, Sweet Diced Mango, and Coconut Milk
- Fresh Roll (4 Rolls)$9.00
(4) Spring Rolls. Wrapped in Clear Spring roll wraps, Sliced lettuce, Sliced Carrots, Cilantro, and Bean Sprouts. Served with our Peanut Sauce
- Khao Poon$12.00Out of stock
A Traditional Lao Soup. Spicy Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup with Vermicelli noodles. served with Cilantro, Basil, Bean Sprots, Bamboo Shoots, Sliced Red Cabbage, Sliced Green Cabbage, Sliced Carrots, and Quail Eggs upon request
- Lao Papaya Salad$12.00
Sliced Green Papaya, Sliced Cherry Tomatoes, Lao Fish Sauce, Garlic, Thai Peppers and Lemon.
- Larb$12.00
Choice of Minced Beef or Chicken. Roasted Crushed Rice, Green onions, and Cilantro. Recommended with our Sticky Rice
- Sticky Rice$3.50Out of stock
Noodle Dishes
- Chow Mein$12.00
Choice of Protein, Sliced Cabbage, Sliced Carrots, and Sliced Green Onions tossed with our House Chow Mein Sauce (Vegetable Option will have listed above plus Broccoli, Bamboo Shoots, Sliced Mushroom, Water Chestnut, and Napa Cabbage)
- Chow Fun$12.00
Choice of Protein, Chow Fun Noodles, Napa Cabbage, Sliced Carrots, Sliced Green Onions, Broccoli tossed with our House Chow Mein Sauce (Vegetable Option will have listed above plus Bamboo Shoots, Sliced Mushroom, and Water Chestnut)
- Pad Thai$12.00Out of stock
- Crispy Pan Fried$13.00
Choice of Protein, Napa Cabbage, Sliced Carrots, and Sliced Green, Onions White Onion tossed with our Sweet House Chow Mein Sauce (Vegetable Option will Broccoli, Bamboo Shoots, Sliced Mushroom and Water Chestnut) (Combo Option Beef, Chicken, (2) Shrimp, Broccoli, Bamboo Shoots, Sliced Mushroom and Water Chestnut)
Pork
- Imperial Pork$13.00
Fried Battered Pork, Pineapple Chunks, and White Onions tossed with our House Imperial Sweet Sauce
- Mongolian Pork$13.00
Pork, Sliced Onion and Sliced Green Onions tossed with our Hunan Soy Sauce
- Mu Shu Pork$14.00
Pork, Eggs, Sliced Cabbage, Bamboo Shoots, Sliced Mushroom, Water Chestnut, Green Onions, Sliced Carrots, and Stripped Black Mushroom toss with our House Soy Sauce. Served with (5) Springroll Wraps and Plum House Sauce
- Pork Chung King$13.00
Pork, White Onions and Cabbage tossed with House Plum Sauce
- Pork Hunan Style$13.00
Pork, White Onion, Sliced Carrots, Broccoli and Sliced Mushroom tossed in our Spicy Hunan House Sauce
- Sweet & Sour Pork$13.00
Fried Battered Pork, Pineapple Chunks, Red/Green Bell Peppers, White Onion and Sliced Carrots served with our House Sweet and Sour Sauce
- Szechuan Shredded Pork$13.00
Pork, Shredded Black Mushroom, Bamboo Shoots, Shredded Carrots, Sliced Green Onion, and Shredded Cabbage tossed with our Spicy Szechuan Sauce.
Poultry
- Broccoli Chicken$13.00
Chicken, Broccoli, and Bamboo Shoots tossed with Hunan House Sauce
- Chicken with 3 kinds of mushroom$13.00
Chicken, Shitake Mushroom, Black Stripped Mushroom, and White Onion tossed with Hunan soy sauce
- Chicken with Cashew nuts$13.00
Diced Chicken, Diced Carrots, Diced Celery and Cashew Nuts tossed with our House Plum Sauce
- General Tso Chicken$13.00
Battered Fried Chicken, Sliced Carrots, Sliced Mushroom, White Onion, and Broccoli tossed in our Spicy Hunan House Sauce
- Hunan Chicken$13.00
Chicken, White Onion, Sliced Carrots, Broccoli and Sliced Mushroom tossed in our Spicy Hunan House Sauce
- Imperial Chicken$13.00
Battered Fried Chicken, Pineapple Chunk and White Onion tossed with our in house Imperial Sauce
- Kung Pao Chicken$13.00
Diced Chicken, Diced Carrots, Diced Celery, and Roasted Peanuts tossed with our Spicy Hunan Sauce
- Lemon Chicken$13.00
Battered Fried Chicken tossed with our Lemon Sauce served on a bed of Sliced Cabbage
- Mandarin Hot & Spicy Chicken$13.00
Chicken, Bamboo shoots, Sliced Mushroom, Water Chestnut, Napa Cabbage, Sliced Carrots, and Broccoli tossed with Spicy Hunan House Sauce.
- Moo Goo Gai Pan$13.00
Chicken, Water Chestnut, Sliced Mushroom and Broccoli tossed in our Garlic Sauce
- Mu Shu Chicken$14.00
Chicken, Eggs, Sliced Cabbage, Bamboo Shoots, Sliced Mushroom, Water Chestnut, Green Onions, Sliced Carrots, and Stripped Black Mushroom toss with our House Soy Sauce. Served with (5) Springroll Wraps and Plum House Sauce
- Orange Chicken$13.00
Battered Fried Chicken, Red/Green Bell Pepper and White Onion tossed in our House Orange Sauce
- Sesame Chicken$13.00
Battered Fried Chicken, Chopped Green Onions tossed with our Sweet Hunan House Sauce topped with Sesame Seeds
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$13.00
Fried Battered Chicken, Pineapple Chunks, Red/Green Bell Peppers, White Onion and Sliced Carrots served with our House Sweet and Sour Sauce
- Szechuan Chicken$13.00
Diced Chicken and Green Onions tossed in our Spicy Szechuan Sauce
- Teriyaki Breaded Chicken$13.00
Battered Fried Chicken and Green Onions tossed in our House Teriyaki Sauce.
- Teriyaki Non-Breaded Chicken$13.00
Diced Chicken and Green Onions tossed in our House Teriyaki Sauce.
- Walnut Chicken$13.00
Battered Chicken and Walnuts drizzled with our House Sweet Glazed Sauce
Seafood
- Imperial Shrimp$14.00
(10) Shrimp, Broccoli, Napa Cabbage, Water Chestnut, Sliced Mushroom, and White Onion tossed in our Garlic Sauce
- Kung Pao Shrimp$14.00
(10) Battered Shrimp, White Onion, Red/Green Bell Pepper, and Water Chestnut tossed with our Spicy Hunan Sauce
- Lemon Shrimp$14.00
(10) Battered Shrimp tossed in our House Lemon Sauce served on a bed of sliced Cabbage
- Prawns with Honey Glazed Walnut$14.00
(10) Battered Shrimp and Walnuts drizzled with our House Sweet Glazed Sauce
- Shrimp with 3 Kinds of Mushroom$14.00
(10) Shrimp, Shitake Mushroom, Black Stripped Mushroom, and White Onion tossed with Hunan soy sauce
- Hunan Shrimp$14.00
(10) Shrimp, White Onion, Sliced Carrots, Broccoli and Sliced Mushroom tossed in our Spicy Hunan House Sauce
- Shrimp with Cashew nut$14.00
(10) Shrimp, Diced Carrots, Diced Celery and Cashew Nuts tossed with our House Plum Sauce
- Sweet & Sour Shrimp$14.00
(10) Battered Shrimp, Pineapple Chunks, Red/Green Bell Peppers, White Onion and Sliced Carrots served with our House Sweet and Sour Sauce
Soup
- Egg Drop Soup$8.00
- Hot & Sour Noodle Soup$9.00
- Wonton Noodle Soup$8.00
(6) Wonton, Napa Cabbage and Noodles
- Savory Wonton Soup$9.00
(6) Wonton, Chicken, Bamboo Shoots, Sliced Mushroom, Water Chestnut, Napa Cabbage, Sliced Carrots and Broccoli
- Savory Noodle Soup$9.00
- Sizzling Rice Soup$8.00
(4) Wonton, Chicken, Bamboo Shoots, Sliced Mushroom, Water Chestnut, Napa Cabbage, Sliced Carrots Broccoli and Popping Rice
- War Wonton Soup$12.00
(4) Wonton, Chicken, Bamboo Shoots, Sliced Mushroom, Water Chestnut, Napa Cabbage, Sliced Carrots and Broccoli with House Sauce
- Egg Flower Soup$4.00+
- Hot & Sour Soup$4.00+
- Wonton Soup$4.00+
(8) Wonton and Napa Cabbage
- Tofu Soup$4.00+
Tofu, Cabbage, Tomatoes and Clear broth
Vegetarian
- Cashew Broccoli in Light Garlic Sauce$13.00
Broccoli and Cashew in Light Garlic Sauce
- Cashew Broccoli with Tofu$13.00
Tofu, Roasted Cashew and Broccoli in Garlic Sauce
- Green Beans Szechuan Style$13.00
Green Beans tossed in Spicy Szechuan Sauce
- Home Style Tofu$13.00
Triangle Tofu, White Onion and Shitake Mushroom tossed in our Sweet House Sauce
- Hunan Mixed Vegetable$13.00
Broccoli, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, White Onion, Water Chestnut, Sliced Mushroom, and Bamboo Shoots tossed in our Spicy Hunan Sauce
- Kung Pao Tofu$13.00
Diced Tofu, Diced Carrots, Diced Celery and Roasted Peanuts tossed in our Spicy Hunan Sauce
- Mandarin Hot & Spicy Tofu$13.00
Diced Tofu, Bamboo shoots, Sliced Mushroom, Water Chestnut, Napa Cabbage, Sliced Carrots, and Broccoli tossed with Spicy Hunan House Sauce.
- Mu Shu Vegetable$13.00
Broccoli, Eggs, Sliced Cabbage, Bamboo Shoots, Sliced Mushroom, Water Chestnut, Green Onions, Sliced Carrots, and Stripped Black Mushroom toss with our House Soy Sauce. Served with (5) Springroll Wraps and Plum House Sauce
- Sautee Mixed Vegetables$13.00
Broccoli, Napa Cabbage, Sliced Carrots, White Onion, Water Chestnut, Sliced Mushroom, and Bamboo Shoots tossed in our Garlic Sauce
- Sweet & Sour Tofu$13.00
Diced Tofu, Pineapple Chunks, Red/Green Bell Pepper, White Onion and Sliced Carrots served with our House Sweet and Sour Sauce
- Szechuan Egg Plant$13.00
Purple Eggplant, Shredded Carrots, Shredded Black Mushroom and Bamboo Shoots tossed with our Spicy Szechuan Sauce
- Szechuan Tofu$13.00
Diced Tofu and Green Onions tossed in our Spicy Szechuan Sauce
Catering
Appetizer (Catering)
Beef (Catering)
Poultry (Catering)
Pork (Catering)
Vegetarian (Catering)
Shrimp (Catering)
Drinks (Catering)
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Laotian and Chinese food
2912 E St, Eureka, CA 95501